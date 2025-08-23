Orinda Water Polo Foundation's Shop

NIKE LADIES FULL-ZIP SOFT SHELL BLACK JACKET SIZE SMALL item
NIKE LADIES FULL-ZIP SOFT SHELL BLACK JACKET SIZE SMALL
$175

Features "Mats Polo" Embroidered in white on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal embroidered on Back Yoke


Stay sleek, comfortable, and protected in the Nike Women’s Full-Zip Soft Shell Jacket. Engineered with a streamlined, feminine fit, this jacket combines water- and wind-resistant performance fabric with a soft brushed interior, making it the perfect lightweight layer for the office, travel, or outdoor activities. Designed for versatility, it delivers just the right balance of weather protection and breathable comfort, while subtle Nike branding adds a polished, athletic touch

NIKE LADIES FULL-ZIP SOFT SHELL BLACK JACKET SIZE MEDIUM item
NIKE LADIES FULL-ZIP SOFT SHELL BLACK JACKET SIZE MEDIUM
$175

Features "Mats Polo" Embroidered in white on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal embroidered on Back Yoke


Stay sleek, comfortable, and protected in the Nike Women’s Full-Zip Soft Shell Jacket. Engineered with a streamlined, feminine fit, this jacket combines water- and wind-resistant performance fabric with a soft brushed interior, making it the perfect lightweight layer for the office, travel, or outdoor activities. Designed for versatility, it delivers just the right balance of weather protection and breathable comfort, while subtle Nike branding adds a polished, athletic touch

NIKE LADIES FULL-ZIP SOFT SHELL BLACK JACKET SIZE LARGE item
NIKE LADIES FULL-ZIP SOFT SHELL BLACK JACKET SIZE LARGE
$175

Features "Mats Polo" Embroidered in white on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal embroidered on Back Yoke


Stay sleek, comfortable, and protected in the Nike Women’s Full-Zip Soft Shell Jacket. Engineered with a streamlined, feminine fit, this jacket combines water- and wind-resistant performance fabric with a soft brushed interior, making it the perfect lightweight layer for the office, travel, or outdoor activities. Designed for versatility, it delivers just the right balance of weather protection and breathable comfort, while subtle Nike branding adds a polished, athletic touch

NIKE LADIES FULL-ZIP SOFT SHELL BLACK JACKET SIZE XL item
NIKE LADIES FULL-ZIP SOFT SHELL BLACK JACKET SIZE XL
$175

Features "Mats Polo" Embroidered in white on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal embroidered on Back Yoke


Stay sleek, comfortable, and protected in the Nike Women’s Full-Zip Soft Shell Jacket. Engineered with a streamlined, feminine fit, this jacket combines water- and wind-resistant performance fabric with a soft brushed interior, making it the perfect lightweight layer for the office, travel, or outdoor activities. Designed for versatility, it delivers just the right balance of weather protection and breathable comfort, while subtle Nike branding adds a polished, athletic touch

NIKE LADIES FULL-ZIP SOFT SHELL BLACK JACKET SIZE 2XL item
NIKE LADIES FULL-ZIP SOFT SHELL BLACK JACKET SIZE 2XL
$175

Features "Mats Polo" Embroidered in white on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal embroidered on Back Yoke


Stay sleek, comfortable, and protected in the Nike Women’s Full-Zip Soft Shell Jacket. Engineered with a streamlined, feminine fit, this jacket combines water- and wind-resistant performance fabric with a soft brushed interior, making it the perfect lightweight layer for the office, travel, or outdoor activities. Designed for versatility, it delivers just the right balance of weather protection and breathable comfort, while subtle Nike branding adds a polished, athletic touch.

NIKE MENS FULL-ZIP SOFT SHELL BLACK JACKET SIZE SMALL item
NIKE MENS FULL-ZIP SOFT SHELL BLACK JACKET SIZE SMALL
$175

Features "Mats Polo" Embroidered in

white on the Front Left Chest and the

Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal

embroidered on Back Yoke


Take on the elements in sleek, sporty style with the Nike Full-Zip Soft Shell Jacket. Designed with a modern, athletic fit, this jacket blends water- and

wind-resistant fabric with breathable comfort, making it a versatile layer for work, travel, or outdoor activities. The smooth exterior repels light rain and wind, while the soft brushed interior

adds a touch of warmth without the bulk. Finished with subtle Nike branding, this jacket delivers a polished, professional look that transitions

seamlessly from the office to the weekend.

