OLGC 2026 Casino Night "River Royale" Silent Auction

Treat yourself to a luxury medspa experience with 50 units of tox, one syringe of filler, and full-size medical-grade skincare from Obagi, Glytone, PCA Skin, and Vene.
All generously donated by Lumière Pure Body Med Spa in Moorestown, NJ. (Valued at $1,700)
2 Eagles tickets, Section 107, Row 16 + Parking Pass for a game during the 2026 Season. Game finalized post schedule release.
Courtesy of Rob O'Connor (RJ '32)
Enjoy 4 VIP Club box seats (C12, Row 2, 1-4) to see the Sixers take on the Miami Heat on Thursday, 2/26/26! Includes 2 VIP parking passes and a $20 food & drink credit per ticket.
Compliments of Rush Order Tees. (Valued at $1,000)
Catch the Flyers vs Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, 3/14/26 at 7:30 PM with 2 tickets in Section 115, Row 15, Seats 1–2, plus VIP parking.
Compliments of The Eye Professionals – Dr. Gregory H. Scimeca, MD. (Valued at $400)
4 tickets for the Phillies vs Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday, 7/2/26 at 12:35 PM in the Hall of Fame Club. Enjoy a premium game-day experience! (Valued at $350)
2 tickets in Section 418, Row 3 to see the Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves on Saturday 4/18 at 7:15 PM. Perfect for a fun evening at the ballpark!
Courtesy of Rob O'Connor (RJ '32) (Valued at $125)
Experience the luxury of a one-of-a-kind, custom-tailored suit from Morroni Custom in Mullica Hill. This package includes a personalized consultation and professional fitting to ensure the perfect fit and style. (Valued at $1,200)
Take your family on a VIP tour of the Moorestown Firehouse on Main Street! Climb aboard real firetrucks, try on firefighter gear, meet our brave firefighters, and snap plenty of photos your little one(s) will love. This hands-on experience is fun, educational, and certainly one of a kind!
Bring your family for an exclusive VIP tour of the Moorestown Police Station! Check out police vehicles, try on some gear, meet our officers, and capture plenty of fun photos your little one(s) will treasure. It’s a hands-on adventure that’s both exciting and memorable for the whole family!
Turn your home into a one-of-a-kind work of art! This custom digital watercolor painting is printed on canvas and features a hand-painted landscape by Fr. Jim Grogan, creating a timeless keepsake for your family.
Donated by Fr. Jim Grogan
Professionally framed fine-art photograph donated by Larry Pizzi.
The front row will be reserved for your family Easter Sunday Mass, VIP style!
Your child will get to be “Principal” of OLGC for a day with lots of fun perks, dress down included!
Be the parent of the year when you bring home this surprise to your child! Your child and their class will get an extra 20 minutes of recess and soft pretzels before the end of the school year.
Watch your child’s eyes light up when you bring home this special school perk for him/her and their class!
