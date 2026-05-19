Our Angel Dogs Clooney & Walter Canine Medical Assistance
Our Angel Dogs Clooney & Walter Canine Medical Assistance has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Our Angel Dogs Clooney & Walter Canine Medical Assistance

Hosted by

Our Angel Dogs Clooney & Walter Canine Medical Assistance

About this event

Sales closed

Our Angel Dogs Clooney & Walter Canine Medical Assistance's Silent Auction May 2026

Pick-up location

1410 Iratcabal Dr, Sparks, NV 89436, USA

High Peak Station Red Stag Hunt in New Zealand item
High Peak Station Red Stag Hunt in New Zealand item
High Peak Station Red Stag Hunt in New Zealand
$1,500

Starting bid

Check out the High Peak Safari Website for more information or scan QR code.

NASDA Gift Card item
NASDA Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

NASDA Gift Card — $250 Value
Enjoy $250 in trial credit for use at upcoming NASDA events, perfect for teams looking to enter more classes, chase new titles.

This generous gift card provides flexible entry credit that can be applied toward runs at participating NASDA trials, a fantastic opportunity for any handler working toward their next milestone.

Revolution Dog Sports Gift Card item
Revolution Dog Sports Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

Revolution Dog Sports Gift Card — $250 Value
Enjoy $250 in credit with Revolution Dog Sports, usable toward merchandise, training classes, events, and camp. Whether you’re gearing up for your next NASDA trial, looking to build new skills, or wanting to snag some RDS gear, this flexible gift card has you covered.

A fantastic opportunity for any handler looking to learn, play, and grow with their dog while supporting our fundraiser.

Junior Handlers Revolution Dog Sports Event Certificate item
Junior Handlers Revolution Dog Sports Event Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Junior Handlers – Revolution Dog Sports Event Certificate — $120 Value
Support the next generation of dog sport enthusiasts with this $120 event certificate for Revolution Dog Sports, valid for entry credit at an upcoming NASDA trial.

This certificate can be used toward junior handler runs, offering young teams a fun, confidence‑building opportunity to gain experience in a supportive trial environment.

Donated in loving memory of Walter.

Junior Handlers Dogs With Rattitude Event Certificate item
Junior Handlers Dogs With Rattitude Event Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Junior Handlers – Dogs With Rattitude Event Certificate — $120 Value
Give your young handler a chance to shine with this $120 event certificate for Dogs With Rattitude, a popular host of fun and fast‑paced dog sport events.

This certificate provides entry credit for junior handlers and can be used toward runs at upcoming Dogs With Rattitude events — a wonderful opportunity for youth teams to build confidence, gain experience, and enjoy a supportive trial environment.

Donated in loving memory of Walter & Jasper.

Woodland NASDA Trial Survival Kit item
Woodland NASDA Trial Survival Kit
$100

Starting bid

Woodland NASDA Trial Survival Kit — $300 Value A fully loaded Woodland NASDA Trial Survival Kit designed to keep handlers comfortable, organized, and ready for anything on trial day. Packed with practical essentials and trial‑tested favorites, this kit ensures you’re prepared for long days, changing weather, and busy search schedules. A fantastic bundle for any NASDA enthusiast who wants to hit the grounds confident and equipped.

Dogs with Rattitude item
Dogs with Rattitude
$75

Starting bid

Dogs with Rattitude Event Credit — $125 Value
Enjoy $125 in event credit with Dogs with Rattitude, a premier host of fun, fast‑paced dog sport events.

This credit will be uploaded directly into Secreterrier and can be used toward runs at upcoming Dogs with Rattitude events. A perfect choice for teams who love to get out, play, and rack up those qualifying runs.

A great opportunity to support your dog’s training and have a blast at events you already love.

Prison Blues Tattoo Station Gift Card item
Prison Blues Tattoo Station Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

Bring your next piece of art to life with a $250 gift card to Prison Blues Tattoo Studio. Whether you’re adding to an existing design or starting something brand new, this certificate can be used toward custom work by their talented, professional artists. A great opportunity to create something meaningful, bold, and uniquely yours.

2 Rib Village Seats to the Best in the West Rib Cook‑Off item
2 Rib Village Seats to the Best in the West Rib Cook‑Off
$75

Starting bid

2 Rib Village Seats to the Best in the West Rib Cook‑Off Ticket is for Monday Sept 7, 2026 Noon-5pm. Sparks, NV. Enjoy two coveted Rib Village seats at the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook‑Off. Your tickets include access to the exclusive Rib Village area, where you’ll enjoy all‑you‑can‑eat ribs from top competitors, delicious sides, beverages, and a lively festival atmosphere. A perfect way to savor one of Northern Nevada’s favorite summer traditions.

