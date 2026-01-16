RC Activities, Inc.

Our Lady's Brunch 2026: Fiat– Shining with Mary’s Light

St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Activity Center

700 E 26th St, Bryan, TX 77803

Individual Guest
$40

This admission ticket is for guests who wish to attend and would like to be assigned to a table. If you have a Table Hostess, you may enter their name for your table assignment. If not, no worries—we will gladly assign you a seat at an available table.

Table Hostess (plus Guests up to 8 total)
$40

Option 1: Register as the table hostess (Guest #1) and register/pay for your guests. Guests who prefer to pay individually may request your table when they register.

Option 2: Register yourself as a table hostess, and the planning committee will assign guests to your table.

PRE-PURCHASED RAFFLE TICKETS
$5

Raffle tickets are $5 each—the more you buy, the more chances you have to win! Plus, enjoy bonus tickets with larger purchases:

  • 5 tickets for $25 → receive 1 BONUS ticket
  • 10 tickets for $50 → receive 3 BONUS tickets
  • 15 tickets for $75 → receive 5 BONUS tickets
  • 20 tickets for $100 → receive 7 BONUS tickets
