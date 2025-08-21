Ottawa's Top Dog 2025

She absolutely loves coming to school each day. She is truly the perfect fit for our Sheridan Grade School family, bringing giggles and smiles to both students and staff alike.



More often than not, you can catch a staff member stretched out on the principal’s office floor spending time with her—she’s therapy not just for our littles, but for the grown-ups, too!



Her playful spirit shines in so many ways. She has already dressed up as “Clark the Shark” for second grade and will soon make an appearance as a Gumball Machine to wrap up a fun story in the second-grade curriculum. She loves everyone she meets, and while she’s known for her morning and evening zoomies with her adopted siblings at home, she’s just as quick to curl up for a nap under the desk in the principal’s office during quiet moments.