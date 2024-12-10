Orphans Alliance Memberships 2024

Benefits:
All Basic Membership benefits, plus:
Early access to news, advocacy campaigns, and updates.
Invitations to exclusive virtual webinars or workshops hosted by Orphans Alliance leaders.
Special recognition on our website as a Silver Member supporter.
Discounts on Orphans Alliance branded merchandise and event tickets.
Exclusive Orphans Alliance Mug to showcase your support.
Physical membership card for Silver Members.
Gold Membership
$50
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Benefits:
All Silver Membership benefits, plus:
VIP invitations to special events, including in-person gatherings, fundraising galas, and advocacy campaigns.
Personalized thank-you letter from Orphans Alliance leadership, acknowledging your commitment.
Recognition as a key supporter on our website and in the annual report.
Exclusive Gold Member updates with behind-the-scenes stories and impact reports.
Orphans Alliance t-shirt and a customized pen as a thank-you for your support.
Physical membership card with Gold Member status.
Opportunity to participate in the OrphansAlliance advisory committee to help shape our future projects.
Free Membership
free
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
Benefits:
Subscription to Orphans Alliance’s quarterly newsletter with updates on our work, advocacy efforts, and success stories.
Opportunities to volunteer in local events and initiatives.
Access to our online community forum to connect with others passionate about justice and supporting orphans and widows.
Digital membership card to show your support.
