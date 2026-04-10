My Life In A Bag Foundation Nonprofit

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My Life In A Bag Foundation Nonprofit

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Orphan's Odyssey Geared For Greatness | Ad Marketing

Business Full Page Ad $100 (Copy) item
Business Full Page Ad $100 (Copy)
$100

Business Full Page Ad - 8.5 x 11 inches -
Full-page ads measure about 8.5 inches wide by 11 inches tall. You can provide your own videos, images, and text for a personalized ad design. All ads will be printed in full color. (youtube and vimeo are acceptable video formats)(PDF or high-resolution JPEG/PNG or Minimum 300 DPI for high-quality printing)

Business Half A Page Ad $75 item
Business Half A Page Ad $75
$75

Business Half Page Ad - 8.5 x 5.5 inches-
Half-page ads measure about 8.5 inches wide and 5.5 inches tall. You can provide your own images and text for a personalized ad design. All ads will be printed in full color. (PDF or high-resolution JPEG/PNG or Minimum 300 DPI for high-quality printing)(No videos only, Videos can only be on Full Page Ad)

Business Quarter Page Ad $50 item
Business Quarter Page Ad $50
$50

Business Quarter Page Ad - 4.25 x 5.5 inches - Quarter page ads measure about 4.25 inches wide and 5.5 inches tall. You can provide your own images and text for a personalized ad design. All ads will be printed in full color. (PDF or high-resolution JPEG/PNG or Minimum 300 DPI for high-quality printing) (No videos only, Videos can only be on Full Page Ad)

Business Eighth Page Ad $25 item
Business Eighth Page Ad $25
$25

Business Eighth Page Ad - 4.25 x 2.75 inches - Eighth page ads measure about 4.25 inches wide and 2.75 inches tall. You can provide your own images and text for a personalized ad design. All ads will be printed in full color. (PDF or high-resolution JPEG/PNG or Minimum 300 DPI for high-quality printing) (No videos only, Videos can only be on Full Page Ad)

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