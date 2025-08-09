OSLC Judy Tallwing McCarthy Print Auction - Lilith

You are bidding on a Judy Tallwing McCarthy original museum quality print of 'Lilith'. This is one of only ten prints made of this piece.

This museum quality print is encrusted with over twenty-five carats of Herkimer diamonds that have been ethically hand sourced by Judy herself, boldly featuring a two carat emerald on Lilith's brooch. The original was the featured work at McCarthy's first Baltimore Gallery show and also was shown as one of her works at the American Visionary Art Museum where it hung for over a year.