NIKE MENS FULL-ZIP SOFT SHELL BLACK JACKET SIZE MEDIUM item
NIKE MENS FULL-ZIP SOFT SHELL BLACK JACKET SIZE MEDIUM
$175

Features "Mats Polo" Embroidered in

white on the Front Left Chest and the

Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal

embroidered on Back Yoke


Take on the elements in sleek, sporty style with the Nike Full-Zip Soft Shell Jacket. Designed with a modern, athletic fit, this jacket blends water- and

wind-resistant fabric with breathable comfort, making it a versatile layer for work, travel, or outdoor activities. The smooth exterior repels light rain and wind, while the soft brushed interior

adds a touch of warmth without the bulk. Finished with subtle Nike branding, this jacket delivers a polished, professional look that transitions

seamlessly from the office to the weekend.

NIKE MENS FULL-ZIP SOFT SHELL BLACK JACKET SIZE LARGE item
NIKE MENS FULL-ZIP SOFT SHELL BLACK JACKET SIZE LARGE
$175

Features "Mats Polo" Embroidered in

white on the Front Left Chest and the

Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal

embroidered on Back Yoke


Take on the elements in sleek, sporty style with the Nike Full-Zip Soft Shell Jacket. Designed with a modern, athletic fit, this jacket blends water- and

wind-resistant fabric with breathable comfort, making it a versatile layer for work, travel, or outdoor activities. The smooth exterior repels light rain and wind, while the soft brushed interior

adds a touch of warmth without the bulk. Finished with subtle Nike branding, this jacket delivers a polished, professional look that transitions

seamlessly from the office to the weekend.

NIKE MENS FULL-ZIP SOFT SHELL BLACK JACKET SIZE XL item
NIKE MENS FULL-ZIP SOFT SHELL BLACK JACKET SIZE XL
$175

Features "Mats Polo" Embroidered in

white on the Front Left Chest and the

Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal

embroidered on Back Yoke


Take on the elements in sleek, sporty style with the Nike Full-Zip Soft Shell Jacket. Designed with a modern, athletic fit, this jacket blends water- and

wind-resistant fabric with breathable comfort, making it a versatile layer for work, travel, or outdoor activities. The smooth exterior repels light rain and wind, while the soft brushed interior

adds a touch of warmth without the bulk. Finished with subtle Nike branding, this jacket delivers a polished, professional look that transitions

seamlessly from the office to the weekend.

NIKE MENS FULL-ZIP SOFT SHELL BLACK JACKET SIZE 2XL item
NIKE MENS FULL-ZIP SOFT SHELL BLACK JACKET SIZE 2XL
$175

Features "Mats Polo" Embroidered in

white on the Front Left Chest and the

Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal

embroidered on Back Yoke


Take on the elements in sleek, sporty style with the Nike Full-Zip Soft Shell Jacket. Designed with a modern, athletic fit, this jacket blends water- and

wind-resistant fabric with breathable comfort, making it a versatile layer for work, travel, or outdoor activities. The smooth exterior repels light rain and wind, while the soft brushed interior

adds a touch of warmth without the bulk. Finished with subtle Nike branding, this jacket delivers a polished, professional look that transitions

seamlessly from the office to the weekend.

NIKE MENS FULL-ZIP SOFT SHELL BLACK JACKET SIZE 3XL item
NIKE MENS FULL-ZIP SOFT SHELL BLACK JACKET SIZE 3XL
$175

Features "Mats Polo" Embroidered in

white on the Front Left Chest and the

Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal

embroidered on Back Yoke


Take on the elements in sleek, sporty style with the Nike Full-Zip Soft Shell Jacket. Designed with a modern, athletic fit, this jacket blends water- and

wind-resistant fabric with breathable comfort, making it a versatile layer for work, travel, or outdoor activities. The smooth exterior repels light rain and wind, while the soft brushed interior

adds a touch of warmth without the bulk. Finished with subtle Nike branding, this jacket delivers a polished, professional look that transitions

seamlessly from the office to the weekend.

