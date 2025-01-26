Orlando Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Before you bid
Here are some things you should know when bidding
on JetBlue travel:
Validity
• Travel Certificates are valid for one (1) year from date of issue. Travel must be
booked and completed within the year of validity.
Limited availability
• All travel with Travel Certificates is capacity controlled and subject
to availability.
• Seats may not be available on all flights, especially during holidays and
peak periods.
• It is highly recommend to book flights using Travel Certificates as far in
advance as possible.
Booking travel
• Certificate can only be redeemed by clicking on the “Redeem Travel Certificate”
link included on the Certificate.
Additional restrictions
• Lost Travel Certificate authorization numbers/PINS cannot be replaced.
• Additional restrictions apply.
Starting bid
Before you bid
Here are some things you should know when bidding
on JetBlue travel:
Validity
• Travel Certificates are valid for one (1) year from date of issue. Travel must be
booked and completed within the year of validity.
Limited availability
• All travel with Travel Certificates is capacity controlled and subject
to availability.
• Seats may not be available on all flights, especially during holidays and
peak periods.
• It is highly recommend to book flights using Travel Certificates as far in
advance as possible.
Booking travel
• Certificate can only be redeemed by clicking on the “Redeem Travel Certificate”
link included on the Certificate.
Additional restrictions
• Lost Travel Certificate authorization numbers/PINS cannot be replaced.
• Additional restrictions apply.
Starting bid
Before you bid
Here are some things you should know when bidding
on JetBlue travel:
Validity
• Travel Certificates are valid for one (1) year from date of issue. Travel must be
booked and completed within the year of validity.
Limited availability
• All travel with Travel Certificates is capacity controlled and subject
to availability.
• Seats may not be available on all flights, especially during holidays and
peak periods.
• It is highly recommend to book flights using Travel Certificates as far in
advance as possible.
Booking travel
• Certificate can only be redeemed by clicking on the “Redeem Travel Certificate”
link included on the Certificate.
Additional restrictions
• Lost Travel Certificate authorization numbers/PINS cannot be replaced.
• Additional restrictions apply.
Starting bid
Before you bid
Here are some things you should know when bidding
on JetBlue travel:
Validity
• Travel Certificates are valid for one (1) year from date of issue. Travel must be
booked and completed within the year of validity.
Limited availability
• All travel with Travel Certificates is capacity controlled and subject
to availability.
• Seats may not be available on all flights, especially during holidays and
peak periods.
• It is highly recommend to book flights using Travel Certificates as far in
advance as possible.
Booking travel
• Certificate can only be redeemed by clicking on the “Redeem Travel Certificate”
link included on the Certificate.
Additional restrictions
• Lost Travel Certificate authorization numbers/PINS cannot be replaced.
• Additional restrictions apply.
Starting bid
Before you bid
Here are some things you should know when bidding
on JetBlue travel:
Validity
• Travel Certificates are valid for one (1) year from date of issue. Travel must be
booked and completed within the year of validity.
Limited availability
• All travel with Travel Certificates is capacity controlled and subject
to availability.
• Seats may not be available on all flights, especially during holidays and
peak periods.
• It is highly recommend to book flights using Travel Certificates as far in
advance as possible.
Booking travel
• Certificate can only be redeemed by clicking on the “Redeem Travel Certificate”
link included on the Certificate.
Additional restrictions
• Lost Travel Certificate authorization numbers/PINS cannot be replaced.
• Additional restrictions apply.
Starting bid
Before you bid
Here are some things you should know when bidding
on JetBlue travel:
Validity
• Travel Certificates are valid for one (1) year from date of issue. Travel must be
booked and completed within the year of validity.
Limited availability
• All travel with Travel Certificates is capacity controlled and subject
to availability.
• Seats may not be available on all flights, especially during holidays and
peak periods.
• It is highly recommend to book flights using Travel Certificates as far in
advance as possible.
Booking travel
• Certificate can only be redeemed by clicking on the “Redeem Travel Certificate”
link included on the Certificate.
Additional restrictions
• Lost Travel Certificate authorization numbers/PINS cannot be replaced.
• Additional restrictions apply.
Starting bid
2 Complimentary tickets to Universal Studios Florida
Valid for Universal Studios Florida & Islands of Adventure
NOT valid for EPIC Universe
*Subject to blockout dates
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