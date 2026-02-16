Community Involvement Targeting Youth

Offered by

Community Involvement Targeting Youth

About the memberships

Orlando Outlaws Football and Cheer Registration 2026

SPRING 8V8 Football Full Registration
$85

No expiration

1 time debit of $85 to cover full football registration fo Spring 2026

Fall Football Full Registration
$250

No expiration

1 time debit of $250 to cover full football registration fo Fall 2026

Available until Aug 4
Cheer Full Registration
$350

No expiration

1 time debit of $375 to cover full cheer registration

Grant, Sponsorship or Partial Payment
Free

No expiration

If your Player or Cheerleader has a partial or full Grant or Sponsorship, please notate the name of the funding source, the amount and where you would like it allocated.

Example

-Sunshine Camp Grant

-$150

-Football or Cheer Registration


If you owe a balance, you may inter it in the additional Donation section to complete your balance payment.

Add a donation for Community Involvement Targeting Youth

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!