TRAVIS MATHEW LADIES OCEANSIDE WHITE POLO SIZE SMALL item
TRAVIS MATHEW LADIES OCEANSIDE WHITE POLO SIZE SMALL
$95

Features "Mats Polo" Embroidered in dark green on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal embroidered on Back Yoke


Effortless style meets all-day comfort in the Oceanside Solid Polo by Travis Mathew. Crafted from lightweight, breathable fabric with a hint of

stretch, this polo delivers a sleek, feminine fit that moves with you—perfect for work, travel, or the golf course. Its moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant performance fabric keeps you cool and polished no matter where the day takes you, while the classic solid design offers a versatile, elevated look that pairs with anything from tailored shorts to skirts or jeans.

TRAVIS MATHEW LADIES OCEANSIDE WHITE POLO SIZE MEDIUM item
TRAVIS MATHEW LADIES OCEANSIDE WHITE POLO SIZE MEDIUM
$95

Features "Mats Polo" Embroidered in dark green on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal embroidered on Back Yoke


Effortless style meets all-day comfort in the Oceanside Solid Polo by Travis Mathew. Crafted from lightweight, breathable fabric with a hint of

stretch, this polo delivers a sleek, feminine fit that moves with you—perfect for work, travel, or the golf course. Its moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant performance fabric keeps you cool and polished no matter where the day takes you, while the classic solid design offers a versatile, elevated look that pairs with anything from tailored shorts to skirts or jeans.

TRAVIS MATHEW LADIES OCEANSIDE WHITE POLO SIZE LARGE item
TRAVIS MATHEW LADIES OCEANSIDE WHITE POLO SIZE LARGE
$95

Features "Mats Polo" Embroidered in dark green on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal embroidered on Back Yoke


Effortless style meets all-day comfort in the Oceanside Solid Polo by Travis Mathew. Crafted from lightweight, breathable fabric with a hint of

stretch, this polo delivers a sleek, feminine fit that moves with you—perfect for work, travel, or the golf course. Its moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant performance fabric keeps you cool and polished no matter where the day takes you, while the classic solid design offers a versatile, elevated look that pairs with anything from tailored shorts to skirts or jeans.

TRAVIS MATHEW LADIES OCEANSIDE WHITE POLO SIZE XL item
TRAVIS MATHEW LADIES OCEANSIDE WHITE POLO SIZE XL
$95

Features "Mats Polo" Embroidered in dark green on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal embroidered on Back Yoke


Effortless style meets all-day comfort in the Oceanside Solid Polo by Travis Mathew. Crafted from lightweight, breathable fabric with a hint of

stretch, this polo delivers a sleek, feminine fit that moves with you—perfect for work, travel, or the golf course. Its moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant performance fabric keeps you cool and polished no matter where the day takes you, while the classic solid design offers a versatile, elevated look that pairs with anything from tailored shorts to skirts or jeans.

TRAVIS MATHEW LADIES OCEANSIDE WHITE POLO SIZE 2XL item
TRAVIS MATHEW LADIES OCEANSIDE WHITE POLO SIZE 2XL
$95

Features "Mats Polo" Embroidered in dark green on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal embroidered on Back Yoke


Effortless style meets all-day comfort in the Oceanside Solid Polo by Travis Mathew. Crafted from lightweight, breathable fabric with a hint of

stretch, this polo delivers a sleek, feminine fit that moves with you—perfect for work, travel, or the golf course. Its moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant performance fabric keeps you cool and polished no matter where the day takes you, while the classic solid design offers a versatile, elevated look that pairs with anything from tailored shorts to skirts or jeans.

TRAVIS MATHEW MENS OCEANSIDE WHITE POLO SIZE SMALL item
TRAVIS MATHEW MENS OCEANSIDE WHITE POLO SIZE SMALL
$95

Features "Mats Polo" Embroidered in dark green on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal embroidered on Back Yoke


The Oceanside Solid Polo by TravisMathew blends premium performance with laid-back style, making it your go-to polo for work, weekends, or the golf

course. Crafted from lightweight, four-way stretch fabric, it moves with you while keeping you cool and comfortable all day long. Its moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant design ensures you look sharp from morning meetings to evening outings, while the clean, solid color gives it a versatile, elevated look that pairs effortlessly with shorts, slacks, or jeans.

