Oscar's Birdie Bash 2026 - Sponsors

Title Sponsor $5,000

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 complimentary golfers (2 foursomes)

"Presented By" naming rights

Logo prominently displayed at registration table

Prominent recognition on sponsor board

Logo & link displayed on event website

Hole sign at high visibility hole

Option to address participants before the shotgun start

Dedicated posts on social media

Option to provide promo item in swag bag Includes 8 complimentary golfers (2 foursomes)

"Presented By" naming rights

Logo prominently displayed at registration table

Prominent recognition on sponsor board

Logo & link displayed on event website

Hole sign at high visibility hole

Option to address participants before the shotgun start

Dedicated posts on social media

Option to provide promo item in swag bag More details...