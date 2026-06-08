OTB 101 - Pisgah Rage

About this event
10 left!
This registration link is intended for Pisgah Rage team coaches/adult volunteers. Please keep this link within the Pisgah Rage team. A separate registration link for the remaining spots will be shared with all NCICL coaches to fill if needed.
This clinic was scheduled to ensure Pisgah Rage coaches who need OTB 101 can complete the training to level up, so we want to prioritize registration for your team.
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