Om Sri Sai Balaji Temple and Cultural Center Inc.

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Om Sri Sai Balaji Temple and Cultural Center Inc.

About this event

OSSBT Main Temple Bhoomi Pooja

285 Rhode Hall Rd

Monroe Township, NJ 08831, USA

Chandiyaga Sahitha Koti Kumkumarchana & Temple Bhoomi Pooja
$501
Prasadam / Annadanam Sponsorship (Optional)
Pay what you can

A suggested contribution of $251 per family (2 members, covering 6 meals) helps us provide prasadam for devotees participating in the pooja.


Support Annadanam (Prasadam Seva) during the 5-day Bhoomi Pooja celebrations.


This is completely optional, and devotees are welcome to contribute any amount as per their wish and capacity.


Your support will help us serve all devotees during this sacred event. 🙏

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