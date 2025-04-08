Oyster Recovery Partnership

World Is Your Oyster Fest 2025 Raffle

Ravens vs. Steelers Dec. 7th
$15

Two club-level tickets (section 232 row 11) to the Ravens vs. Steelers game - and two tickets to the legendary pre-game party, Jimmy's Famous TAILGOAT - on Sunday, December 7th! ($800 value)

Phillips Crab Feast + Harbor Cruise for 6
$10

"A Taste of Phillips" crab feast for 6 at Philllips Seafood in Baltimore, MD, PLUS six passes for a 45-minute Watermark Harbor Cruise ($600 value)

Night's Stay at 134 Prince
$10

Enjoy a decadent night's stay at 134 Prince, a luxury boutique hotel in Annapolis, MD. ($500 value) 

D.C. National Harbor Experience: Dinner & Ferris Wheel Ride
$10

Enjoy a delicious meal at The Walrus National Harbor (Oxon Hill, MD) and VIP experience on the Capital Wheel! (4 guests, $150 gift card to The Walrus, and VIP tickets for the Capital Wheel: $350 value)

Six Wines + Picnic Backpack
$10

Six bottles of wine and picnic backpack courtesy of Distinguished Vineyards. ($350 vaue)

Toadfish Outfitters Swag Set
$10

Toadfish Outfitters swag set: Waterproof Sling & Tote, two Universal Can Coolers, Put 'Em Back Oyster Knife, Cut Proof Kitchen Cloth, Coastal Kitchen Collection, the Bluebill Hat ($430 value)

True Chesapeake Oyster Co. Farm Tour
$10

True Chesapeake Oyster Co. farm tour for 6 guests. Includes oysters and wine! ($400 value)

The Pearl Spa Half-Day Experience
$10

Half-day experience at The Pearl Spa: one mind-body movement or meditation class, a 90 minute session session in THE healing waters, one element experience salt session, and one 25-minute session in THE great abyss along with robe + slipper service, a wellness beverage and take home gift. ($160 value)

Online Course: How to Taste Oysters & Develop Your Palate
$5

How To Taste Oysters & Develop Your Palate. One-hour online course presented by the Oyster Master Guild. Breaks down merroir into easy-to-understand components and considerations. ($58 value)

Charter Fishing Trip for 10
$15

Six-hour charter for 8-10 guests on the Marylander with Cpt. Jason Seman. ($1,800 value)

Le Petite Oyster Serving Plate
$10

Le Petite Oyster Serving Plate (for hot or cold oyster service) plus hat and koozie from The Oyster Bed ($130 value)

Charter Cruise for 20 Guests
$15

Two-hour charter cruise for 20 guests aboard the restored Buyboat, Dudley. Departs from Cambridge, MD. ($700 value)

Smyth Pearl Pendant & Oyster Chiller Set
$10

Gorgeous pearl pendant on 14k gold chain plus Mud Pie Oyster Chiller from Smyth Jewelers ($570 value)

Black Eyed Susan Hot Sauce Co. Gift Basket
$10

Gift basket from Black Eyed Susan Hot Sauce Company ($150 value)

Tickets to Bourbon & Bowties
$10

Two tickets to Bourbon & Bowties happening in May 2026. Baltimore's premier bourbon event! ($400 value)

Old Bay Gift Basket
$10

Old Bay Gift Basket featuring Maryland's favorite spice! (value $150)

Old Westminster Winery Tasting for 4 & Brine Bottle
$10

Tasting experiences for 4 at award-winning Old Westminster Winery (reservations required). Plus, bottle of Brine, a Vinho Verde–style blend that's tribute to Chesapeake oysters. ($150 value)

National Aquarium & Dinner for 2
$10

Visit the National Aquarium and enjoy dinner at The Capital Grille (2 guests, $150 gift card to The Capital Grille, two tickets for the aquarium: $250 value)

