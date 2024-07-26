Orinda Mini-Hawk Camp: 7/20/26-7/24/26

This ultimate multi-sport camp combines baseball, basketball, flag football, soccer, and track and field, allowing young athletes to develop a passion for a variety of sports in one fun-filled environment. Our specialized curriculum and modified equipment enable our youngest athletes to explore balance, body movement, coordination, socialization, teamwork, sportsmanship, self-esteem, and sport-specific skill development through play! Skyhawks staff create a positive atmosphere where kids of all abilities can progress at their own pace, with lots of encouragement and a strong emphasis on fun. Discover why our Mini-Hawk Camp is parents' #1 choice for introducing their young athletes to sports!