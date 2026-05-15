Oscar's Birdie Bash 2026 - Sponsors

This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- Includes 8 complimentary golfers (2 foursomes)
- "Presented By" naming rights
- Logo prominently displayed at registration table
- Prominent recognition on sponsor board
- Logo & link displayed on event website
- Hole sign at high visibility hole
- Option to address participants before the shotgun start
- Dedicated posts on social media
- Option to provide promo item in swag bag
- Includes 8 complimentary golfers (2 foursomes)
- "Presented By" naming rights
- Logo prominently displayed at registration table
- Prominent recognition on sponsor board
- Logo & link displayed on event website
- Hole sign at high visibility hole
- Option to address participants before the shotgun start
- Dedicated posts on social media
- Option to provide promo item in swag bag