Orlando Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution's Silent Auction

Before you bid





Here are some things you should know when bidding

on JetBlue travel:





Validity

• Travel Certificates are valid for one (1) year from date of issue. Travel must be

booked and completed within the year of validity.





Limited availability

• All travel with Travel Certificates is capacity controlled and subject

to availability.

• Seats may not be available on all flights, especially during holidays and

peak periods.

• It is highly recommend to book flights using Travel Certificates as far in

advance as possible.





Booking travel

• Certificate can only be redeemed by clicking on the “Redeem Travel Certificate”

link included on the Certificate.

Additional restrictions

• Lost Travel Certificate authorization numbers/PINS cannot be replaced.

• Additional restrictions apply.