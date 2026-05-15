Alliance of PKU Families

Hosted by

Alliance of PKU Families

About this event

Oscar's Birdie Bash 2026 - Sponsors

2700 Mt Rose Ave

York, PA 17402, USA

Title Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Includes 8 complimentary golfers (2 foursomes)
  • "Presented By" naming rights
  • Logo prominently displayed at registration table
  • Prominent recognition on sponsor board
  • Logo & link displayed on event website
  • Hole sign at high visibility hole
  • Option to address participants before the shotgun start
  • Dedicated posts on social media
  • Option to provide promo item in swag bag
Gold Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Includes 4 complimentary golfers (1 foursome)
  • Logo displayed at registration table
  • Recognition on sponsor board
  • Logo & link displayed on event website
  • Hole sign at contest hole
  • Dedicated post on social media
  • Option to provide promo item in swag bag
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Includes 2 complimentary golfer registrations
  • Recognition on sponsor board
  • Logo displayed on event website
  • Recognition on social media
Hole Sponsor
$250
  • Company signage at tee box
  • Recognition on sponsor board
  • Name displayed on event website
  • Recognition on social media
Hole Sponsor + Foursome
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Registration for 4 golfers
  • Company signage at tee box
  • Recognition on sponsor board
  • Name displayed on event website
  • Recognition on social media
Lunch Sponsor
$1,000
  • Logo prominently displayed at lunch
  • Name displayed on event website
  • Recognition on social media
Dinner Sponsor
$2,000
  • Includes 4 dinner tickets
  • Option to address participants at dinner
  • Name displayed on event website
  • Recognition on social media
Swag Bag Sponsor
$1,000
  • Recognition on golfer swag bags
  • Option to include an item in the swag bag
  • Logo displayed on event website
  • Recognition on social media
Beverage Sponsor
$1,000
  • Signage at beverage station
  • Recognition on sponsor board
  • Logo displayed on event website
  • Recognition on social media
Driving Range Sponsor
$500
  • Logo on signage at driving range
  • Recognition on sponsor board
  • Name displayed on event website
  • Recognition on social media

Purchase both spots to be the sole Driving Range Sponsor

Cart Sponsor
$500
  • Signage on golf carts
  • Recognition on sponsor board
  • Name displayed on event website
  • Recognition on social media

Purchase both spots to be the sole cart sponsor

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