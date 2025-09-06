Our New Way Garden

Crafted from heritage Berkshire pigs, our bacon is rich, savory, and naturally flavorful—perfectly balanced for any meal.





Vendor: John Boys Farm

Rooted in tradition and sustainability, raising Berkshire pigs, Aberdeen Angus beef, chickens, ducks, geese, and turkeys on pasture. Every cut of meat and farm-fresh egg is produced with care, integrity, and respect for the land and animals—delivering food that's flavorful, trustworthy, and truly raised the right way.