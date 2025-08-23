Orinda Water Polo Foundation's Shop

Features "Mats Polo" Embroidered in white on the Front Left Chest and the Orinda Water Polo Foundation Seal embroidered on Back Yoke





Stay sleek, comfortable, and protected in the Nike Women’s Full-Zip Soft Shell Jacket. Engineered with a streamlined, feminine fit, this jacket combines water- and wind-resistant performance fabric with a soft brushed interior, making it the perfect lightweight layer for the office, travel, or outdoor activities. Designed for versatility, it delivers just the right balance of weather protection and breathable comfort, while subtle Nike branding adds a polished, athletic touch