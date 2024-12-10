Orphans Alliance Memberships 2024

Benefits: All Silver Membership benefits, plus: VIP invitations to special events, including in-person gatherings, fundraising galas, and advocacy campaigns. Personalized thank-you letter from Orphans Alliance leadership, acknowledging your commitment. Recognition as a key supporter on our website and in the annual report. Exclusive Gold Member updates with behind-the-scenes stories and impact reports. Orphans Alliance t-shirt and a customized pen as a thank-you for your support. Physical membership card with Gold Member status. Opportunity to participate in the OrphansAlliance advisory committee to help shape our future projects.

Benefits: All Silver Membership benefits, plus: VIP invitations to special events, including in-person gatherings, fundraising galas, and advocacy campaigns. Personalized thank-you letter from Orphans Alliance leadership, acknowledging your commitment. Recognition as a key supporter on our website and in the annual report. Exclusive Gold Member updates with behind-the-scenes stories and impact reports. Orphans Alliance t-shirt and a customized pen as a thank-you for your support. Physical membership card with Gold Member status. Opportunity to participate in the OrphansAlliance advisory committee to help shape our future projects.

seeMoreDetailsMobile