TRAVIS MATHEW MENS OCEANSIDE WHITE POLO SIZE MEDIUM item
TRAVIS MATHEW MENS OCEANSIDE WHITE POLO SIZE MEDIUM
$95

Features "Mats Polo" Embroidered in dark green on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal embroidered on Back Yoke


The Oceanside Solid Polo by TravisMathew blends premium performance with laid-back style, making it your go-to polo for work, weekends, or the golf

course. Crafted from lightweight, four-way stretch fabric, it moves with you while keeping you cool and comfortable all day long. Its moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant design ensures you look sharp from morning meetings to evening outings, while the clean, solid color gives it a versatile, elevated look that pairs effortlessly with shorts, slacks, or jeans.

TRAVIS MATHEW MENS OCEANSIDE WHITE POLO SIZE LARGE item
TRAVIS MATHEW MENS OCEANSIDE WHITE POLO SIZE LARGE
$95

Features "Mats Polo" Embroidered in dark green on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal embroidered on Back Yoke


The Oceanside Solid Polo by TravisMathew blends premium performance with laid-back style, making it your go-to polo for work, weekends, or the golf

course. Crafted from lightweight, four-way stretch fabric, it moves with you while keeping you cool and comfortable all day long. Its moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant design ensures you look sharp from morning meetings to evening outings, while the clean, solid color gives it a versatile, elevated look that pairs effortlessly with shorts, slacks, or jeans.

TRAVIS MATHEW MENS OCEANSIDE WHITE POLO SIZE XL item
TRAVIS MATHEW MENS OCEANSIDE WHITE POLO SIZE XL
$95

Features "Mats Polo" Embroidered in dark green on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal embroidered on Back Yoke


The Oceanside Solid Polo by TravisMathew blends premium performance with laid-back style, making it your go-to polo for work, weekends, or the golf

course. Crafted from lightweight, four-way stretch fabric, it moves with you while keeping you cool and comfortable all day long. Its moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant design ensures you look sharp from morning meetings to evening outings, while the clean, solid color gives it a versatile, elevated look that pairs effortlessly with shorts, slacks, or jeans.

TRAVIS MATHEW MENS OCEANSIDE WHITE POLO SIZE 2XL item
TRAVIS MATHEW MENS OCEANSIDE WHITE POLO SIZE 2XL
$95

Features "Mats Polo" Embroidered in dark green on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal embroidered on Back Yoke


The Oceanside Solid Polo by TravisMathew blends premium performance with laid-back style, making it your go-to polo for work, weekends, or the golf

course. Crafted from lightweight, four-way stretch fabric, it moves with you while keeping you cool and comfortable all day long. Its moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant design ensures you look sharp from morning meetings to evening outings, while the clean, solid color gives it a versatile, elevated look that pairs effortlessly with shorts, slacks, or jeans.

TRAVIS MATHEW MENS OCEANSIDE WHITE POLO SIZE 3XL item
TRAVIS MATHEW MENS OCEANSIDE WHITE POLO SIZE 3XL
$95

Features "Mats Polo" Embroidered in dark green on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal embroidered on Back Yoke


The Oceanside Solid Polo by TravisMathew blends premium performance with laid-back style, making it your go-to polo for work, weekends, or the golf

course. Crafted from lightweight, four-way stretch fabric, it moves with you while keeping you cool and comfortable all day long. Its moisture-wicking, wrinkle-resistant design ensures you look sharp from morning meetings to evening outings, while the clean, solid color gives it a versatile, elevated look that pairs effortlessly with shorts, slacks, or jeans.

BELLA+CANVAS UNISEX WHITE JERSEY SHORT SLEEVE TEE SIZE XS item
BELLA+CANVAS UNISEX WHITE JERSEY SHORT SLEEVE TEE SIZE XS
$95

Features "Mats Polo" Screenprinted on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal large on the Back


Made from super-soft Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, this premium unisex jersey tee delivers the perfect balance of comfort and quality—now

elevated with a unique design that makes a statement. Its modern retail fit and lightweight feel make it ideal for everyday wear, while the durable

construction ensures your design stays sharp and vibrant wash after wash.

