OTB 101 - Charlotte Catholic High/Holy Trinity Catholic Middle

This registration link is intended for Charlotte Catholic High School and Holy Trinity Catholic Middle School team coaches/adult volunteers. Please keep this link within the Charlotte Catholic High School and Holy Trinity Catholic Middle School teams. A separate registration link for the remaining spots will be shared with all NCICL coaches to fill if needed.





This clinic was scheduled to ensure Charlotte Catholic High School and Holy Trinity Catholic Middle School coaches who need OTB 101 can complete the training to level up, so we want to prioritize registration for your teams.