Our Angel Dogs Clooney & Walter Canine Medical Assistance's Silent Auction May 2026

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About this event
Starting bid
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Starting bid
NASDA Gift Card — $250 Value
Enjoy $250 in trial credit for use at upcoming NASDA events, perfect for teams looking to enter more classes, chase new titles.
This generous gift card provides flexible entry credit that can be applied toward runs at participating NASDA trials, a fantastic opportunity for any handler working toward their next milestone.
Starting bid
Revolution Dog Sports Gift Card — $250 Value
Enjoy $250 in credit with Revolution Dog Sports, usable toward merchandise, training classes, events, and camp. Whether you’re gearing up for your next NASDA trial, looking to build new skills, or wanting to snag some RDS gear, this flexible gift card has you covered.
A fantastic opportunity for any handler looking to learn, play, and grow with their dog while supporting our fundraiser.
Starting bid
Junior Handlers – Revolution Dog Sports Event Certificate — $120 Value
Support the next generation of dog sport enthusiasts with this $120 event certificate for Revolution Dog Sports, valid for entry credit at an upcoming NASDA trial.
This certificate can be used toward junior handler runs, offering young teams a fun, confidence‑building opportunity to gain experience in a supportive trial environment.
Donated in loving memory of Walter.
Starting bid
Junior Handlers – Dogs With Rattitude Event Certificate — $120 Value
Give your young handler a chance to shine with this $120 event certificate for Dogs With Rattitude, a popular host of fun and fast‑paced dog sport events.
This certificate provides entry credit for junior handlers and can be used toward runs at upcoming Dogs With Rattitude events — a wonderful opportunity for youth teams to build confidence, gain experience, and enjoy a supportive trial environment.
Donated in loving memory of Walter & Jasper.
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Woodland NASDA Trial Survival Kit — $300 Value A fully loaded Woodland NASDA Trial Survival Kit designed to keep handlers comfortable, organized, and ready for anything on trial day. Packed with practical essentials and trial‑tested favorites, this kit ensures you’re prepared for long days, changing weather, and busy search schedules. A fantastic bundle for any NASDA enthusiast who wants to hit the grounds confident and equipped.
Starting bid
Dogs with Rattitude Event Credit — $125 Value
Enjoy $125 in event credit with Dogs with Rattitude, a premier host of fun, fast‑paced dog sport events.
This credit will be uploaded directly into Secreterrier and can be used toward runs at upcoming Dogs with Rattitude events. A perfect choice for teams who love to get out, play, and rack up those qualifying runs.
A great opportunity to support your dog’s training and have a blast at events you already love.
Starting bid
Bring your next piece of art to life with a $250 gift card to Prison Blues Tattoo Studio. Whether you’re adding to an existing design or starting something brand new, this certificate can be used toward custom work by their talented, professional artists. A great opportunity to create something meaningful, bold, and uniquely yours.
Starting bid
2 Rib Village Seats to the Best in the West Rib Cook‑Off Ticket is for Monday Sept 7, 2026 Noon-5pm. Sparks, NV. Enjoy two coveted Rib Village seats at the Best in the West Nugget Rib Cook‑Off. Your tickets include access to the exclusive Rib Village area, where you’ll enjoy all‑you‑can‑eat ribs from top competitors, delicious sides, beverages, and a lively festival atmosphere. A perfect way to savor one of Northern Nevada’s favorite summer traditions.
Starting bid
2 VIP Passes to the Nugget’s Star Spangled Sparks — $180 Value Celebrate America’s 250th year in style with two VIP passes to the Nugget Casino Resort’s Star Spangled Sparks 4th of July celebration. July 4, 2026 beginning 7pm. Parking is included! Enjoy premium viewing for Northern Nevada’s biggest and best fireworks show, plus exclusive access to the festivities. A spectacular way to experience one of the region’s most beloved patriotic events.
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Professional Digital Egg Incubator — $500 Value Hatch with confidence using this professional‑grade digital egg incubator. Designed for precision and reliability, it offers automatic temperature and humidity control, consistent rotation, and easy‑to‑read digital displays. Perfect for breeders, hobbyists, or educational programs, this incubator ensures optimal conditions for successful hatching every time.
Starting bid
NASDA Urban Locating/Trailing Supplies Basket — $120 Value Gear up for your next UL/TL adventure with this fully stocked Urban Locating/Trailing basket. Packed with practical, trial‑ready essentials, this set includes quarry cages, straps, camo covers, a bucket and nylons for making rat tea, a spray bottle, and screw‑in stakes with paracord. Built for the hunt and ready for success, it’s everything a handler needs to train, practice, and hit the start line with confidence.
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Dog Training by PJ — 6‑Session Class — $250 Value Learn and grow alongside your dog in this six‑session class at Dog Training by PJ. Designed to strengthen communication, build foundational skills, and support handlers working toward shared training goals, this group class offers clear instruction in a fun, supportive environment. A great choice for teams looking to train together and gain confidence.
Starting bid
Case of 24 White Monster Energy Drinks $50 Value Fuel your day with a full case of 24 White Monster Energy Drinks. Crisp, refreshing, and sugar‑free, this fan‑favorite blend delivers the perfect boost for early mornings, long trial days, or powering through busy schedules. A great grab for anyone who loves a clean, energizing pick‑me‑up.
Starting bid
Handmade Black & Gray Knitted Shawl — $100 Value Cozy, elegant, and crafted with care, this handmade black and gray knitted shawl adds warmth and style to any outfit. Soft, beautifully textured, and wonderfully versatile, it’s the perfect accessory for cool evenings, trial days, or anytime you want a touch of comfort with timeless charm.
Starting bid
Ranch‑Themed Bag — $300 Value A fun and flavorful ranch‑themed bundle packed with personality! This set includes an XL ranch‑themed clothing items, a variety of different flavored ranch dressings, a water bottle, a matching keychain and MORE, all tucked into a stylish themed bag. Perfect for the ranch lover with a sense of humor and great taste, this collection is equal parts practical and delightfully quirky.
Starting bid
Red Light Method Gift Card — 8 Sessions (Human Red Light Therapy) — $249 Value Enjoy eight rejuvenating sessions of human red light therapy, designed to support recovery, reduce inflammation, boost circulation, and promote overall wellness. A fantastic option for anyone looking to feel better, move easier, and give their body a restorative reset.
Starting bid
Fur & Feather Works Dog Training Gift Card — $365 Value Give your dog a training experience rooted in clarity, communication, and positive progress. This $365 Fur & Feather Works gift card can be applied toward professional training services tailored to help dogs and their humans build skills, confidence, and harmony together. A fantastic option for anyone looking to strengthen their teamwork
Starting bid
Curiosibee Ceramics Custom Snoot Mug — $165 Value A beautifully handcrafted Custom Snoot Mug from Curiosibee Ceramics, designed to capture your pet’s unique snoot in charming ceramic detail. This personalized piece is both functional and heartfelt — perfect for coffee, tea, or display. A truly special keepsake for any pet lover.
Starting bid
Tonya Perme Photography — $350 Value Capture your pet’s personality with a professional photography session by Tonya Perme, a highly regarded pet photographer serving the Sacramento area. This certificate includes a full session designed to highlight your pet’s charm, expression, and spirit, resulting in stunning, frame‑worthy images. A perfect keepsake for any pet lover.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!