Membership Application for Our Authors Study Club of Los Angeles, Inc.

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About the memberships
Valid until August 5, 2027
Associate Membership is designed for individuals who wish to support Our Authors Study Club, Inc. while enjoying select local member benefits. Associate Members receive the following:
Valid until August 5, 2027
Student Membership is available to individuals who are currently enrolled in a school, college, or university. Applicants must provide the name of their educational institution and their anticipated graduation date.
Benefits include:
Additional Required Information:
Valid until August 5, 2027
Senior Membership is available to individuals ages 65 and older and includes all the benefits of an Individual General Membership at a reduced membership rate.
Benefits include:
Valid until August 5, 2027
Individual General Membership includes all local OASC member benefits along with valuable national ASALH benefits, providing access to publications, educational resources, and member discounts.
Benefits include:
Valid until August 5, 2027
Dual Membership is available to two seniors (ages 65 and older) residing in the same household. Both members receive all the benefits of an Individual General Membership.
Benefits include:
Additional Information:
No expiration
Life Membership is available to individuals who wish to make a lifelong commitment to preserving, promoting, and celebrating African American history. Life Members receive all the benefits of an Individual General Membership, along with exclusive Annual Black History Theme Resource Materials.
Benefits include:
Interim Life Membership allows individuals to obtain Life Membership through five annual payments of $360 over five years. Upon completion of all payments, members receive full Life Membership with no expiration.
Benefits include:
Payment Schedule: Five annual payments of $360
Valid until August 5, 2027
Institutional Membership is designed for businesses, corporations, schools, libraries, museums, nonprofit organizations, and other institutions that support the mission of ASALH and OASC.
Benefits include:
Valid until August 5, 2027
Many of ASALH's premier publications are included as benefits of membership. If you are not ready to become a member, you may subscribe to these publications separately.
Subscription includes:
Valid until August 5, 2027
Fire!!! is one of the many benefits available through ASALH membership. This standalone subscription provides digital access to ASALH's multimedia journal featuring original scholarship, creative expression, and thought-provoking perspectives in Black Studies.
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