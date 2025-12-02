OUMC and Noah's Ark Daycare Ministry Silent Auction

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The perfect gift for a student or personal use! New HP laptop with Intel Core i3-N305 processor, 9GB DDR4 RAM for efficient multitasking, 256GB of storage, up to 10 hours fo battery life, Windows 11 and fingerprint reader. Constructed with recycled materials. Value: $500
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Show your support for the Fighting Irish with this package or gift your favorite fan! Includes a Stanley Quencher 40oz. Tumbler in Irish Green, an Officially Licensed Notre Dame Classic Edition Baseball Cap, Fighting Irish Fleece Throw 50"x 60", two sets of Player Cards and Sterling Silver Shamrock Earrings. Value: $130
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Santa would love to leave these LEGO sets under the tree! LEGO Marvel the Avengers vs. The Leviathan with Hulk action figure plus 4 Marvel minifigures. AND...LEGO Dreamzzz Izzie's Dream Animals Building Toy Set. Transform an egg into a Red Panda, Bird or Sea Turtle Fantastical Creatures. Value: $90
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*Pictures display the top and bottom of quilt. This one of a kind quilted wall hanging, lovingly made by local quilter Dana Hoffman, would make the perfect gift for a nursery or child's playroom. It measures 43 x 74. Each animal block is embroidered around silky, fur-like fabric for a charming animall effect. Hundreds of hours were spent creating this heirloom gift which is designed to pass down through generations. Value: $400
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A teenager's dream gift! Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones in white. Feature surround sound you can take anywhere. With dynamic head tracking, advanced built in sensor create a theater-like sound. It is like being surrounded by 64 speakers at once. Wireless Bluetooth and wired connectivity are possible with up to 40 hours of battery life. Value: $350
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Celebrate game day with Barnaby's Pizza! Each of these vouchers can be redeemed for one large, 3 topping pizza from the Barnaby's Family Inn in Mishawaka, Twin Branch, and Granger. Great stocking stuffers!
Value: $60
Starting bid
A one of a kind festive decorative piece for your home! This repurposed antique chair has been hand painted by local artist, Wanda Weston. It will be the finishing touch to your holiday decorating or would make a lovely gift for a special person. Value: $50
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Santa Claus is coming ot town! This package contains four toys to make your preschooler smile. Melissa and Doug Natural Play Wooden Puzzle, Melissa and Doug Magnetic Car Loader Wooden Tooy Set, Melissa and Doug Wooden Lacing Bead Set, and a Toddler Fidget Therapy Toy. These high quality toys are designed to delight while being durable and safe. Value: $70
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Treat your young slugger to 2 batting or catching lessons from Holly Hoffman Reagan! Holly was the starting catcher at Penn High School and starting catcher for 4 years at the University of Iowa. She received All Big Ten and All Regional awards and is currently giving lessons to girls of all ages and abilities. Value: $80
Starting bid
This will be a hit on Christmas Morning! Furby Galaxy Editiion is a voice activated animatronic glow in the dark plush toy that is a great gift for children ages 6 and over. It lights up, glows in the dark and dances. With blinking eyes and sassy personality, it is an iconic gift that your child will treasure. Value: $60
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Pictures show the top and bottom half. This is your chance to have a beautiful work of art by a renowned local artist. Jill Heavener has created a stunning one of a kind painting on an antique window measuring 20 x 28. Value: $200
Starting bid
Make cleaning your floors a breeze! This Steamer Cleaner has a rotating mop with 2 modes, 2 microfiber pads, 400ml removable tank, 23 ft. power cable, detachable steam mops for windows, showers and laminate and tile floors. Say goodbye to grease and grime! Value: $98
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Let Jim Hoffman, bonded and licensed operator, do the heavy work for you! Clear small trees and brush, digging and levelling dirt and moving rocks are just a few examples of the work that can be done. You call the shots and Jim will bring the skid loader or excavator and get to work.
Value: $600
Starting bid
*Pictures show top and bottom of the quilt. All Stacked Up! This one of a kind Christmas quilt was made with lave by local quilter, Dana Hoffman. Stacked farm animals in Christmas fabrics make a charming wall hanging or throw quilt. Enjoy this whimsical quilt this holiday season! Measures 37" x 49". Value: $250
Starting bid
Make your IU fan happy with this package of Hoosier merchandise. This set includes a cozy throw blanket (50 x 60), a tabletop stackers tower building block game, a stainless steel BBQ spatula, an IU flag (13 x 18), "Here's to a Wonderful Season" Indiana Christmas ornament, and IU playing cards. Go Hoosiers! Value: $100
Starting bid
Celebrate the Season with this decorative Christmas Package. A wooden Christmas sign made by a local artisan will welcome friends and family to your home. An ornament tree, a decorative stocking and hot pad complete this charming set. Merry Christmas! Value: $70
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