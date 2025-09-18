Ottawa Chris Kringle Market's Sponsorship Opportunities

Entertainers may include carolers, live musicians, holiday characters, and other family-friendly holiday entertainment.
Kids are welcome aboard the Ottawa Express! Our kid-sized train will run 4 hours on each Saturday & Sunday. Price is per weekend.
Help bring an exciting, new event to the Chris Kringle Market! Your sponsorship will help cover the cost of an iceless skating rink in downtown Ottawa on Saturday, Dec. 20!
Not sure what to sponsor? We can help! Our general market sponsorship allows us to combine or fill in where it is needed to ensure the market continues to grow and flourish.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing