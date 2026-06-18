2026 Buy Pie for the 4th of July Sale!

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Homemade: Granny Smith apples, sugar, butter, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, flour, lemon juice, butter, and salt. (Ice cream not included)
Homemade: Apples, sugar, brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, flour, butter, shortening (in crust), pecans, & salt (Ice cream not included)
Homemade: Apples, sugar, butter, cinnamon, flour, shortening (in crust), & salt
Homemade: Apples, Organic sugar, butter, tapioca, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, organic flour, lemon juice, avocado shortening (in crust), gala, crisp, and granny apples, & salt
Homemade: Gluten Free Apple Pie, Bob's Red Mill 1 to 1gf flour, butter, white vinegar, water, coconut sugar, tapioca starch, cinnamon, nutmeg, molasses, and salt.
Gluten Free Lemon Meringue Pie with gluten free vanilla oreos, sugar, salt, corn starch, lemon juice/zest, eggs, butter, and cream of tarter.
Lemon juice, cornstarch, sugar, eggs, flour, water, salt, shortening.
Cherry pie slightly tart and slightly sweet! You can't miss. Hand pitted cherries, sugar, flour, salt.
Chocolate Lovers Delight! Chocolate, whipping cream, milk, eggs, cornstarch, vanilla, flour, shortening, water.
A nostalgic childhood treat! Chocolate pudding mix, whipped cream, crushed oreos, and gummy worms if you're lucky!
Homemade: Peaches, Organic flour, organic sugar, butter, cinnamon, almond extract, tapioca, salt (ice cream not included)
Homemade: Peaches, flour, sugar, old-fashioned oats, cornstarch, butter, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, salt (ice cream not included)
Sourdough starter, organic flour, sugar, & brown sugar, butter, cream cheese, powdered sugar, milk
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