Our Generation Cares (OGC) - Memberships 2026-2027

Monthly coworking fee for shared workspace. Includes community events access. $274.99/month. Supports 501(c)(3) youth programs.
Monthly coworking fee for dedicated desk. Includes workshop access. $374.99/month. Tax-deductible support of nonprofit initiatives.
Monthly fee for private office use. Includes youth mentorship participation. $674.99/month. Supports nonprofit operations.
Monthly fee for medium private office. Includes event collaboration. $874.99/month. Nonprofit support included.
Monthly fee for large private office. Includes event hosting rights. $1,274.99/month. Supports nonprofit programs.
Monthly fee for virtual business address, secure mail, and package handling. Access M–F, 9AM–6PM. $64.99/month.
Single-day access to OG Cares Labs communal coworking space. Includes high-speed internet, open seating, light refreshments, and access to shared amenities during regular business hours (Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM).
Non-refundable. Must be used on date of purchase unless pre-approved for alternate scheduling.
