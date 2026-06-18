Spokane Friends Meeting

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Spokane Friends Meeting

About this shop

2026 Buy Pie for the 4th of July Sale!

Dutch Apple Pie item
Dutch Apple Pie
$20

Homemade: Granny Smith apples, sugar, butter, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, flour, lemon juice, butter, and salt. (Ice cream not included)

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Dutch Apple Pie (with chopped nuts) item
Dutch Apple Pie (with chopped nuts)
$20

Homemade: Apples, sugar, brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, flour, butter, shortening (in crust), pecans, & salt (Ice cream not included)

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Apple Pie (store bought crust) item
Apple Pie (store bought crust)
$20

Homemade: Apples, sugar, butter, cinnamon, flour, shortening (in crust), & salt

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Apple Pie (homemade crust) item
Apple Pie (homemade crust)
$20

Homemade: Apples, Organic sugar, butter, tapioca, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, organic flour, lemon juice, avocado shortening (in crust), gala, crisp, and granny apples, & salt

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Gluten Free Apple Pie item
Gluten Free Apple Pie
$20

Homemade: Gluten Free Apple Pie, Bob's Red Mill 1 to 1gf flour, butter, white vinegar, water, coconut sugar, tapioca starch, cinnamon, nutmeg, molasses, and salt.

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Gluten Free Lemon Meringue Pie item
Gluten Free Lemon Meringue Pie
$20

Gluten Free Lemon Meringue Pie with gluten free vanilla oreos, sugar, salt, corn starch, lemon juice/zest, eggs, butter, and cream of tarter.

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Lemon Merignue item
Lemon Merignue
$20

Lemon juice, cornstarch, sugar, eggs, flour, water, salt, shortening.

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Cherry Pie item
Cherry Pie
$20

Cherry pie slightly tart and slightly sweet! You can't miss. Hand pitted cherries, sugar, flour, salt.

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Chocolate Cream Pie item
Chocolate Cream Pie
$20

Chocolate Lovers Delight! Chocolate, whipping cream, milk, eggs, cornstarch, vanilla, flour, shortening, water.

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Dirt Cream Pie item
Dirt Cream Pie
$20

A nostalgic childhood treat! Chocolate pudding mix, whipped cream, crushed oreos, and gummy worms if you're lucky!

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Peach Cobbler item
Peach Cobbler
$20

Homemade: Peaches, Organic flour, organic sugar, butter, cinnamon, almond extract, tapioca, salt (ice cream not included)

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Peach Crisp item
Peach Crisp
$20

Homemade: Peaches, flour, sugar, old-fashioned oats, cornstarch, butter, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, salt (ice cream not included)

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Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls item
Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls
$4

Sourdough starter, organic flour, sugar, & brown sugar, butter, cream cheese, powdered sugar, milk

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