OTYD Dave & Buster’s Fundraiser Night - 2026

A $20 Power Card gives you the perfect way to enjoy games at Dave & Buster’s! Each card is loaded with chips to use for a wide range of exciting arcade games. Plus, 50% of every card sold goes directly to OTYD, helping to fund conferences, fellowship events, and spiritual growth activities. Your purchase is a fun way to support our youth!

A $20 Power Card gives you the perfect way to enjoy games at Dave & Buster’s! Each card is loaded with chips to use for a wide range of exciting arcade games. Plus, 50% of every card sold goes directly to OTYD, helping to fund conferences, fellowship events, and spiritual growth activities. Your purchase is a fun way to support our youth!

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