Ottawa County Historical Society's shop

Offered by
Ottawa County Historical Society Wolcott Keeper’s House t-shirt. Heather gray with Ottawa County Historical Society logo in eggplant color (small logo on left side on front and large logo on back). 50% cotton, 50% polyester
Wolcott Keeper’s House artist rendered image on coffee mug (black and white mug with primitive rendering in black of Keeper's House by Karen O'Keeffe). Mug holds 17 oz., is microwave safe/upper shelf dishwasher safe.
Cat's Meow Collectible of Wolcott Keeper’s House.
7” wide x 4” tall
Cat's Meow Collectible of Marblehead Lighthouse.
3 1/4” wide x 6” tall
Cat’s Meow collectible of Port Clinton Lighthouse
Size: 2.5 wide x 4.25 tall
Marblehead Light and Keeper’s House 200th anniversary canvas tote bag. On one side is an Andrea Snyder artist's rendering (in color) of the Marblehead Lighthouse and the Keeper's House along Lake Erie. The opposite side has the Ottawa County logo in eggplant color.
10” wide x 13” long sturdy canvas with deep gusset
Narrative with over 300 b/w and color photos. This sweeping story of the County blends the history of the lands with stories of its early settlers. Presented through a series of major themes—early geography and settlers; mainsprings of development: quarries, railroads, lumber, agriculture, and roads; sweeping changes impacting the 19th and 20th centuries; the Depression; American wars and its associated cultural changes; and finally returning to the geography of the present.
300 pages, narrative with color and b/w photographs
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Ottawa County Historical Society, Past President Richard Taylor prepared this background of the Society. His research resulted in a fascinating and useful County record of the people, communities, and progress. The story of the Society is a tribute to those who honor the special relationship between the land and its people. 73 pages
Content---Map of Ottawa County -1940; George Rudes: Electric Railways; Grace Niehousmyer: The Interurban; Josephine Sauvey Monak: Lakeside Memories; Donald Caldwell: Lakeside Through the Years; Laura Bancroft Powell: A Summer Visitor; Stanley Bourdo: Toussaint and Bootlegging; Adelaide Hull Martin: Life in Elmore; Audrey Yackee: Martin General Store; Russell Yackee: Forest Park; Melba Johnson Hahn Schulte: A Genoa Farm; Lorna McRitchie Eberly: Catawba Island; Donald Rhodes: Catawba Fruit Farms; Marjorie Taylor: Grant School; Jospeh Hrupcho: World War II; Henry Jacoby: Law Enforcement; Harry Holzapfel: St John Lutheran Church. 98 pages
Content---Harris-Elmore Librarian, Grace Luebcke; Ottawa County's Last Native Americans; The Clif Frye Years: 1918-1941; Jose DeRivera's Journal: First Citizen, Clarence Perry: Commercial Fishing in Port Clinton; Frank Shessler: Black Swamp Farming, A Brief History of Long's Crossing; Wilbur Wistinghausen: Oak Harbor Country Life; Joe Parker: Bootlegging on Put-in-Bay; Helen Danchisen: Biro Manufacturing Origins; Robert Boytim: Czechoslovakia and Marblehead; Joe Parker: Middle Island and the Wind Industry; Betty Blair Mauk: Put-in-Bay Summers; Don Rhodes: Orchards and Vineyards on Catawba; Clif Fry: Catawba Island Memoirs; Anna Bovia: Camp Perry Origins; Frank & Algarin: Spanish America & Ottawa County; Betty Neidecker: An Ottawa County Heritage; Bob Reynolds: Matthews Boat Company Origins; Paul Clemons: The Clemonses of Marblehead; Paul Moon: Port Clinton & Beyond; Lakeside Portfolio: George Gundlach, Katherine Barber, Helen Munger, Gailord Braithwaite, Alice Coffin Arnold, Norton Young; Outline Map of Ottawa County, Ohio 1900. 83 Pages
Content---Photo Portfolio 1: County Places; Photo Portfolio 2: Names; Bob & RuthEngle: An Island History; Emil Ihnat: Marblehead Overview; Photo Portfolio 3: Lakeside-Marblehead; Doris Bright: Lakeside Memories; The Gackstetters: A German Heritage; Photo Portfolio 4: The Gackstetter Collection; Louise Liske: Rocky Ridge; Pauline Gulau: Carroll Township Schools; Photo Portfolio 5: Lacarne; Wilbur Wistinghausen: The Country School & Harold Bower: Genoa Schools; Helen Neishousmyer; PhotoPortfolio 6: County Schools; Gwen Addy: North Bass School; Rachel Carr Falconer: Mouse Island; Betty Neidecker: The Islands; Photo Portfolio 7: Fishing Lake Erie's Western Basin; Don Rhodes: Fishing & Bootlegging in the 1930s: Photo Portfolio 8: Prohibition; Lucille Jess: A Chapter of American Life Completely Gone; Photo Portfolio 9: The County Home; Herold Bower: Community Stories of Genoa; Mills Brandes: Captain Hunter & the Lighthouse at Marblehead; Rex Jordan: Lake Captain Marblehead; Photo Portfolio 10: Western Township Quarries; Katherine Duff: Vineyards; Mills Brandes: Childhood with Lighthouse Keeper; Ed Islay's Island Interviews: Pal Seymour, Dorothy L. Schillumeit, Lolita Saunders, Marian Gump, Nello F. Bianchi; Photo Portfolio 11: The Generations of World War II; Photo Portfolio 12: Environment; Notes on Ottawa County's Oral History Project by Janet Stephenson. 