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Orlando Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution

About this event

Orlando Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution's Silent Auction

Jetblue Roundtrip Ticket A item
Jetblue Roundtrip Ticket A
$50

Starting bid

Before you bid


Here are some things you should know when bidding

on JetBlue travel:


Validity

• Travel Certificates are valid for one (1) year from date of issue. Travel must be

booked and completed within the year of validity.


Limited availability

• All travel with Travel Certificates is capacity controlled and subject

to availability.

• Seats may not be available on all flights, especially during holidays and

peak periods.

• It is highly recommend to book flights using Travel Certificates as far in

advance as possible.


Booking travel

• Certificate can only be redeemed by clicking on the “Redeem Travel Certificate”

link included on the Certificate.

Additional restrictions

• Lost Travel Certificate authorization numbers/PINS cannot be replaced.

• Additional restrictions apply.

Jetblue Roundtrip Ticket B item
Jetblue Roundtrip Ticket B
$50

Starting bid

Before you bid


Here are some things you should know when bidding

on JetBlue travel:


Validity

• Travel Certificates are valid for one (1) year from date of issue. Travel must be

booked and completed within the year of validity.


Limited availability

• All travel with Travel Certificates is capacity controlled and subject

to availability.

• Seats may not be available on all flights, especially during holidays and

peak periods.

• It is highly recommend to book flights using Travel Certificates as far in

advance as possible.


Booking travel

• Certificate can only be redeemed by clicking on the “Redeem Travel Certificate”

link included on the Certificate.

Additional restrictions

• Lost Travel Certificate authorization numbers/PINS cannot be replaced.

• Additional restrictions apply.

Jetblue Roundtrip Ticket C item
Jetblue Roundtrip Ticket C
$50

Starting bid

Before you bid


Here are some things you should know when bidding

on JetBlue travel:


Validity

• Travel Certificates are valid for one (1) year from date of issue. Travel must be

booked and completed within the year of validity.


Limited availability

• All travel with Travel Certificates is capacity controlled and subject

to availability.

• Seats may not be available on all flights, especially during holidays and

peak periods.

• It is highly recommend to book flights using Travel Certificates as far in

advance as possible.


Booking travel

• Certificate can only be redeemed by clicking on the “Redeem Travel Certificate”

link included on the Certificate.

Additional restrictions

• Lost Travel Certificate authorization numbers/PINS cannot be replaced.

• Additional restrictions apply.

Jetblue Roundtrip Ticket D item
Jetblue Roundtrip Ticket D
$50

Starting bid

Before you bid


Here are some things you should know when bidding

on JetBlue travel:


Validity

• Travel Certificates are valid for one (1) year from date of issue. Travel must be

booked and completed within the year of validity.


Limited availability

• All travel with Travel Certificates is capacity controlled and subject

to availability.

• Seats may not be available on all flights, especially during holidays and

peak periods.

• It is highly recommend to book flights using Travel Certificates as far in

advance as possible.


Booking travel

• Certificate can only be redeemed by clicking on the “Redeem Travel Certificate”

link included on the Certificate.

Additional restrictions

• Lost Travel Certificate authorization numbers/PINS cannot be replaced.

• Additional restrictions apply.

Jetblue Roundtrip Ticket 2 Pack EE item
Jetblue Roundtrip Ticket 2 Pack EE
$100

Starting bid

Before you bid


Here are some things you should know when bidding

on JetBlue travel:


Validity

• Travel Certificates are valid for one (1) year from date of issue. Travel must be

booked and completed within the year of validity.


Limited availability

• All travel with Travel Certificates is capacity controlled and subject

to availability.

• Seats may not be available on all flights, especially during holidays and

peak periods.

• It is highly recommend to book flights using Travel Certificates as far in

advance as possible.


Booking travel

• Certificate can only be redeemed by clicking on the “Redeem Travel Certificate”

link included on the Certificate.

Additional restrictions

• Lost Travel Certificate authorization numbers/PINS cannot be replaced.

• Additional restrictions apply.

Jetblue Roundtrip Ticket 2 Pack FF item
Jetblue Roundtrip Ticket 2 Pack FF
$100

Starting bid

Before you bid


Here are some things you should know when bidding

on JetBlue travel:


Validity

• Travel Certificates are valid for one (1) year from date of issue. Travel must be

booked and completed within the year of validity.


Limited availability

• All travel with Travel Certificates is capacity controlled and subject

to availability.

• Seats may not be available on all flights, especially during holidays and

peak periods.

• It is highly recommend to book flights using Travel Certificates as far in

advance as possible.


Booking travel

• Certificate can only be redeemed by clicking on the “Redeem Travel Certificate”

link included on the Certificate.

Additional restrictions

• Lost Travel Certificate authorization numbers/PINS cannot be replaced.

• Additional restrictions apply.

Universal Tickets Pack of 2 item
Universal Tickets Pack of 2
$110

Starting bid

2 Complimentary tickets to Universal Studios Florida

Valid for Universal Studios Florida & Islands of Adventure

NOT valid for EPIC Universe


*Subject to blockout dates

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