Orinda Mini-Hawk Camp: 7/20/26-7/24/26

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This ultimate multi-sport camp combines baseball, basketball, flag football, soccer, and track and field, allowing young athletes to develop a passion for a variety of sports in one fun-filled environment. Our specialized curriculum and modified equipment enable our youngest athletes to explore balance, body movement, coordination, socialization, teamwork, sportsmanship, self-esteem, and sport-specific skill development through play! Skyhawks staff create a positive atmosphere where kids of all abilities can progress at their own pace, with lots of encouragement and a strong emphasis on fun. Discover why our Mini-Hawk Camp is parents' #1 choice for introducing their young athletes to sports!
Buy 1 Dog Rescue Token today! For every 200 tokens you help us earn, we save a life by rescuing a shelter dog facing euthanasia from a crowded shelter in Northern California. Join us in making a difference—your contribution can give a deserving dog a second chance at life!
Dog rescue tokens are considered 100% donations. You will receive a charity receipt at checkout for your Dog Rescue Token purchases.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!