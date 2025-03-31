OST&C Sponsorship 25-26

As a Red Carpet Sponsor, you receive the following benefits.
- Thank you’s from stage (66)
- Logo or name in playbill (6)
- Logo in brochure (1)
- Logo on posters (6)
- Logo on direct mail (4)
- Mention in press release (7)
- Donor listing in playbill (4)
- Logo on website (2)
- Social media posts (6)
- Ad in program (4 Full-Page)* ($1,275 value).
- Season Tickets (2)* ($250 value)
-Promotional Tickets (100)* ($3,400 Value)
*Tax deductible amount deducts the cost of goods provided in exchange for sponsorship. If goods exchanged are declined by the sponsor, the benefit amount can increase by the value of the good.
Essential Sponsor
$5,000
Valid for one year
As an Essential Sponsor, you receive the following benefits.
- Thank you’s from stage (48)
- Logo or name in playbill (4)
- Logo in brochure (1)
- Logo on posters (4)
- Logo on direct mail (4)
- Mention in press release (5)
- Donor listing in playbill (4)
- Logo on website (2)
- Social media posts (4)
- Ad in program (4 Half-Page)* ($825 value)
- Essential Season Tickets (2)* ($210 value)
- Promotional Tickets (100)* ($3,400 Value)
*Tax deductible amount deducts the cost of goods provided in exchange for sponsorship. If goods exchanged are declined by the sponsor, the benefit amount can increase by the value of the good.
Producing Sponsor
$3,000
Valid for one year
As a Producing Sponsor, you receive the following benefits.
- Thank you’s from stage (12)
- Logo or name in playbill (4)
- Logo on posters (1)
- Logo on direct mail (1)
- Mention in press release (1)
- Donor listing in playbill (4)
- Logo on website (2)
- Social media post (1)
- Ad in program (1 Full-Page)* ($825 value).
- Essential Season Tickets (2)* ($210 value)
- Promotional Tickets (50)* ($1,700 Value)
*Tax deductible amount deducts the cost of goods provided in exchange for sponsorship. If goods exchanged are declined by the sponsor, the benefit amount can increase by the value of the good.
Supporting Sponsor
$1,750
Valid for one year
As a Supporting Sponsor, you receive the following benefits.
- Thank you’s from stage (12)
- Logo or name in playbill (4)
- Donor listing in playbill (4)
- Logo on website (1)
- Ad in program (1 Quarter-Page)* ($215 value).
- Essential Season Tickets (2)* ($210 value)
- Promotional Tickets (15)* ($510 Value)
*Tax deductible amount deducts the cost of goods provided in exchange for sponsorship. If goods exchanged are declined by the sponsor, the benefit amount can increase by the value of the good.
Underwriting Sponsor
$1,000
Valid for one year
As an Underwriting Sponsor, you receive the following benefits.
- Thank you’s from stage (12)
- Logo or name in playbill (4)
- Donor listing in playbill (4)
- Underwriting Acknowledgement
You can choose for your underwriting support to be for one of the following options for one of our Essential Season Shows.
Underwriting Options: Acting Company, Scenery, Costumes, Lighting
- Logo on website (1)
- Essential Season Tickets (2)* ($210 value)
*Tax deductible amount deducts the cost of goods provided in exchange for sponsorship. If goods exchanged are declined by the sponsor, the benefit amount can increase by the value of the good.
Performance Sponsor
$500
Valid for one year
As an Underwriting Sponsor, you receive the following benefits.
- Thank you’s from stage (4)
- Logo or name in playbill (4)
- Donor listing in playbill (4)
- Logo on website (1)
- Essential Season Tickets (2)* ($210 value)
*Tax deductible amount deducts the cost of goods provided in exchange for sponsorship. If goods exchanged are declined by the sponsor, the benefit amount can increase by the value of the good.