141 pages, including 122 photographs from family albums
Content---Helen Hutt: Sand Road & Port Clinton; Vernon Zenser: Carroll Township & the Marshes; Betty Lidster & John Scribner: Magee Marsh Memories; John Rofkar: Boot Camp at Leyte Gulf; Lois Svehal: Port Clinton; Richard Taylor: The Grange, A Personal Recollection; Sarah Circle of Trinity UM Church, Port Clinton; Myron "Mike" Witt: Oak Harbor; Lloyd & Audrey Dayton: Life on a Danbury Fruit Farm; Vernon Wiersma: Farming & Early Schools; Jimmy Webb: Local Restaurants & Bar Tending; Edward Dress: Marblehead & the Quarry; Betty Blatt: Growing Up in Carroll Township; James Thierry: Ottawa County Courts; Jeanne Wonnell & Robert Stevens: Catawba Island; Robert Stevens: Standard Products Company; Put-in-Bay Memories; Ellen Bergman & Jeff Eversman: Genoa, Ohio - Our Civil War; Shirley Dornbusch: Carroll Township Through the Years; Photograpic Gallery. 127 pages
Content---Donna Gyde: Carroll Township; Duane Adams: Catawba Island - Port Clinton; George McCormick: Lakeside - Lakeside Hotel; Milton Long: Bay Township & Port Clinton; Ethel Wilber: Port Clinton; Paul Rofkar: Catawba Island; Tom & Barb Lane: Lakeside-Marblehead; Frank Gluth: Oak Harbor; Bob Underwood: Underwood's Restaurant; Bob Bredbeck: Danbury Township; Gus Cooper: Put-in-Bay & Cooper's Restrauant; Thelma Thomas: Port Clinton; John Fritz: Port Clinton; Bob & Donna Oberhaus: Danbury & Peninsula Transit Service; Evelyn Schimming: Elliston; David Glick: Lakeside; Lea Debien: Locust Point & Port Clinton; Darrell Opfer: Elmore. 140 pages
Content---Ford Tri-Motor; Richard Sneary: The County Courthouse Clock; Dorothy Ostling: Erie Proving Ground; Bob Zura: Our Beloved Sign; Mary Alice Streeter: Gerner & Wolf Funeral Home; Herman Kohlman: Benton Township: Dorothy Patrick: Aviation Career; John Liske: Oak Harbor Historian; Dave Martin: Island Airlines; Marie Bolander: Teaching Career; Kenneth Harvey: Oak Harbor; Dr. Derrill & Chuck Hablitzel: Oak Harbor Hardware; Tom Corogin: A Conversation; Bob Schraidt: Peach Farming on Catawba Island; Jack Tibbels: Ice Fishing; Bruce Waters: Elmore, Ohio; Dave St. Clair: Commercial Fishing; Mary Lou Hansen: Graytown; Jeanne Huskey: Port Clinton. 123 pages
Content---Louis Heineman: Island Wine Maker; Thelma Harder (Salem Township): Rural Farm Lady; Joan Ziegler: Summers at Put-in-Bay; Edward Kirk: My Memoirs; Marion Ververka: Marblehead Quarry; Harold Brown: A Tuskegee Airman; Dale Burris & Paul Stonerook: Life on North Bass Island; Scott Hall: Aunt Marion's Visitor; Stanley Dempsey: Bay Point; Lois Schafer Deitzel: The J. Weller Company Oak Harbor; Trinity United Methodist Church 185th Anniversary; A Day Picnicking at Catawba Island; Russell Brohl: Lake Freighter Captain; Steve Fedyk: Buckeyes; Mary Ann McCann: Put-in-Bay Businesswoman; Florence & Lucille Fralick: Old Island House Hotel; Danbury Train Derailment 1945; George Stoiber: Put-in-Bay Businessman; John Frederick Jaeger: Elmore Memories; Bernell Lowien: Marblehead; Swimsuits for Rent - Gem & Terrace Beach - Catawba Island; Paul & Donna Rhiel: Rhiel Manufacturing Port Clinton. 155 pages
Content: Marblehead Lighthouse Keepers; vintage photos of the Marblehead Lighthouse; The Wolcott Keeper's House - home of Benajah Wolcott; Capt. Edward Herman, Marblehead Lighthouse Keeper; Mart Boss - Leatherport, Ohio; Leatherport, Ohio USA; Port Clinton High School Class of 1938; Office of the Sheriff - Ottawa County; Ella Searles, Lakeside, Ohio; The First Port Clinton Lighthouse Keepers; Wistinghausen Florist & Greenhouse; Miss Heckman, Elmore, Ohio; Mom's Memories, Danbury Township; Ohler & Holzhauer Plumbing & Heating, Port Clinton; Amelia Johnson, Genoa, Ohio; The Lockwood Farm - East Harbor State Park; John & Marie Wonnell, Lakeside, Ohio; Eagle Island, Bay Township; Gordon Lumber Company; Elizabeth Otto Wilson & Mary Louise Otto, Lakeside, Ohio; Joyce Kirk Dubbert, Port Clinton; Pool Clinical Hospital, Port Clinton. 135 pages
