Jingle & Bid

Starting bid
2 All Access Tickets to WonderWorks Orlando
Each ticket includes over 100 Exhibits, Ropes Course, 4D Motion Ride, and Laser Tag
Starting bid
Mega 101.7 FM broadcasts nationwide from Pennsylvania to Kissimmee, this participation will be in Spanish, you set the topic: your business, advice, current events or just have fun!
Starting bid
Here’s your chance to enjoy a one-of-a-kind lunch with one of Central Florida’s most inspiring leader! You and a guest will share great food, lively conversation, and an inside look at life in public service, all at a local restaurant. Whether you want to talk policy, community, or just swap favorite local spots, this experience promises good company, good food, and great insight. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to dine and connect with Representative Johanna Lopez!
Starting bid
Enjoy an inspiring lunch for two with Cliff Long, the dynamic CEO of one of Florida’s top REALTOR® associations! Cliff’s journey is one of hard work, determination, and leadership, rising through the ranks to become a respected voice in real estate and community growth. You and a guest will share great food, great stories, and great insight into what it takes to lead one of the most influential organizations in the state. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to sit down with a true industry trailblazer!
Starting bid
Seawind #1306 / Condominium Rental
Gulf Shores, AL
https://southernresorts.com/property/91389e01-f5a0-4f58-b415-d87180068316
"Reservations are subject to Blackout days
and available days"
Starting bid
An unforgettable and potentially life-saving experience
Step into a one-of-a-kind training experience that could truly save your life. This exclusive half-day WOFT Experience in Groveland, FL offers personalized coaching in situational awareness, de-escalation tactics, and real-world defense skills, the same training trusted by professionals, and first responders alike. You’ll learn how to use non-lethal tools, experience hands-on scenario training, and enjoy all-inclusive homemade meals and gear during your immersive day on our private training grounds. This isn’t a class, it’s an awakening, prepare to feel more confident, capable, and aware in every situation.
Starting bid
A powerful step toward personal empowerment and safety
Upon completion, you’ll earn the certificate required to apply for your Concealed Carry Permit. Gain the confidence and certification needed to take your personal safety into your own hands with this half-day WOFT Conceal Carry Class in Groveland, FL. This experience goes far beyond classroom instruction, you’ll receive hands-on training, all-inclusive gear and homecooked meals, and the opportunity to observe live, real-world scenario training after lunch. Our professional instructors guide you step-by-step through firearm safety then you get to observe situational awareness, and defensive readiness, a crucial step toward becoming confidently prepared to protect yourself and your loved ones.
Starting bid
An empowering training experience
Experience elite-level firearms training designed to sharpen your skills, confidence, and control under pressure. This half-day WOFT Range Experience in Groveland, FL gives you personalized coaching from professional instructors who train everyone from families to first responders. You’ll enjoy hands-on instruction, all-inclusive gear and homecooked meals, and the opportunity to observe real-time scenario training after lunch, understanding how your skills translate to real-world situations. Whether you’re a beginner or experienced shooter, you’ll leave with a newfound sense of confidence and capability.
Starting bid
1 Bottle of Azelia Barolo 2005 Italy
1 Bottle of Bolgheri Superiore Greppicia 2005
Starting bid
1 Bottle of Chateau Partarrieu Sauternes 2005
Starting bid
1 Bottle of Sltefino Brunel Di Montalcino 2014
1 Bottle of Roar Pino Noir 2015
1 Bottle of Malvira Roero 2009
1 Bottle of Cote De Brovilly Beaujolais 2020
Starting bid
1 Bottle of Choreu Les Beaune Domaine Tollot Beaut
Starting bid
1 Bottle of North valley reserve 2015 Pino Noir
1 Bottle of Dutton estate 2016 Pino Noir
Starting bid
1 Bottle of 2017 1882 Cabernet Sauvignon
Starting bid
1 Bottle of Chateau Beychevelle Saint Julien 2003
(Magnum Sized)
Starting bid
Own the look that says you build more than homes, you build community!
This exclusive volunteer tee is the real deal, worn by the Foundation’s do-gooders, movers, and shakers. Soft, stylish, and full of purpose, it’s a badge of honor for those who make things happen. Whether you wear it to volunteer, to brunch, or just to show off your good taste and great heart, this shirt lets everyone know you’re part of something bigger. Bid high, because heroes wear T-shirts too!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
