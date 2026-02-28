One Machi Anniversary Gala Honoring 60 Years of Omega Sigma Tau

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About this event
Your ticket includes luncheon buffet service, a 3-hour open bar, and full access to all anniversary programming and festivities.
100% of the ticket amount and donation will go to attendee gifts and future events. The platform tip is optional. You can choose 0%.
Ticket amounts and donations are tax deductible.
This is a 21 and over event.
"I can't make it, but don’t want to dog my bros." Purchase this ticket type to help subsidize the costs for younger alumni attend and/or help with general event expenses. Feel free to purchase multiple tickets to support multiple alumni.
Sponsorship includes:
-Online shout out on Omega Facebook page
-Digital program shout out
NOTE: The platform tip is optional. You can choose 0%.
"Representing the gentlemen of AGC, I want to help class up this event for Omegas." Purchase this ticket type to attend the event AND help subsidize the costs for younger alumni to attend and/or help with general event expenses including decorations
Sponsorship includes:
-1 ticket admission
-Online shout out on Omega Facebook page
-Digital program shout out
NOTE: The platform tip is optional. You can choose 0%.
"Bro Code Article 1: Bros before..." Purchase this ticket type to attend the event AND support with audio/visuals and bonding activities at the event
Sponsorship includes:
-1 ticket admission
-Online shout out on Omega Facebook page
-Half page advertisement in digital program
NOTE: The platform tip is optional. You can choose 0%.
"I got this and I got Omegas." Purchase this ticket type to attend the event AND be recognized as an Open Bar HOST
Sponsorship includes:
-2 ticket admissions
-Online shout out on Omega Facebook page
-Full page advertisement in digital program
-Opportunity to place advertising signage and digital slides
-Day of event recognition
NOTE: The platform tip is optional. You can choose 0%.
"Omega Excellence: 60 Years and Counting." Purchase this ticket type to attend the event AND be recognized as an Omega 60-Year Anniversary Program HOST
Sponsorship includes:
-3 ticket admissions
-Online shout out on Omega Facebook page
-Full page advertisement in digital program
-Opportunity to place advertising signage and digital slides
-Day of event recognition
NOTE: The platform tip is optional. You can choose 0%.
Feeling lucky? We're having an optional donation for a 50/50 Raffle: $10 donation = 1 entry. Winner takes half the pot.
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