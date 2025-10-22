1775 Culpeper Battalion Tomahawks

Ornate Culpeper Tomahawk - SOLD OUT







Special creation by Simeon England to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Culpeper Battalion. This one of a kind tomahawk features three ornate hand etched designs on the 1775 tomahawk. This is Simeon's best work - shared with us for this special occasion.



A prefect recreation of a 1775 tomahawk, much like what the Culpeper Battalion and other frontier patriots would have carried with them to war. These are smaller, lightweight and perfectly balanced for close quarters use or throwing. Each head is marked with Simeon's signature. Only 30 of these are available to the public.