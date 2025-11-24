O'Rourke Elementary PTO Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: August 2
Become a member of our Parent Teacher Organization and help make a difference in your school! Our PTO memberships are $10 per family and all proceeds are returned to the school. The money is used to fund fun activities, support teachers, and improve the school. Parents, grandparents, and even neighbors are welcome to join the PTO and help support our school community.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!