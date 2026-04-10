OSSBT Main Temple Bhoomi Pooja

A suggested contribution of $251 per family (2 members, covering 6 meals) helps us provide prasadam for devotees participating in the pooja.





Support Annadanam (Prasadam Seva) during the 5-day Bhoomi Pooja celebrations.





This is completely optional, and devotees are welcome to contribute any amount as per their wish and capacity.





Your support will help us serve all devotees during this sacred event. 🙏