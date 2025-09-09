OSU Black Alumni Society Homecoming Weekend 2025

Hosted by
Opportunity to network with current students and alumni. (Friday, October 3rd at Hale Black Cultural Center at 12-2PM). Free entry; please register for headcount purposes.
Opportunity to network with current students and alumni. (Friday, October 3rd at Ethyl - Tank at 7PM) Drink Ticket included for those 21 and over.
Parking lot of Fairfield Inn & Suites at 3031 Olentangy River Rd. Free entry; please register for headcount purposes.
Get 2 drink tickets with your registration.
Rep your org at the tailgate and have a VIP space just for you!
Set up your business via tent or other structure space on our tailgate site.
Set up your business via tent or other structure space on our tailgate site in prime location. Includes promotion in HC marketing materials.
Toast to an amazing Homecoming weekend with new memories & old friends! Free entry; please register for headcount purposes.
