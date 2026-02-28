Hosted by

One Machi Corporation

About this event

One Machi Anniversary Gala Honoring 60 Years of Omega Sigma Tau

The Bellagio

General Admission
$200

Your ticket includes luncheon buffet service, a 3-hour open bar, and full access to all anniversary programming and festivities.


100% of the ticket amount and donation will go to attendee gifts and future events. The platform tip is optional. You can choose 0%.


Ticket amounts and donations are tax deductible.


This is a 21 and over event.

Omega DIVERSITY Ideal Sponsor
$100

"I can't make it, but don’t want to dog my bros." Purchase this ticket type to help subsidize the costs for younger alumni attend and/or help with general event expenses. Feel free to purchase multiple tickets to support multiple alumni.


Sponsorship includes:

-Online shout out on Omega Facebook page

-Digital program shout out


NOTE: The platform tip is optional. You can choose 0%.

Omega CLASS Ideal Sponsor
$300

"Representing the gentlemen of AGC, I want to help class up this event for Omegas." Purchase this ticket type to attend the event AND help subsidize the costs for younger alumni to attend and/or help with general event expenses including decorations


Sponsorship includes:

-1 ticket admission

-Online shout out on Omega Facebook page

-Digital program shout out


NOTE: The platform tip is optional. You can choose 0%.

Omega BROTHERHOOD Ideal Sponsor
$400

"Bro Code Article 1: Bros before..." Purchase this ticket type to attend the event AND support with audio/visuals and bonding activities at the event


Sponsorship includes:

-1 ticket admission

-Online shout out on Omega Facebook page

-Half page advertisement in digital program


NOTE: The platform tip is optional. You can choose 0%.

Omega CONFIDENCE Ideal Sponsor
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

"I got this and I got Omegas." Purchase this ticket type to attend the event AND be recognized as an Open Bar HOST


Sponsorship includes:

-2 ticket admissions

-Online shout out on Omega Facebook page

-Full page advertisement in digital program

-Opportunity to place advertising signage and digital slides

-Day of event recognition


NOTE: The platform tip is optional. You can choose 0%.

Omega EXCELLENCE Ideal Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

"Omega Excellence: 60 Years and Counting." Purchase this ticket type to attend the event AND be recognized as an Omega 60-Year Anniversary Program HOST


Sponsorship includes:

-3 ticket admissions

-Online shout out on Omega Facebook page

-Full page advertisement in digital program

-Opportunity to place advertising signage and digital slides

-Day of event recognition


NOTE: The platform tip is optional. You can choose 0%.

50/50 Raffle
$10

Feeling lucky? We're having an optional donation for a 50/50 Raffle: $10 donation = 1 entry. Winner takes half the pot.

Add a donation for One Machi Corporation

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