Other Payments to Bread of Life Housing Foundation

Please click the "Add" button to the right so it says "1" AND put the custom amount in the box below next to "Add a donation for Bread of Life Housing Foundation." On the next page, you can write what this "Custom amount" is for

Please click the "Add" button to the right so it says "1" AND put the custom amount in the box below next to "Add a donation for Bread of Life Housing Foundation." On the next page, you can write what this "Custom amount" is for

More details...