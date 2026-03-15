Orinda Flag Football Camp (Full-Day: Skills + Scrimmages): 7/06/26-7/10/26

This action-packed full-day camp combines an afternoon of Flag Football Scrimmages with our renowned half-day Flag Football Instructional Camp. From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., campers will develop their skills and confidence through interactive drills, skill reinforcement games, and Skyhawks' original competitions. These stations are designed to teach young athletes the fundamentals of throwing, rushing, receiving, and flag pulling through the power of PLAY!

After lunch, it's time to put those skills into action with a 30-minute team install practice followed by 90-minutes of competitive scrimmages. Here, players can showcase their newfound skills against opposing teams with all the excitement of a game-day atmosphere. With no offensive/defensive lines, these high-scoring aerial attack games are as much fun to watch as they are to play. So, bring your friends or come ready to make new ones—it's time for an unforgettable experience that promises to inspire and empower every player!

Our enthusiastic staff and specialized curriculum allow young athletes to learn and grow through play, with lots of encouragement and a strong emphasis on fun. By adding just the right amount of friendly competition, our instruction extends beyond the field, teaching vital life lessons for both sports and life, including respect, teamwork, sportsmanship, integrity, leadership, and self-esteem. Your child will leave this camp with new friends, new skills, and a new passion for sports.