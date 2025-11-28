Ornaments with The Grinch

Hosted by
Ornament Kits include 1 ornament, 1 paint tray, 2 paint brushes, 1 cupcake, 1 hot chocolate and take-home Grinch activities.
-Paint and other decorations will be provided at event.
For parents and family who want to join the fun but don't want an ornament kit. Sign up for a GA ticket.
-You must purchase at least 1 Ornament Kit to receive free General Admission. This is a family event; a parent or guardian must be present.
