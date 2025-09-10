Orleans Chamber of Commerce Deckhand & Voyager Membership

Renews yearly on: July 1
⚓ The Deckhand Membership
Perfect for individual professionals such as real estate agents, artists, creators, handymen, backyard mechanics, and other sole proprietors who do not maintain a brick-and-mortar location. This membership includes the same full benefits as our business members, including your listing on our website, eligibility for Chamber promotions, and access to all Chamber networking and marketing opportunities.
To be eligible, you must be sponsored by a current Chamber member in good standing, such as an agency, brokerage, gallery, boutique, or other local business you are affiliated with.
If you have employees who moonlight or run side businesses, you may also sponsor them as Deckhand members to help them grow within the Chamber network.
Join by November 30 and Save!
Sign up as a Deckhand Member by November 30 and pay just $70 now. Your membership will be active immediately and include one month free through June 30, 2026. You will then renew at the regular rate of $125 on July 1, 2026 to be included in the 2026–2027 Truly Orleans Member Directory — our annual printed and digital publication seen by thousands of residents and visitors.
Don’t miss this chance to secure your spot in Truly Orleans and enjoy a full year of Chamber visibility and benefits.
For Deckhand Memberships
Use code: IntroDeckhand
Pay $70 now and your membership will be active immediately.
Your renewal will occur at the regular $125 rate on July 1, 2026, keeping your business included in the 2026–2027 Truly Orleans Member Directory.
Renews yearly on: July 1
🌊 The Voyager Membership
Designed for seasonal businesses such as pop-up shops, summer artists, and short-term service providers who operate only during the summer and early fall. Membership runs from July 1 through Columbus Day Weekend and includes the same benefits as our Sailor business members, including a member listing, website profile, and access to Chamber marketing and events.
No sponsor is required to join.
Join Now to Be Included in the Truly Orleans Member Directory
Pay just $25 by November 30 by credit card to be included in the 2026–2027 Truly Orleans Member Directory. Truly Orleans prints every spring and runs for 12 months, giving your business year-round visibility in print and online.
Your membership will officially activate July 1, 2026, when your card will be charged the remaining $100 balance for the full $125 seasonal membership.
For Voyager Memberships
Use code: IntroVoyager
Pay $25 now to reserve your spot in the 2026–2027 Truly Orleans Member Directory.
Your card will be charged the remaining $100 balance on June 30, 2026 for the full $125 seasonal membership.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!