Content: : Rymers Bicentennial Farm; Luckey Family Farm; Stoiber Farm; Rauch-Arnold Farm; Ahrens Farm; Whiteman Farm; Netcher Farms; Link Farm; Taylor Farm; Sass Farms; Alice Ogden Gyde Recalls Joys, Privations of Early Carroll Township; Just-a-Mere Farm; Boyer Farm; Finke Zilles Farm; Muskrat Farm Operated by Women; Camp Perry Prisoner of War Camp; O’Neal-Davids Farm; photos Charles William Darr; Rofkar Farm Catawba Island; Middle Bass Vineyards, Ottawa County Bicentennial Barn; Ohio History Connection Oliver Hazard Perry–Schimming Barn; Rymers Cemetery; Threshing at Peter Hess Farm; Cows. 92 pages
Content: historian John Liske, baseball player Joe Macko, musician Clementine Heineman Nessel, the Mystic Isle, Oak Harbor Glass Co., Courthouse Bricks, Ye Olde Hitching Posts, artist Henry Dischinger, Strange Story of Marie Lily Bowers, movie star Boyd Marshall, Professor Harold Boggs, war hero Fred Norton, Ira Dutcher, dancer Mae Perry, Fred & Leona Nissen, Simeon P. Bell, Oak Harbor Cigar Factories, artist George Jensen, Revolutionary Soldiers buried in Ottawa Co., Ohlemacher Quarry, Textor Century farm, Ron Hart. 108 pages
Page&Stage, the Ottawa County Historical Society Oral History Committee, has published ten volumes of oral history, interviewing county residents and historians. Now we have focused on the buildings, places, and monuments that these same people and others shaped with their hands and their hard work. These physical contributions have been important in shaping our county's history as places of residence, business, memories, government, and social gatherings. We have written this volume by researching the sites, collecting old photos, taking new photographs, and interviewing people involved with building or maintaining them. We have done our best to be accurate, but origins of old places are sometimes difficult to determine. County residents familiar with our subjects have been generous with their time, knowledge, photographs, and literature regarding these places. We hope you will enjoy learning about the diversity of our county through the places our people have built and preserved and that you will consider sharing your information about places we have not been able to include in this volume. 263 pages
This eastern Ottawa County tour starts in the City of Port Clinton and includes Camp Perry, Lacarne, Gypsum, Danbury, the Sandusky Bay Railroad Bridge, the Lakeside-Marblehead Railroad Station, Marblehead, Marblehead Lighthouse & State Park, Lake Point Park and ends at Bay Point. 14 pages
This western Ottawa County tour starts in the Village of Oak Harbor and inludes the Toledo Port Clinton & Lakeside interurban Portage River Bridge, the Wheeling & Lake Erie Railroad Bridge, the Lake Shore & Michigan Southern Railroad Depot, the Village of Rocky Ridge, Limestone, Graytown, Elliston, Trowbridge, Williston, Curtice, Clay Center, Martin, Genoa, Elmore, and ends at Oak Harbor. 14 pages
Written and illustrated by local residents Karin Messner and Jodie McCallum. Children's coloring and activity book following the story of the first Keeper of the Marblehead Lighthouse, Benajah Wolcott, and his wife, Rachel. 12 pages
18th century recipes that have been researched and tested, including breads (biscuits, breads, scones, rolls, muffins), pancakes, desserts (pies, puddings, cakes), vegetable dishes, entrees (chicken, beef, rabbit) and beverages. 14 pages
When the Marblehead Lighthouse first lit its flame in 1822, it drew on whale oil. The beacon flickered through lard, kerosene and LED lights over the next two centuries, while the tower weathered razing and reorganization. Despite the advent of GPS, the light still provides a solid basis for boats and ships to navigate the nearshore waters of the Peninsula. The Lighthouse's rich history boasts the first female keeper on the Great Lakes, as well as a place on Ohio license plates and on a U.S. postage stamp. James Proffitt gives an in-depth profile of the most photographed site in the State. 160 pages
