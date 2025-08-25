Ottawa Exploreum's Sparkle Spectacular Silent Auction

Hosted by
🎄 “Candy Cane Lane”
Sponsored by Columbus Development Company
Step into a world of sugar, sparkle, and smiles with this 7.5-foot flocked Candy Land tree! Adorned with pastel sweets, glittering lollipops, and sugary delights from top to bottom, it’s a whimsical winter wonderland sure to delight kids (and kids at heart). A true treat for the season — no golden ticket required!
🎄 “Blue Christmas”
Sponsored by WCMY 1430 AM, Jill 95.3 FM and NRG Media You’ll have anything but a blue Christmas with this stunning blue and silver showstopper! Sparkling ornaments, icy ribbons, and shimmering accents make this 7.5-foot tree a true winter masterpiece. Elegant, radiant, and full of festive cheer — it’s holiday harmony at its finest, brought to you by your friends at WCMY 1430, Jill 95, and NRG Media. 💙✨🎶
🎄 “Christmas Past”
Sponsored by The Pointe at Morris
Take a joyful trip down memory lane with this beautiful retro-inspired tree! Decked out in timeless ornaments, classic colors, and old-fashioned charm, it’s a heartwarming nod to Christmases gone by. Sponsored by The Pointe at Morris, this tree reminds us that the magic of the holidays never goes out of style. ❤️🎅🏻
🎄 “Whoville Wonder”
Sponsored by the Law Offices of Peter F. Ferracuti
Standing tall at 7.5 feet, this cheerful Whoville-inspired tree is bursting with color, candy, and Christmas joy! Decorated with playful ornaments, bright ribbons, and sparkling lights, it’s a whimsical delight that’s sure to make even the Grinch smile. Perfect for adding a big dose of holiday magic (and maybe a little mischief) to your home this season.
🎄 “Stars, Stripes & Sparkle”
Americana-Themed Tree
Sponsored by Brent & Shelly Roalson
Show your patriotic pride with this stunning red, white, and blue tree bursting with festive flair! Shimmering ribbons, bright ornaments, and a touch of holiday sparkle make this beauty a true tribute to the American spirit. A perfect blend of heart, heritage, and holiday cheer — this tree proudly celebrates the season and the stars and stripes! 🇺🇸✨
🎄 “Ralph Lauren Holiday”
Classic Sophistication in Christmas Style
A celebration of timeless elegance, this Ralph Lauren–themed tree brings cozy luxury to the holidays. Deep reds, navy blues, and shimmering golds blend beautifully with rich textures and refined accents — capturing that signature Ralph Lauren warmth and style. Sophisticated yet inviting, it’s a true statement piece for a classic Christmas home. ✨🎁
🎄 “Christmas on the Farm”
Sponsored by Estcheid Duttlinger and Associates
Y’all get ready for a down-home dose of holiday cheer! This 7.5-foot farmhouse-inspired tree is decked out with rustic cowboy hats, red berries, stars, and country charm from top to bottom. It captures the heart of a country Christmas — simple, sweet, and full of warmth. A perfect tree for anyone who loves the cozy glow of farm-fresh holiday magic.
🎄 “Peppermint Twist”
Sponsored by Shaw Radio Classic Hits
This cheerful 7.5-foot tree is bursting with peppermint perfection! Twirled with red-and-white stripes, shiny ornaments, and frosted accents, it’s a joyful nod to classic Christmas sweetness. Just like your favorite holiday hits on Shaw Radio, it brings the perfect mix of nostalgia, sparkle, and fun to the season! 🎶✨
🎄 “Cocoa & Gold”
Sponsored by Jeremiah Joe Coffee
Warm, rich, and effortlessly elegant — this 7.5-foot tree shimmers with deep burgundy velvet, soft gold accents, and glistening touches of winter white. Just like your favorite cup of Jeremiah Joe Coffee, it’s comforting, inviting, and full of holiday warmth. A timeless statement piece that brings a touch of cozy sophistication to any space.
🎄 “On Air for the Holidays”
Sponsored by WGN Radio 720
Tune in to timeless holiday style with this 7.5-foot tree featuring warm earth tones, metallic accents, and soft textures that echo classic winter charm. Elegant pinecones, rich velvet ornaments, and a gentle glow create the perfect blend of cozy and chic — a tree that truly makes the season sparkle, on and off the air.
🎄 “Disco Inferno”
Sponsored by McDonald’s
Get ready to light up the holiday dance floor! This 7.5-foot disco-themed tree sparkles with silver shimmer, glitzy ornaments, and mirror-ball magic. A true showstopper, it brings all the groove and glitter of the disco era — spreading joy, sparkle, and a little Saturday night fever to your holidays! 🪩✨💃
🎄 “The Whoville Wonder”
A 6-Foot Whimsical Tree — Perfect for a Kid’s Room!
Straight from the hills of Whoville, this quirky 6-foot tree twists and twirls with holiday mischief! Bright colors, candy accents, and playful details make it the perfect tree for kids (and the young at heart). Full of laughter, sparkle, and just the right touch of “whatever,” it’s guaranteed to make your holidays delightfully wacky and wonderfully fun. 💚❤️✨
