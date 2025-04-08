World Is Your Oyster Fest 2025 Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Two club-level tickets (section 232 row 11) to the Ravens vs. Steelers game - and two tickets to the legendary pre-game party, Jimmy's Famous TAILGOAT - on Sunday, December 7th! ($800 value)
"A Taste of Phillips" crab feast for 6 at Philllips Seafood in Baltimore, MD, PLUS six passes for a 45-minute Watermark Harbor Cruise ($600 value)
Enjoy a delicious meal at The Walrus National Harbor (Oxon Hill, MD) and VIP experience on the Capital Wheel! (4 guests, $150 gift card to The Walrus, and VIP tickets for the Capital Wheel: $350 value)
Toadfish Outfitters swag set: Waterproof Sling & Tote, two Universal Can Coolers, Put 'Em Back Oyster Knife, Cut Proof Kitchen Cloth, Coastal Kitchen Collection, the Bluebill Hat ($430 value)
Half-day experience at The Pearl Spa: one mind-body movement or meditation class, a 90 minute session session in THE healing waters, one element experience salt session, and one 25-minute session in THE great abyss along with robe + slipper service, a wellness beverage and take home gift. ($160 value)
How To Taste Oysters & Develop Your Palate. One-hour online course presented by the Oyster Master Guild. Breaks down merroir into easy-to-understand components and considerations. ($58 value)
Le Petite Oyster Serving Plate (for hot or cold oyster service) plus hat and koozie from The Oyster Bed ($130 value)
Two-hour charter cruise for 20 guests aboard the restored Buyboat, Dudley. Departs from Cambridge, MD. ($700 value)
Gorgeous pearl pendant on 14k gold chain plus Mud Pie Oyster Chiller from Smyth Jewelers ($570 value)
Two tickets to Bourbon & Bowties happening in May 2026. Baltimore's premier bourbon event! ($400 value)
Tasting experiences for 4 at award-winning Old Westminster Winery (reservations required). Plus, bottle of Brine, a Vinho Verde–style blend that's tribute to Chesapeake oysters. ($150 value)
Visit the National Aquarium and enjoy dinner at The Capital Grille (2 guests, $150 gift card to The Capital Grille, two tickets for the aquarium: $250 value)
