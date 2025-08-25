Ottawa Exploreum's Sparkle Spectacular Silent Auction

🎄 “Christmas Past”

Sponsored by The Pointe at Morris

Take a joyful trip down memory lane with this beautiful retro-inspired tree! Decked out in timeless ornaments, classic colors, and old-fashioned charm, it’s a heartwarming nod to Christmases gone by. Sponsored by The Pointe at Morris, this tree reminds us that the magic of the holidays never goes out of style. ❤️🎅🏻