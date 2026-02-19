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Hosted by

Our Lady of the Lake University

About this event

Sales closed

OLLU Silent Auction

Pick-up location

411 SW 24th St., San Antonio, TX 78207, USA - Main Bldg. Room 416

San Antonio Spurs Tickets-March 14th vs Charlotte Hornets item
San Antonio Spurs Tickets-March 14th vs Charlotte Hornets
$700

Starting bid

Club Level Seats - Thanks to our generous donor-Farmers Insurance donated by Steve and Grace Huerta. 3 Club level seats with parking pass. Section 26, Row 15, Seats 7, 8 and 9. Value - $1,200.

Dinner with the President item
Dinner with the President
$500

Starting bid

Have an amazing dinner for 4 people with OLLU President Abel Antonio Chávez at the amazing Mi Tierra Restaurant. Date and time to be mutually agreed upon. Donated by Laura and Pete Cortez Value - Priceless.

Sipping with the Sisters item
Sipping with the Sisters
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy a wonderful one on one with the Sisters of Divine Providence with wine and cheese! For you and three of your friends or family. Date and time to be mutually agreed upon. Value - Priceless.

Tee Time with Tom item
Tee Time with Tom
$500

Starting bid

You and two friends can enjoy a round of golf at TPC with OLLU Athletic Director Tom Norris. Total of 4 players. Date and time to be mutually agreed upon. Value - $1,000.

2 night stay at Airbnb in Historic King William item
2 night stay at Airbnb in Historic King William
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a 2-night stay at the Historic King William area in downtown San Antonio. Donated by Janie Barrera. Value - $500.

Treasure Chest - Lottery Ticket Gift Basket item
Treasure Chest - Lottery Ticket Gift Basket
$200

Starting bid

Lucky Lottery Basket filled with a sealed bundle of 75 sequentially numbered $5 scratch off lottery tickets. Donated by Edie Cogdell. Value - $400.

San Antonio Zoo Gift Basket item
San Antonio Zoo Gift Basket
$150

Starting bid

San Antonio Zoo Gift Box - $125

4 General Admission Tickets - $180

Total Value - $305

Donated by Tim Morrow

Balloon Arch item
Balloon Arch
$125

Starting bid

Grab and go balloon arch for your next fun event! Donated by Gail Garza Mitchell. Value - $250. Pick up at their location - 28580 I-10 Unit 7, Boerne, TX 78006.

Paradise in Playa Del Carmen Vacation item
Paradise in Playa Del Carmen Vacation
$300

Starting bid

As a VIP guest, enjoy a four-day, three-night stay at an exclusive condominium in the heart of the Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen, just a short walk to its pristine beaches. Donated by Romanita and Juan Barerra. Valued at $600

Trees by the River-artwork by Dr. Octavio Quintanilla- item
Trees by the River-artwork by Dr. Octavio Quintanilla-
$300

Starting bid

Add this beautiful piece of art donated by our OLLU Faculty Member and Award Winning Texas Poet Laureate (2025), Dr. Octavio Quintanilla. Titled "Trees by the River". Valued at $750 but also "Priceless"!

2 night stay at Townhouse in Rockport, TX item
2 night stay at Townhouse in Rockport, TX
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing 2 night stay at a townhouse in Rockport, TX. 8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 5 beds, 3 baths in entire townhouse. Value $750. Donated by Cynthia Escamilla.

Family Plus Membership item
Family Plus Membership
$75

Starting bid

Family Plus membership valued at $175 to the Witte Museum.

Donated by Peggy Walker

 

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!