From back cover: Anyone fortunate enough to visit the charming lakefront community of Port Clinton, Ohio, is greeted by the sight of a diminutive lighthouse, white with forest green trim, overlooking the Lake Erie shore. Fortunate, indeed, because there is not another one like it anywhere. Beginning in 1896 the Port Clinton Lighthouse cast its steady red light over Lake Erie's sparkling blue-green waters for 56 years, guiding vessels safely into the harbor. Scheduled for destruction by the U.S. Coast Guard, local marina operators decided instead that the old light was worth saving and it remained under the watchful eye of caring family members. Sixty years later, in 2011, a group of dedicated volunteers set about restoring the Lighthouse to its original condition. The Port Clinton Lighthouse Conservancy accomplished what many thought impossible and in 2016 moved the restored light back to the Lake Erie Shore. This book tells the fascinating story of the Port Clinton's pier light, including its restoration and relocation. Norgard also reveals the untold saga of a young wilderness community's first lighthouse and the town's struggle to convince the government that its safety and indeed, its very livelihood, depended on its beacon of light. The book is also available for purchase at the Port Clinton Lighthouse located at 205 East Perry Street in Port Clinton.
Located within the western basin of Lake Erie, the 82 acres island is jointly owned by the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It is Ohio’s only designated Wilderness area---West Sister Island National Wildlife Refuge. This book tells the history of the Island.
A memoir by Gladys Curd McMeans, daughter of West Sister Island light keeper Horace Curd. The family was on the Island in 1916 when Gladys was four years old. West Sister Island is located within the western basin of Lake Erie. The 82-acre island is owned jointly by the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. 130 pages
In 1861, Lt. Col. William Hoffman was appointed to the post of commissary general of prisoners and urged to find a suitable site for the construction of what was expected to be the Union’s sole military prison. After inspecting four islands in Lake Erie, Hoffman came upon one in Sandusky Bay known as Johnson’s Island. With a large amount of fallen timber, forty acres of cleared land, and its proximity to Sandusky, Ohio, Johnson’s Island seemed the ideal location for the Union’s purpose. By the following spring, Johnson’s Island prison was born. Johnson’s Island tells the story of the camp from its planning stages until the end of the war. Because the facility housed only officers, several literate diary keepers were on hand; author Roger Pickenpaugh draws on their accounts, along with prison records, to provide a fascinating depiction of day-to-day life. Hunger, boredom, harsh conditions, and few luxuries were all the prisoners knew until the end of the war, when at last parts of Johnson’s Island were auctioned off, the post was ordered abandoned, and the island was mustered out of service. There has not been a book dedicated to Johnson’s Island since 1965. Roger Pickenpaugh presents an eloquent and knowledgeable overview of a prison that played a tremendous role in the lives of countless soldiers. It is a book sure to interest Civil War buffs and scholars alike.
Johnson’s Island, in Sandusky, Ohio, was built in 1862 specifically to house captured Confederate officers. In part because of the educational background and access to money enjoyed by those individuals, a distinctive prison culture developed. David Bush has spent more than two decades leading archaeological investigations at the site, and has uncovered a wealth of material culture that demonstrates the magnitude of POW craft jewelry manufacture, especially rings created by officer-prisoners for loved ones back home. In I Fear I Shall Never Leave This Island Bush pairs these discoveries with a deep reading of extant letters, including a rich trove of correspondence between Captain Wesley Makely, captured shortly after the Battle of Gettysburg, and his wife, Kate, at home in Alexandria, Virginia. Bush captures in compelling detail the physical challenges and emotional toll of prison life and offers fascinating insights into the daily lives of prisoners, guards, and the homefront. No other collection of Civil War letters offers such a rich context; no other archaeological investigation of Civil War prisons provides such a human story.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!