2 VIP Passes to the Nugget’s Star Spangled Sparks item
2 VIP Passes to the Nugget’s Star Spangled Sparks
$75

Starting bid

2 VIP Passes to the Nugget’s Star Spangled Sparks — $180 Value Celebrate America’s 250th year in style with two VIP passes to the Nugget Casino Resort’s Star Spangled Sparks 4th of July celebration. July 4, 2026 beginning 7pm. Parking is included! Enjoy premium viewing for Northern Nevada’s biggest and best fireworks show, plus exclusive access to the festivities. A spectacular way to experience one of the region’s most beloved patriotic events.

Professional Digital Egg Incubator item
Professional Digital Egg Incubator
$100

Starting bid

Professional Digital Egg Incubator — $500 Value Hatch with confidence using this professional‑grade digital egg incubator. Designed for precision and reliability, it offers automatic temperature and humidity control, consistent rotation, and easy‑to‑read digital displays. Perfect for breeders, hobbyists, or educational programs, this incubator ensures optimal conditions for successful hatching every time.

NASDA Urban Locating/Trailing Supplies Basket item
NASDA Urban Locating/Trailing Supplies Basket
$75

Starting bid

NASDA Urban Locating/Trailing Supplies Basket — $120 Value Gear up for your next UL/TL adventure with this fully stocked Urban Locating/Trailing basket. Packed with practical, trial‑ready essentials, this set includes quarry cages, straps, camo covers, a bucket and nylons for making rat tea, a spray bottle, and screw‑in stakes with paracord. Built for the hunt and ready for success, it’s everything a handler needs to train, practice, and hit the start line with confidence.

Dog Training by PJ — 6‑Session Class item
Dog Training by PJ — 6‑Session Class
$75

Starting bid

Dog Training by PJ — 6‑Session Class — $250 Value Learn and grow alongside your dog in this six‑session class at Dog Training by PJ. Designed to strengthen communication, build foundational skills, and support handlers working toward shared training goals, this group class offers clear instruction in a fun, supportive environment. A great choice for teams looking to train together and gain confidence.

White Monster Energy Drink Case of 24 item
White Monster Energy Drink Case of 24
$25

Starting bid

Case of 24 White Monster Energy Drinks $50 Value Fuel your day with a full case of 24 White Monster Energy Drinks. Crisp, refreshing, and sugar‑free, this fan‑favorite blend delivers the perfect boost for early mornings, long trial days, or powering through busy schedules. A great grab for anyone who loves a clean, energizing pick‑me‑up.

Handmade Black & Gray Knitted Shawl item
Handmade Black & Gray Knitted Shawl
$25

Starting bid

Handmade Black & Gray Knitted Shawl — $100 Value Cozy, elegant, and crafted with care, this handmade black and gray knitted shawl adds warmth and style to any outfit. Soft, beautifully textured, and wonderfully versatile, it’s the perfect accessory for cool evenings, trial days, or anytime you want a touch of comfort with timeless charm.

Ranch‑Themed Bag item
Ranch‑Themed Bag
$75

Starting bid

Ranch‑Themed Bag — $300 Value A fun and flavorful ranch‑themed bundle packed with personality! This set includes an XL ranch‑themed clothing items, a variety of different flavored ranch dressings, a water bottle, a matching keychain and MORE, all tucked into a stylish themed bag. Perfect for the ranch lover with a sense of humor and great taste, this collection is equal parts practical and delightfully quirky.

Red Light Method Gift Card — 8 Sessions (Human Red Light The item
Red Light Method Gift Card — 8 Sessions (Human Red Light The
$100

Starting bid

Red Light Method Gift Card — 8 Sessions (Human Red Light Therapy) — $249 Value Enjoy eight rejuvenating sessions of human red light therapy, designed to support recovery, reduce inflammation, boost circulation, and promote overall wellness. A fantastic option for anyone looking to feel better, move easier, and give their body a restorative reset.

Fur & Feather Works Dog Training Gift Card item
Fur & Feather Works Dog Training Gift Card
$100

Starting bid

Fur & Feather Works Dog Training Gift Card — $365 Value Give your dog a training experience rooted in clarity, communication, and positive progress. This $365 Fur & Feather Works gift card can be applied toward professional training services tailored to help dogs and their humans build skills, confidence, and harmony together. A fantastic option for anyone looking to strengthen their teamwork

Curiosibee Ceramics Custom Snoot Mug item
Curiosibee Ceramics Custom Snoot Mug
$75

Starting bid

Curiosibee Ceramics Custom Snoot Mug — $165 Value A beautifully handcrafted Custom Snoot Mug from Curiosibee Ceramics, designed to capture your pet’s unique snoot in charming ceramic detail. This personalized piece is both functional and heartfelt — perfect for coffee, tea, or display. A truly special keepsake for any pet lover.

Tonya Perme Photography item
Tonya Perme Photography
$100

Starting bid

Tonya Perme Photography — $350 Value Capture your pet’s personality with a professional photography session by Tonya Perme, a highly regarded pet photographer serving the Sacramento area. This certificate includes a full session designed to highlight your pet’s charm, expression, and spirit, resulting in stunning, frame‑worthy images. A perfect keepsake for any pet lover.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!