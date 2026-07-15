Our Authors Study Club, Inc

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Our Authors Study Club, Inc

About the memberships

Membership Application for Our Authors Study Club of Los Angeles, Inc.

Associate Member (Local Benefits Only)
$60

Valid until August 5, 2027

Associate Membership is designed for individuals who wish to support Our Authors Study Club, Inc. while enjoying select local member benefits. Associate Members receive the following:

  • OASC Membership PIN
  • Dell and Lenovo Computer Discounts
  • Discounts in the OASC Online Store
  • Discounts at Local OASC Events
Student Membership
$55

Valid until August 5, 2027

Student Membership is available to individuals who are currently enrolled in a school, college, or university. Applicants must provide the name of their educational institution and their anticipated graduation date.


Benefits include:

  • All benefits of an Individual General Membership

Additional Required Information:

  • School, College, or University
  • Anticipated Graduation Date
Senior Membership (Ages 65+)
$110

Valid until August 5, 2027

Senior Membership is available to individuals ages 65 and older and includes all the benefits of an Individual General Membership at a reduced membership rate.


Benefits include:

  • OASC Membership PIN
  • Dell and Lenovo Computer Discounts
  • Discounts in the OASC Online Store
  • Discounts on Annual Conference Registration
  • Quarterly digital subscription to the Journal of African American History (JAAH), including access to back issues
  • Digital subscription to Fire!!!, ASALH's cutting-edge multimedia journal of Black Studies
  • Digital subscription to the Black History Bulletin (BHB), including available back issues—a valuable resource for K–12 educators
  • Free online listing of member-authored books in the ASALH Bookshelf
Individual General Membership
$145

Valid until August 5, 2027

Individual General Membership includes all local OASC member benefits along with valuable national ASALH benefits, providing access to publications, educational resources, and member discounts.


Benefits include:

  • OASC Membership PIN
  • Dell and Lenovo Computer Discounts
  • Discounts in the OASC Online Store
  • Discounts on Annual Conference Registration
  • Quarterly digital subscription to the Journal of African American History (JAAH), including access to back issues
  • Digital subscription to Fire!!!, ASALH's cutting-edge multimedia journal of Black Studies
  • Digital subscription to the Black History Bulletin (BHB), including available back issues—a valuable resource for K–12 educators
  • Free online listing of member-authored books in the ASALH Bookshelf
Dual Membership (Seniors 65+)
$210

Valid until August 5, 2027

Dual Membership is available to two seniors (ages 65 and older) residing in the same household. Both members receive all the benefits of an Individual General Membership.


Benefits include:

  • All benefits of an Individual General Membership for both members
  • Membership for two seniors (ages 65 and older) residing in the same household

Additional Information:

  • Each member should provide their own email address to receive ASALH and OASC correspondence.
  • The first name listed on the membership application will be designated as the primary member.
Life Membership (Individuals Only)
$1,800

No expiration

Life Membership is available to individuals who wish to make a lifelong commitment to preserving, promoting, and celebrating African American history. Life Members receive all the benefits of an Individual General Membership, along with exclusive Annual Black History Theme Resource Materials.


Benefits include:

  • All benefits of an Individual General Membership
  • Annual Black History Theme Resource Materials
Interim Life Membership (5-Year Payment Plan)
$360

Interim Life Membership allows individuals to obtain Life Membership through five annual payments of $360 over five years. Upon completion of all payments, members receive full Life Membership with no expiration.


Benefits include:

  • All benefits of an Individual General Membership
  • Annual Black History Theme Resource Materials
  • Full Life Membership upon completion of all five annual payments
  • Life Membership benefits become permanent upon receipt of the final payment.

Payment Schedule: Five annual payments of $360

Institutional Membership
$300

Valid until August 5, 2027

Institutional Membership is designed for businesses, corporations, schools, libraries, museums, nonprofit organizations, and other institutions that support the mission of ASALH and OASC.


Benefits include:

  • All benefits of an Individual General Membership
  • Two digital and print subscriptions to the Journal of African American History and the Black History Bulletin
  • Two sets of Annual Black History Theme Resource Materials
  • Priority access to the ASALH Speakers Bureau's Distinguished Lecturers (subject to availability)
ASALH Journal & Bulletin Subscription
$20

Valid until August 5, 2027

Many of ASALH's premier publications are included as benefits of membership. If you are not ready to become a member, you may subscribe to these publications separately.


Subscription includes:

  • Journal of African American History (JAAH), ASALH's peer-reviewed scholarly journal, including digital access
  • Black History Bulletin (BHB), a publication dedicated to the teaching and learning of African American history and an invaluable resource for K–12 educators
ASALH Fire!!! Multimedia Journal
$20

Valid until August 5, 2027

Fire!!! is one of the many benefits available through ASALH membership. This standalone subscription provides digital access to ASALH's multimedia journal featuring original scholarship, creative expression, and thought-provoking perspectives in Black Studies.

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