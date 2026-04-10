Orphan's Odyssey Geared For Greatness | Ad Marketing

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Business Full Page Ad - 8.5 x 11 inches -
Full-page ads measure about 8.5 inches wide by 11 inches tall. You can provide your own videos, images, and text for a personalized ad design. All ads will be printed in full color. (youtube and vimeo are acceptable video formats)(PDF or high-resolution JPEG/PNG or Minimum 300 DPI for high-quality printing)
Business Half Page Ad - 8.5 x 5.5 inches-
Half-page ads measure about 8.5 inches wide and 5.5 inches tall. You can provide your own images and text for a personalized ad design. All ads will be printed in full color. (PDF or high-resolution JPEG/PNG or Minimum 300 DPI for high-quality printing)(No videos only, Videos can only be on Full Page Ad)
Business Quarter Page Ad - 4.25 x 5.5 inches - Quarter page ads measure about 4.25 inches wide and 5.5 inches tall. You can provide your own images and text for a personalized ad design. All ads will be printed in full color. (PDF or high-resolution JPEG/PNG or Minimum 300 DPI for high-quality printing) (No videos only, Videos can only be on Full Page Ad)
Business Eighth Page Ad - 4.25 x 2.75 inches - Eighth page ads measure about 4.25 inches wide and 2.75 inches tall. You can provide your own images and text for a personalized ad design. All ads will be printed in full color. (PDF or high-resolution JPEG/PNG or Minimum 300 DPI for high-quality printing) (No videos only, Videos can only be on Full Page Ad)
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