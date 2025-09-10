Orleans Chamber of Commerce Deckhand & Voyager Membership

⚓ The Deckhand Membership

Perfect for individual professionals such as real estate agents, artists, creators, handymen, backyard mechanics, and other sole proprietors who do not maintain a brick-and-mortar location. This membership includes the same full benefits as our business members, including your listing on our website, eligibility for Chamber promotions, and access to all Chamber networking and marketing opportunities.

To be eligible, you must be sponsored by a current Chamber member in good standing, such as an agency, brokerage, gallery, boutique, or other local business you are affiliated with.

If you have employees who moonlight or run side businesses, you may also sponsor them as Deckhand members to help them grow within the Chamber network.

Join by November 30 and Save!

Sign up as a Deckhand Member by November 30 and pay just $70 now. Your membership will be active immediately and include one month free through June 30, 2026. You will then renew at the regular rate of $125 on July 1, 2026 to be included in the 2026–2027 Truly Orleans Member Directory — our annual printed and digital publication seen by thousands of residents and visitors.

Don’t miss this chance to secure your spot in Truly Orleans and enjoy a full year of Chamber visibility and benefits.





For Deckhand Memberships

Use code: IntroDeckhand

Pay $70 now and your membership will be active immediately.

Your renewal will occur at the regular $125 rate on July 1, 2026, keeping your business included in the 2026–2027 Truly Orleans Member Directory.