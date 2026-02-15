Our Authors Study Club Official Shop

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Freshwater Road - Paperback
Book by Denise Nicholas
Freshwater Road is a critically acclaimed debut novel by actress and writer Denise Nicholas, set during the 1964 Freedom Summer in Mississippi, following a young woman from Detroit who joins the Civil Rights Movement to help with voter registration in the town of Pineyville. The coming-of-age story explores the political and personal challenges of the era, as the protagonist, Celeste Tyree, confronts racism, poverty, and her own identity while navigating the dangers of the South. The book is praised for its powerful prose and its depiction of the Civil Rights Movement, drawing on Nicholas's own experiences.
Hardcover - “This stirring memoir proves what readers of Nicholas’s debut novel, Freshwater Road, already know: that Nicholas, a pioneer Black actress, is also a writer of deep talent and understated eloquence. This is not your typical Hollywood tell-all, full of ‘I did this, and I did that,’ complete with cheap shots and horrible reveals about the rich and famous with whom she worked. Rather, it’s a long thoughtful moment, in which an artist peers into the looking glass and reflects on her life in a manner that allows us to see every corner of every room she’s ever been in—and every corner of every room we’ve ever been in. Because her story is ours. Nicholas is a distinct American voice. Her inspiring story, written with deep humility and refreshing honesty, is further proof that women will one day save this country. And I’m a witness.” —James McBride, National Book Award winner
A poignant, revelatory memoir from acclaimed novelist and actor Denise Nicholas that offers an episodic exploration of her multifaceted life, delving intimately into themes of artistic self-invention, race, and grief.
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