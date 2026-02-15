Our Authors Study Club Official Shop

Hardcover - “This stirring memoir proves what readers of Nicholas’s debut novel, Freshwater Road, already know: that Nicholas, a pioneer Black actress, is also a writer of deep talent and understated eloquence. This is not your typical Hollywood tell-all, full of ‘I did this, and I did that,’ complete with cheap shots and horrible reveals about the rich and famous with whom she worked. Rather, it’s a long thoughtful moment, in which an artist peers into the looking glass and reflects on her life in a manner that allows us to see every corner of every room she’s ever been in—and every corner of every room we’ve ever been in. Because her story is ours. Nicholas is a distinct American voice. Her inspiring story, written with deep humility and refreshing honesty, is further proof that women will one day save this country. And I’m a witness.” —James McBride, National Book Award winner



A poignant, revelatory memoir from acclaimed novelist and actor Denise Nicholas that offers an episodic exploration of her multifaceted life, delving intimately into themes of artistic self-invention, race, and grief.