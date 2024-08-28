Our Legacies Foundation's Topgolf Elite Membership - 🎄 Holiday Raffle – A Special Gift for the Season! 🎄

Three Raffle Tickets for $50.00 SIX WINNERS. Each winner will receive a 6-month TopGolf Elite Membership to be used at any TopGolf USA location which includes free golf for up to 6 golfers with a 20 % discount on food.

Three Raffle Tickets for $50.00 SIX WINNERS. Each winner will receive a 6-month TopGolf Elite Membership to be used at any TopGolf USA location which includes free golf for up to 6 golfers with a 20 % discount on food.

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