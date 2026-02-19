OLLU Silent Auction

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411 SW 24th St., San Antonio, TX 78207, USA - Main Bldg. Room 416
Starting bid
Club Level Seats - Thanks to our generous donor-Farmers Insurance donated by Steve and Grace Huerta. 3 Club level seats with parking pass. Section 26, Row 15, Seats 7, 8 and 9. Value - $1,200.
Starting bid
Have an amazing dinner for 4 people with OLLU President Abel Antonio Chávez at the amazing Mi Tierra Restaurant. Date and time to be mutually agreed upon. Donated by Laura and Pete Cortez Value - Priceless.
Starting bid
Enjoy a wonderful one on one with the Sisters of Divine Providence with wine and cheese! For you and three of your friends or family. Date and time to be mutually agreed upon. Value - Priceless.
Starting bid
You and two friends can enjoy a round of golf at TPC with OLLU Athletic Director Tom Norris. Total of 4 players. Date and time to be mutually agreed upon. Value - $1,000.
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2-night stay at the Historic King William area in downtown San Antonio. Donated by Janie Barrera. Value - $500.
Starting bid
Lucky Lottery Basket filled with a sealed bundle of 75 sequentially numbered $5 scratch off lottery tickets. Donated by Edie Cogdell. Value - $400.
Starting bid
San Antonio Zoo Gift Box - $125
4 General Admission Tickets - $180
Total Value - $305
Donated by Tim Morrow
Starting bid
Grab and go balloon arch for your next fun event! Donated by Gail Garza Mitchell. Value - $250. Pick up at their location - 28580 I-10 Unit 7, Boerne, TX 78006.
Starting bid
As a VIP guest, enjoy a four-day, three-night stay at an exclusive condominium in the heart of the Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen, just a short walk to its pristine beaches. Donated by Romanita and Juan Barerra. Valued at $600
Starting bid
Add this beautiful piece of art donated by our OLLU Faculty Member and Award Winning Texas Poet Laureate (2025), Dr. Octavio Quintanilla. Titled "Trees by the River". Valued at $750 but also "Priceless"!
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing 2 night stay at a townhouse in Rockport, TX. 8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 5 beds, 3 baths in entire townhouse. Value $750. Donated by Cynthia Escamilla.
Starting bid
Family Plus membership valued at $175 to the Witte Museum.
Donated by Peggy Walker
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