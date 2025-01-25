Orthodoxy Today Sponsorships

• Prominent logo placement on all event materials and our website.
• Recognition in all public communications, including press releases and newsletters.
• Invitation to speak at a flagship event.
• Exclusive feature in our annual report.
• Prominent logo placement on all event materials and our website.
• Recognition in all public communications, including press releases and newsletters.
• Invitation to speak at a flagship event.
• Exclusive feature in our annual report.
Guardian of Tradition ($2,500 - $4,999)
$2,500
Valid for one year
• Logo placement on event materials and website.
• Acknowledgment in public communications.
• Two complimentary tickets to our flagship events.
• Mention in our annual report.
• Logo placement on event materials and website.
• Acknowledgment in public communications.
• Two complimentary tickets to our flagship events.
• Mention in our annual report.
Community Builder ($1,000 - $2,499)
$1,000
Valid for one year
• Logo inclusion on our website and event programs.
• Recognition in newsletters and annual reports.
• One complimentary ticket to a flagship event.
• Logo inclusion on our website and event programs.
• Recognition in newsletters and annual reports.
• One complimentary ticket to a flagship event.
Friend of Orthodoxy ($500 - $999)
$500
No expiration
• Name recognition on our website and event programs.
• Acknowledgment in our newsletters.
• Name recognition on our website and event programs.
• Acknowledgment in our newsletters.
Add a donation for Orthodoxy Today
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!