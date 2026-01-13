OSU SAVMA Presents: Vet Gala 2026, The Enchanted Forest

A non-member is anyone who has not paid their dues or is not up-to-date on their dues for the 2025-2026 OSU SAVMA membership year. This includes but is not limited to: employees at the OSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital, residents and interns, SAVMA members at other institutions, plus ones, or significant others. If you are unsure of your membership status, please contact our OSU SAVMA President at [email protected] to verify.