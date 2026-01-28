Hosted by

Jack and Jill of America, Inc., Orlando Chapter

About this event

70th Anniversary Souvenir Journal Ads

1120 Orange Ave

Winter Springs, FL 32708, USA

Half Page Ad - Souvenir Journal
$100

A balanced option for local businesses and supporters. Includes a half-page ad. Artwork must be camera-ready and submitted in JPG format by March 1, 2026.

Quarter Page Ad - Souvenir Journal
$50

A great way to show community support. Includes a 4.25" x 5.5" (portrait) color ad. Camera-ready JPG artwork is required by the March 1st deadline.


Supporter Listing (Friends of the Anniversary)
$25

A text-only name listing in our "Friends of the 70th Anniversary" section. Please ensure your name is spelled exactly as you wish it to appear in the program.

Add a donation for Jack and Jill of America, Inc., Orlando Chapter

$

