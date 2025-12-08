Adored International Ministries

Ornaments for Animals

Goat/sheep
$50

You can purchase a goat or sheep for the farm and receive a goat or sheep shaped ornament to gift or keep.

Pig
$50

You can purchase a pig for the farm and receive a pig shaped ornament to gift or keep.

Cow
$300

You can purchase a cow for the farm and receive a cow shaped ornament to gift or keep.

Half Cow
$150

You can contribute to half of a cow for the farm. We will purchase the cow when we have raised funds for a whole cow. You will receive a cow shaped ornament to gift or keep.

