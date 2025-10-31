Ouch Candles & Essentials Raffles

🎁 Ouch Candles & Essentials Holiday Raffle for a Cause.





🎁 This holiday season, Ouch Candles & Essentials is shining light and love through giving!

Join us in supporting the Parenting & Families Foundation as we raise funds to feed families for the holidays.





💖 Here’s How It Works:

Raffle Tickets: Only $2 each — and every ticket helps provide food and essentials for families in need.

🕯️ Each ticket also enters you for a chance to win the exclusive Ouch Candles & Essentials Winter Collection, featuring our coziest, best-selling seasonal candles.





✨ Your Support Makes a Difference

Every ticket purchased helps bring warmth, light, and love to a family this holiday season.





🎉 Prize:

🏆 One lucky winner will receive the complete Winter Collection Candle Set — the perfect gift for yourself or someone special.





❤️ Together, we can make this season brighter for every family.





#OuchCandles #HolidayRaffle

#ParentingAndFamiliesFoundation #GiveWarmth