Our Generation Cares (OGC) - Memberships 2026-2027

Membership - Level 1 (Community Creator)
$274.99

Renews monthly

Monthly coworking fee for shared workspace. Includes community events access. $274.99/month. Supports 501(c)(3) youth programs.

Membership - Level 2 (Visionary Builder)
$374.99

Renews monthly

Monthly coworking fee for dedicated desk. Includes workshop access. $374.99/month. Tax-deductible support of nonprofit initiatives.

Membership - Level 3 (Innovator Pod)
$674.99

Renews monthly

Monthly fee for private office use. Includes youth mentorship participation. $674.99/month. Supports nonprofit operations.

Membership - Level 4 (Changemaker Suite)
$874.99

Renews monthly

Monthly fee for medium private office. Includes event collaboration. $874.99/month. Nonprofit support included.

Membership - Level 5 (Executive Collaborator)
$1,274.99

Renews monthly

Monthly fee for large private office. Includes event hosting rights. $1,274.99/month. Supports nonprofit programs.

Virtual Mailbox Service
$64.99

Renews monthly

Monthly fee for virtual business address, secure mail, and package handling. Access M–F, 9AM–6PM. $64.99/month.

One-Day Pass – Communal Workspace
$49.99

No expiration

Single-day access to OG Cares Labs communal coworking space. Includes high-speed internet, open seating, light refreshments, and access to shared amenities during regular business hours (Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM).

Non-refundable. Must be used on date of purchase unless pre-approved for alternate scheduling.

