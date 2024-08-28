Our Legacies Foundation's Topgolf Elite Membership - 🎄 Holiday Raffle – A Special Gift for the Season! 🎄
Includes 3 Tickets
$50
This includes 3 tickets
Three Raffle Tickets for $50.00
SIX WINNERS. Each winner will receive a 6-month TopGolf Elite Membership to be used at any TopGolf USA location which includes free golf for up to 6 golfers with a 20 % discount on food.
Three Raffle Tickets for $50.00
SIX WINNERS. Each winner will receive a 6-month TopGolf Elite Membership to be used at any TopGolf USA location which includes free golf for up to 6 golfers with a 20 % discount on food.
Individual Ticket
$25
One Ticket for $25.00
SIX WINNERS. Each winner will receive a 6-month TopGolf Elite Membership to be used at any TopGolf USA location which includes free golf for up to 6 golfers with a 20 % discount on food.
One Ticket for $25.00
SIX WINNERS. Each winner will receive a 6-month TopGolf Elite Membership to be used at any TopGolf USA location which includes free golf for up to 6 golfers with a 20 % discount on food.
Add a donation for Our Legacies Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!