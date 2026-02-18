My Life In A Bag Foundation, Inc; Nonprofit

My Life In A Bag Foundation, Inc; Nonprofit

Orphan's Odyssey Geared For Greatness Gala

1190 Cole St

St. Louis, MO 63101, USA

General Admission
$250

1 Seat

First Step Sponsor (Supports 10 Youth)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Seating & Experience

  • Reserved Table of 5 Seats
  • Preferred seating section
  • Access to the VIP with 1 hour cocktail reception 5PM-6PM

Recognition

  • Name listed in printed program
  • Name displayed on the sponsor recognition board
  • Website acknowledgment
  • Social media thank-you post
  • Certificate of appreciation


This level directly supports luggage and dignity kits for children entering foster care - helping them take their first step toward stability and greatness.

Next Chapter Sponsor (Supports 20 Youth)
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes everything in the First Step Sponsor level, PLUS:


Enhanced Hospitality

  • Upgraded to One Premium Table (10 Reserved Seats)
  • 2 Hours of Complimentary Bar Service
  • (1-Hour Cocktail Reception 5 pm-6 pm + 1 Hour During Event 6:00 pm-7:00 pm)
  • Preferred seating placement near the stage
  • Access to the sponsor networking reception

Elevated Recognition

  • Prominent logo placement on event signage
  • Half-page digital program recognition
  • Logo placement on the sponsor display wall
  • Verbal recognition during sponsor acknowledgment
  • Inclusion in post-event thank-you campaign


This level reflects your commitment to helping youth move confidently into their next chapter.

Geared for Greatness Sponsor (Supports 40 Youth)
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes everything in the Next Chapter

Sponsor level, PLUS:


Exclusive Premier Hospitality

  • One Premium Table (10 VIP Seats total)
  • 4 Hours of Complimentary Premium Bar Service ( 1-Hour Cocktail Reception 5 pm-6 pm + 3 Hours During Event 6:00 pm-9:00 pm)
  • A Dedicated Table Concierges for full-service drink and guest assistance
  • Priority seating placement
  • VIP photo access
  • 10 bottles of Celebrity Artists wine
  • 10 VIP Swag Bags

Premier Brand Visibility

  • Top-tier logo placement on all printed and digital materials
  • Logo featured on step-and-repeat backdrop
  • Full-page ad in our digital program
  • On-stage verbal recognition
  • Opportunity for company representative remarks
  • Highlighted website & social media spotlight
  • Featured in post-event press release

Legacy Recognition

  • ﻿﻿Custom-engraved recognition award
  • ﻿﻿Professional event photos for corporate use
