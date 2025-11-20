Hosted by

Otterbein University

Otterbein Equine Event Management Class Silent Auction

600 N Spring Rd, Westerville, OH 43082, USA

Equine Basket
$20

Starting bid

This Basket is generously donated by Dover Saddlery. It includes a saddle pad, treats, leather cleaning products, a weight tape and $40 worth of Dover Saddlery Gift cards. This Basket is worth $110.

Equine Basket
$15

Starting bid

This basket is generously donated by Dover Saddlery. It includes a bucket, bathing, braiding, grooming supplies, liniment, and a $20 gift card. It is worth over $50.

Black Dog Coffee Basket
$20

Starting bid

This Basket generally gifted by Rich Hubbard and his company Black Dog Roaster is a premium coffee package worth $120.

Equus Now Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

A $50 Equus Now Gift card generously donated by Equus Now.

Jewelry Package
$15

Starting bid

This beautiful jewelry package is generously donated by Morgan's Jewelry. It is worth $50.

Jewelry Package
$15

Starting bid

This beautiful jewelry package is generously donated by Morgan's Jewelry. It is worth $50.

Jewelry Package
$15

Starting bid

This beautiful jewelry package is generously donated by Morgan's Jewelry. It is worth $50.

Starbucks Basket
$10

Starting bid

This basket is generously donated by Starbucks. It is worth $30.

Starbucks Basket
$10

Starting bid

This basket is generously donated by Starbucks. It is worth $30.

Equine Massage
$15

Starting bid

This Certificate is generously donated by Down the Line Equine Massage. It is redeemable in the Columbus or Cleveland areas. It is worth $65.

