Ouch Candles & Essentials Raffles

🎁 Ouch Candles & Essentials Holiday Raffle for a Cause.
🎁 This holiday season, Ouch Candles & Essentials is shining light and love through giving!
Join us in supporting the Parenting & Families Foundation as we raise funds to feed families for the holidays.
💖 Here’s How It Works:
Raffle Tickets: Only $2 each — and every ticket helps provide food and essentials for families in need.
🕯️ Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win the exclusive Ouch Candles & Essentials Winter Collection, featuring our coziest, best-selling seasonal candles.
✨ Your Support Makes a Difference
Every ticket purchased helps bring warmth, light, and love to a family this holiday season.
🎉 Prize:
🏆 One lucky winner will receive the complete Winter Collection Candle Set — the perfect gift for yourself or someone special.
❤️ Together, we can make this season brighter for every family.
