Ottawa's Top Dog 2025

Offered by
About this shop
Lady Jasper will literally bark at anything, but she loves to snuggle!
Mattie is the sweetest girl! She's a 3 year old Shih-poo with all the zoomies. When she's not rolling for treats, you can find her under a blanket getting her beauty rest.
Loretta is a 2 year old chocolate Labrador. She enjoys long walks, swimming, fetching her ChuckIt ball, and modeling bandanas. She is half of the namesake of L&R Bandanas, along with her little brother, Rowan.
Mija is a therapy dog at Shepherd Middle School and loves to spread her love around to everyone.
Lincoln does not bark. He yodels! Typical for his breed! (Basenji, ancient African hunting dog)
At 13 years old, his favorite thing in the world is a car ride to Bill’s Barking Lot
She’s a ball of kindness, and pure love!
She likes to climb trees. Remy loves attention this is the perfect chance for her to become famous.
Red is extremely fashionable and loves to accessorize! He dresses up for every holiday and puts on his best bandana for each event! He loves to meet new friends and show off his toys!
He thinks he is a BIG dog!
He is over 2 years old. but he still thinks he is a puppy. He tries to jump up on my lap like he did when I first got him at 10 weeks old.
Yankee fun fact is that he dug up our internet cord and chewed through the glass. 😲( He was perfectly fine, it did not faze him at all). People should vote for Yankee because despite being a mischievous husky, he loves his people. He often shows how much he loves his people by talking, especially saying “I love you”.
He’s a big teddy bear who loves agility!
Just look at him… He’s small but has a big personality! Giddyup!!
She was a great frisbee dog when she was younger!
When she wants your attention, wrap her body around your face like a scarf so she is all you see.
Maverick is an incredibly floppy boy who is just looking for love. We rescued him from a shelter and he is now enjoying living with his sister and meeting all of our friends. He LOVES people!
Koda is our first rescue baby. She was found tied to a tree at Walmart. She LOVES her dog park friends and is never far away from her dad.
She can balance almost anything on her nose
He is so loved by our family. He is our baby. Additionally, he would like to raise money to support the program.
She absolutely loves coming to school each day. She is truly the perfect fit for our Sheridan Grade School family, bringing giggles and smiles to both students and staff alike.
More often than not, you can catch a staff member stretched out on the principal’s office floor spending time with her—she’s therapy not just for our littles, but for the grown-ups, too!
Her playful spirit shines in so many ways. She has already dressed up as “Clark the Shark” for second grade and will soon make an appearance as a Gumball Machine to wrap up a fun story in the second-grade curriculum. She loves everyone she meets, and while she’s known for her morning and evening zoomies with her adopted siblings at home, she’s just as quick to curl up for a nap under the desk in the principal’s office during quiet moments.
Kernel is one of the newest members of the "Paw Pals" program. His name was voted on by the Serena Huskers. He is already bringing a lot of enjoyment to the students and to the staff.
Lucas loves every person he meets. We have to ask people if our dog can say hi, before they can even ask if they can pet him. Be careful, he loves giving kisses!
Girdy is the ultimate adventure partner. She’s always ready for a road trip, whether it’s horseback riding, kayaking, or a boat ride. When the day winds down, she’s just as happy to curl up for a long nap or sneak in a cuddle anytime, anywhere. She’s a seasoned traveler—comfortable on airplanes, patient on long drives, and eager for the next destination. Girdy has seen more states than most dogs and is always up for the next wild adventure.
She lives her best free spirited life and everyone makes her smile.
Jack loves kisses and tells us all the time his little sister Rose is annoying.
Libby is extremely friendly with everyone and enjoys visiting at the local nursing homes. She is a fabulous therapy dog.
Fun fact about Ivy is that she’s our little foster fail dog, and she’s one of three dogs we own. Ivy is an adventurous and loving golden retriever who loves hiking, swimming, playing with her stuffies, going for car rides, and cuddling up on the couch with us. We love getting involved in our dog community and even have an Instagram account where we like to share + partner with the local businesses. We love to show off what the Illinois Valley has to offer!
When he gets excited, he bounces like a bunny.
The surprising thing about him being able to bounce like he does is, he has had his right hip replaced and still needs the other done, waiting for the energetic puppy to settle down. Obviously he doesn’t let that stop him. He has so much character. He just keeps me laughing.
He’s a snack loving, therapy dog in training on a mission to spread smiles and safety.
Why vote for Mr. Miyagi? Because he reminds us that love and kindness don’t need training — they’re who you are.
He came into the clinic I work at very sick with parvo as a puppy with 2 other puppies for Pet Project. His brothers passed away, but he came through and found a special place in my heart, so I took him home.
Archie is a Cairn Terrier like Toto from Wizard of Oz. He's the gentlest, sweetest boy.
When she gets excited (especially when we're about to go on a walk) spins around like a bay blade toy, she also has the biggest smile!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!