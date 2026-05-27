Though they escape the notice of many, stunning miracles of healing take place each and every day at Our Lady’s Grotto in Lourdes, France. Inexplicable, biblical-like healings of body, mind, and spirit leave visitors with the gifts of peace and renewed faith.

Marlene Watkins recounts twenty astounding true stories of miracles at Lourdes, including her own watershed healing, which inspired her to establish Our Lady of Lourdes Hospitality North American Volunteers and become its first volunteer.

In these absorbing pages, you will encounter both adults and children who received wondrous cures from debilitating traumas, abuse, and grief to ultimately find reconciliation with God.

You will be consoled by stories of women who experienced the loss of babies, including by abortion, and found solace in the arms of our Heavenly Mother.

In these absorbing pages, you will encounter both adults and children who received wondrous cures from debilitating traumas, abuse, and grief to ultimately find reconciliation with God.

You will be consoled by stories of women who experienced the loss of babies, including by abortion, and found solace in the arms of our Heavenly Mother.

You will encounter a man who was struggling with faith and was drawn to Lourdes, where he met the Blessed Mother. Your will also discover:

How we will enter Heaven (it’s not the way you may think!)

A remarkable miracle of the “time-suspending, life-saving Rosary”

The three Ps of the Gospel message at Lourdes and how they relate to your life

One simple prayer that St. Bernadette taught that can get you into Heaven

How a young woman’s wish was fulfilled and helped numerous souls

The unexpected way the oldest pilgrim and her marriage were renewed at Lourdes

Above all, you will see how Our Lady leads souls into a deeper communion with her Eucharistic Son and with one another, whether through caring for sick loved ones or experiencing loving relationships. Prepare yourself to become a believer and an ardent lover of Lourdes!

Paperback. 252 pages.