BELLA+CANVAS UNISEX WHITE JERSEY SHORT SLEEVE TEE SIZE SMALL item
BELLA+CANVAS UNISEX WHITE JERSEY SHORT SLEEVE TEE SIZE SMALL
$24

Features "Mats Polo" Screenprinted on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal large on the Back


Made from super-soft Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, this premium unisex jersey tee delivers the perfect balance of comfort and quality—now

elevated with a unique design that makes a statement. Its modern retail fit and lightweight feel make it ideal for everyday wear, while the durable

construction ensures your design stays sharp and vibrant wash after wash.

BELLA+CANVAS UNISEX WHITE JERSEY SHORT SLEEVE TEE SIZE MED item
BELLA+CANVAS UNISEX WHITE JERSEY SHORT SLEEVE TEE SIZE MED
$24

Features "Mats Polo" Screenprinted on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal large on the Back


Made from super-soft Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, this premium unisex jersey tee delivers the perfect balance of comfort and quality—now

elevated with a unique design that makes a statement. Its modern retail fit and lightweight feel make it ideal for everyday wear, while the durable

construction ensures your design stays sharp and vibrant wash after wash.

BELLA+CANVAS UNISEX WHITE JERSEY SHORT SLEEVE TEE SIZE LARGE item
BELLA+CANVAS UNISEX WHITE JERSEY SHORT SLEEVE TEE SIZE LARGE
$24

Features "Mats Polo" Screenprinted on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal large on the Back


Made from super-soft Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, this premium unisex jersey tee delivers the perfect balance of comfort and quality—now

elevated with a unique design that makes a statement. Its modern retail fit and lightweight feel make it ideal for everyday wear, while the durable

construction ensures your design stays sharp and vibrant wash after wash.

BELLA+CANVAS UNISEX WHITE JERSEY SHORT SLEEVE TEE SIZE XL item
BELLA+CANVAS UNISEX WHITE JERSEY SHORT SLEEVE TEE SIZE XL
$24

Features "Mats Polo" Screenprinted on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal large on the Back


Made from super-soft Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, this premium unisex jersey tee delivers the perfect balance of comfort and quality—now

elevated with a unique design that makes a statement. Its modern retail fit and lightweight feel make it ideal for everyday wear, while the durable

construction ensures your design stays sharp and vibrant wash after wash.

BELLA+CANVAS UNISEX WHITE JERSEY SHORT SLEEVE TEE SIZE 2XL item
BELLA+CANVAS UNISEX WHITE JERSEY SHORT SLEEVE TEE SIZE 2XL
$24

Features "Mats Polo" Screenprinted on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal large on the Back


Made from super-soft Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, this premium unisex jersey tee delivers the perfect balance of comfort and quality—now

elevated with a unique design that makes a statement. Its modern retail fit and lightweight feel make it ideal for everyday wear, while the durable

construction ensures your design stays sharp and vibrant wash after wash.

BELLA+CANVAS UNISEX WHITE JERSEY SHORT SLEEVE TEE SIZE 3XL item
BELLA+CANVAS UNISEX WHITE JERSEY SHORT SLEEVE TEE SIZE 3XL
$24

Features "Mats Polo" Screenprinted on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal large on the Back


Made from super-soft Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, this premium unisex jersey tee delivers the perfect balance of comfort and quality—now

elevated with a unique design that makes a statement. Its modern retail fit and lightweight feel make it ideal for everyday wear, while the durable

construction ensures your design stays sharp and vibrant wash after wash.

MELIN CORONADO WHITE STEALTH CAP item
MELIN CORONADO WHITE STEALTH CAP
$60

This high qualify hat has been specially discounted for our supporters!


Features the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal Rubberized Patch on the front of hat.


Step up your headwear game with the Melin Coronado hat, designed for both performance and style. Crafted with premium, water-resistant materials, this hat is built to handle everything from poolside training to weekend adventures. The structured crown and moisture-wicking interior liner keep you cool and comfortable, while the sleek white design with a patterned performance rope adds a modern, athletic touch.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing