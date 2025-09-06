Offered by
About this shop
Selection of $15 worth of fresh hyper-local produce from Our New Way Garden.
Organic, pasture-raised chicken eggs.
Vendor: John Boys Farm
Rooted in tradition and sustainability, raising Berkshire pigs, Aberdeen Angus beef, chickens, ducks, geese, and turkeys on pasture. Every cut of meat and farm-fresh egg is produced with care, integrity, and respect for the land and animals—delivering food that's flavorful, trustworthy, and truly raised the right way.
Crafted from heritage Berkshire pigs, our bacon is rich, savory, and naturally flavorful—perfectly balanced for any meal.
Vendor: John Boys Farm
Rooted in tradition and sustainability, raising Berkshire pigs, Aberdeen Angus beef, chickens, ducks, geese, and turkeys on pasture. Every cut of meat and farm-fresh egg is produced with care, integrity, and respect for the land and animals—delivering food that's flavorful, trustworthy, and truly raised the right way.
Pasture-raised and full of flavor, our chicken is responsibly cared for to ensure tenderness, freshness, and quality you can trust.
Vendor: John Boys Farm
Rooted in tradition and sustainability, raising Berkshire pigs, Aberdeen Angus beef, chickens, ducks, geese, and turkeys on pasture. Every cut of meat and farm-fresh egg is produced with care, integrity, and respect for the land and animals—delivering food that's flavorful, trustworthy, and truly raised the right way.
Made from premium pasture-raised Angus cattle, our ground beef is hearty, versatile, and packed with bold, honest flavor.
Vendor: John Boys Farm
Rooted in tradition and sustainability, raising Berkshire pigs, Aberdeen Angus beef, chickens, ducks, geese, and turkeys on pasture. Every cut of meat and farm-fresh egg is produced with care, integrity, and respect for the land and animals—delivering food that's flavorful, trustworthy, and truly raised the right way.
100% Grass-fed
100% A2A2
100% Organic
100% Grass-fed
100% A2A2
100% Organic
Made with 100% pure Vermont maple syrup
Collagen-rich bone broth made with just two ingredients: 100% grass-fed beef bones and filtered water.
Unseasoned so you can find your own salt level. 24 oz glass jar.
Use as a base for soups and stews, replace water in any recipe to boost flavor and nutrition, or sip on its own with salt and optional aromatics like scallions, garlic, ginger, etc.
Vendor: Reclamation Foods
Reclaiming cultural wisdom to build a future where food is sacred, not wasted. We make whole-animal foods rooted in culture and care, turning ancestral foodways into modern staples to nourish people, reduce waste, and restore land.
Collagen-rich bone broth made with just two ingredients: pasture-raised pork bones and filtered water.
Unseasoned so you can find your own salt level. 24 oz glass jar.
Use as a base for soups and stews, replace water in any recipe to boost flavor and nutrition, or sip on its own with salt and optional aromatics like scallions, garlic, ginger, etc. Also great for ramen!
Vendor: Reclamation Foods
Reclaiming cultural wisdom to build a future where food is sacred, not wasted. We make whole-animal foods rooted in culture and care, turning ancestral foodways into modern staples to nourish people, reduce waste, and restore land.
Every jar of honey represents more than flavor—it’s a commitment to sustainability, community, and better food systems. SMALL SPACES MAKING BIG CHANGES
Vendor: Fly Honey Farms
Transforming small gardens into thriving ecosystems for pollinators. Our mission is to sweeten lives, strengthen communities, and support food equity—one hive at a time. We harvest pure, local honey and nutrient-rich bee pollen while reinvesting directly into the community through farmers' markets, youth mentorship, and educational outreach. By placing bees where they're needed most, we boost local pollination, enhance sustainability, and create healthier environments for both people and nature.
This jam is a literal mash up of our favorite stone fruits: peaches, nectarines and plums—all grown in NYS.
Vendor: Birdie's Batch
A mother-daughter duo making classic baked goods and preserves from local ingredients. One of our specialties are seasonal jams made with just-picked produce that gets processed within 48 hours to make sure the essence of the fruit (and season!) is captured in the jar.
When simmered, black currants turn into a syrupy liquid that makes a beautiful jam, a perfect addition to champagne (cue: kir royale cocktail) or a welcome drizzle to vanilla bean ice cream.
Vendor: Birdie's Batch
A mother-daughter duo making classic baked goods and preserves from local ingredients. One of our specialties are seasonal jams made with just-picked produce that gets processed within 48 hours to make sure the essence of the fruit (and season!) is captured in the jar.
Vendor: Birdie's Batch
A mother-daughter duo making classic baked goods and preserves from local ingredients. One of our specialties are seasonal jams made with just-picked produce that gets processed within 48 hours to make sure the essence of the fruit (and season!) is captured in the jar.
The 12-hour slow-roasted pernil is the star of the table. Tender, juicy pork marinated in our garlic based seasoning, cooked low and slow until the skin turns perfectly crisp. Served alongside arroz con gandules, the classic rice and pigeon peas cooked with sofrito and spices, it's comfort food straight from the heart of the island.
Vendor: Abuelita’s Kitchen
Authentic Puerto Rican flavors made with love and fresh, quality ingredients. Every dish is rooted in tradition, bringing back nostalgic memories of Abuela cooking in the kitchen and filling the home with warmth. From classic comfort foods to family favorites, Abuelita's Kitchen is more than a meal—it's a taste of heritage, culture, and love on every plate.
For a lighter yet flavorful bite, the pan-seared chicken breast is thinly sliced, well-seasoned, and juicy — a simple favorite elevated by layers of Puerto Rican seasoning and love.
Vendor: Abuelita’s Kitchen
Authentic Puerto Rican flavors made with love and fresh, quality ingredients. Every dish is rooted in tradition, bringing back nostalgic memories of Abuela cooking in the kitchen and filling the home with warmth. From classic comfort foods to family favorites, Abuelita's Kitchen is more than a meal—it's a taste of heritage, culture, and love on every plate.
Our vanilla flan is smooth, creamy, and kissed with rich caramel — a timeless Puerto Rican dessert that melts in your mouth with every bite.
Vendor: Abuelita’s Kitchen
Authentic Puerto Rican flavors made with love and fresh, quality ingredients. Every dish is rooted in tradition, bringing back nostalgic memories of Abuela cooking in the kitchen and filling the home with warmth. From classic comfort foods to family favorites, Abuelita's Kitchen is more than a meal—it's a taste of heritage, culture, and love on every plate.
Our homemade vinegar hot sauce brings the heat and tang. Crafted from boiled pineapple skins and fresh spicy peppers from the garden, it's a tropical kick that ties every dish together with bright, bold flavor.
Vendor: Abuelita’s Kitchen
Authentic Puerto Rican flavors made with love and fresh, quality ingredients. Every dish is rooted in tradition, bringing back nostalgic memories of Abuela cooking in the kitchen and filling the home with warmth. From classic comfort foods to family favorites, Abuelita's Kitchen is more than a meal—it's a taste of heritage, culture, and love on every plate.
Signature English Fruitcake Blondies.
GF oats, fruits and nuts.
Vendor: The Good Blondie
Delicious oats-based, gluten-free and low sweetness blondies, cakes and cookies.
GF oat shortbread cookies made with European grass fed butter and organic brown sugar.
Vendor: The Good Blondie
Delicious oats-based, gluten-free and low sweetness blondies, cakes and cookies.
Organic oats-based almond blondies and cakes.
Vendor: The Good Blondie
Delicious oats-based, gluten-free and low sweetness blondies, cakes and cookies.
Where salty meets sweet in perfect harmony! Buttery shortbread cuddles crunchy pretzel pieces, creating the most satisfying bite. On top? A silky blanket of icing swirled with our slow-cooked caramel that melts on your tongue. It's like your favorite movie theater snacks got together and became a cookie!
Vendor: All Heart Baking Co.
From tart-cherry-and-pistachio Love Bite (with a surprising hint of black pepper!) to tropical Guava - and so many creative combinations in between - All Heart Baking Co.'s uniquely soft shortbread cookies transform unexpected flavors into pure magic. Every small-batch treat is crafted with all-natural ingredients, including honey from New York State. Find us at the market - your first bite will make you a believer!
Melt-in-your-mouth, buttery shortbread meets zippy lemon and fresh-ground ginger in this soul-warming cookie. Each bite starts with a bright citrus zing, followed by a gentle ginger heat that dances with our signature golden honey. Perfect with your afternoon tea or as a pick-me-up on rainy days.
Vendor: All Heart Baking Co.
From tart-cherry-and-pistachio Love Bite (with a surprising hint of black pepper!) to tropical Guava - and so many creative combinations in between - All Heart Baking Co.'s uniquely soft shortbread cookies transform unexpected flavors into pure magic. Every small-batch treat is crafted with all-natural ingredients, including honey from New York State. Find us at the market - your first bite will make you a believer!
A 3-pack of seasonal cookies.
Vendor: All Heart Baking Co.
From tart-cherry-and-pistachio Love Bite (with a surprising hint of black pepper!) to tropical Guava - and so many creative combinations in between - All Heart Baking Co.'s uniquely soft shortbread cookies transform unexpected flavors into pure magic. Every small-batch treat is crafted with all-natural ingredients, including honey from New York State. Find us at the market - your first bite will make you a believer!
A robust blend of fruits and vegetables that detox and clean out the body while also providing clean, steady energy. Contains green apples, cucumbers, pineapples, spinach, celery, ginger and lemon.
Shelf life is 3 days refrigerated and if placed in the freezer within 3 days can be frozen for up to 6 months.
No water or sugar added. No artificial flavors, preservatives, colorings, etc.
Vendor: GET FIT WIT NE
Bronx-based, female owned health and wellness brand taking a faith-based/holistic approach. We believe health and wellness is about nurturing the mind, body and spirit. We offer fresh, all natural cold pressed juices using ingredients from local NY farms and personal training/nutritional counseling.
A robust blend of fruits and vegetables that helps to regulate blood sugar, increases exercise endurance, boosts iron and is safe for diabetics. Contains red beets, apples (varies between gala and McIntosh), carrots, lemon, and ginger.
Shelf life is 3 days refrigerated and if placed in the freezer within 3 days can be frozen for up to 6 months.
No water or sugar added. No artificial flavors, preservatives, colorings, etc.
Vendor: GET FIT WIT NE
Bronx-based, female owned health and wellness brand taking a faith-based/holistic approach. We believe health and wellness is about nurturing the mind, body and spirit. We offer fresh, all natural cold pressed juices using ingredients from local NY farms and personal training/nutritional counseling.
Apple Peach Pear
Vendor: GET FIT WIT NE
Bronx-based, female owned health and wellness brand taking a faith-based/holistic approach. We believe health and wellness is about nurturing the mind, body and spirit. We offer fresh, all natural cold pressed juices using ingredients from local NY farms and personal training/nutritional counseling.
Seamoss is a seaweed/ocean superfood daily supplement consisting of 92 vitamins/ minerals.
Vendor: Nxt2Nature
We are a rising health and wellness company dedicated to empowering individuals to enhance their well-being without the pressure of perfection.
Seamoss is a seaweed/ocean superfood daily supplement consisting of 92 vitamins/ minerals.
2 oz travel size (gym/work/vacation)
Vendor: Nxt2Nature
We are a rising health and wellness company dedicated to empowering individuals to enhance their well-being without the pressure of perfection.
Earth N Suds (Sea Moss + Turmeric)
The ultimate duo for radiant skin. Sea moss hydrates and repairs.
Vendor: Nxt2Nature
We are a rising health and wellness company dedicated to empowering individuals to enhance their well-being without the pressure of perfection.
Ditch the boring body wash. Our Whipped Soap is a creamy, mousse-like lather that cleanses, hydrates, and doubles as the silkiest shave cream you've ever used. Infused with grapeseed oil + castor oil, it leaves skin soft, nourished, and wrapped in irresistible fragrance — never stripped or dry.
Vendor: Decota Naturals
Handcrafted luxury body care products using high-quality, plant-based ingredients, including locally sourced sunflower oil. From whipped soaps and body butters to African net sponges and nourishing oils, each product is designed to elevate self-care while supporting healthy, radiant skin.
If dry, flaky skin feels like a constant battle, the 4 oz Ultra Nourishing Elixir is your daily solution. Handcrafted with avocado, rice bran, grapeseed, and locally sourced sunflower oil, this formula melts in instantly, restoring elasticity and wrapping your skin in lasting hydration — without the greasy after-feel.
Vendor: Decota Naturals
Handcrafted luxury body care products using high-quality, plant-based ingredients, including locally sourced sunflower oil. From whipped soaps and body butters to African net sponges and nourishing oils, each product is designed to elevate self-care while supporting healthy, radiant skin.
Dry hands, ashy elbows, or tight skin always seem to strike at the worst moments — on the train, at work, or mid-travel. That's why we created the 1 oz Ultra Nourishing Elixir, a pocket-sized powerhouse of hydration you can take anywhere.
Vendor: Decota Naturals
Handcrafted luxury body care products using high-quality, plant-based ingredients, including locally sourced sunflower oil. From whipped soaps and body butters to African net sponges and nourishing oils, each product is designed to elevate self-care while supporting healthy, radiant skin.
Juicy, sun-ripened pineapple pairs beautifully with the earthy sophistication of fresh sage, creating a vibrant yet grounding fragrance. It's uplifting and clean with a hint of botanical magic—perfect for energizing your mornings or refreshing your space with a touch of nature's balance.
Vendor: DVine Wick and Glow
Luxury candle and fragrance brand offering hand-poured soy candles, wax melts, room sprays, and curated gift sets. Each product combines premium scents with elegant design to create an inviting atmosphere. Our collection is crafted to bring warmth, style, and relaxation to every space.
Laundry Day blends airy ozone, crisp citrus, and soft floral notes with a hint of fresh laundry and warm musk. It's like a sunny breeze through open windows—pure, refreshing, and effortlessly clean. Perfect for creating that cozy, just-cleaned feeling anytime you need it.
Refresh and rejuvenate your space in seconds with this room and linen spray. It's perfect for use in living areas, bathrooms, cars, and to freshen linens. Simply spray and enjoy!
Vendor: DVine Wick and Glow
Luxury candle and fragrance brand offering hand-poured soy candles, wax melts, room sprays, and curated gift sets. Each product combines premium scents with elegant design to create an inviting atmosphere. Our collection is crafted to bring warmth, style, and relaxation to every space.
Santal & Coconut is the soothing scent blend of the soft earthiness of santal with sun-kissed coconut and subtle hints of cedar and tonka bean. It's the perfect escape—think coastal sunsets, windswept dunes, and a touch of exotic wood. Ideal for moments of calm, reflection, or simply elevating your space with understated elegance.
Vendor: DVine Wick and Glow
Luxury candle and fragrance brand offering hand-poured soy candles, wax melts, room sprays, and curated gift sets. Each product combines premium scents with elegant design to create an inviting atmosphere. Our collection is crafted to bring warmth, style, and relaxation to every space.
Double Zipper Fanny Bag with small pocket inside bag. Adjustable strap and metal hardware. Made with 100% cotton fabric.
Vendor: 3 Seeds Product
Handmade bags and accessories designed to add a pop of fun and personality to your everyday lifestyle. With bold, bright patterns and playful character prints, our pieces are made for anyone who wants to express themselves with confidence and joy. The inspiration behind 3 Seeds came from my three daughters—my original “seeds.” As a stay-at-home mom, I began crafting bags that reflected their vibrant spirits and imaginative personalities. Each design is a celebration of creativity, individuality, and the colorful chaos of motherhood.
Single Zipper Fanny Bag with metal hardware. Made with 100% cotton fabric.
Vendor: 3 Seeds Product
Handmade bags and accessories designed to add a pop of fun and personality to your everyday lifestyle. With bold, bright patterns and playful character prints, our pieces are made for anyone who wants to express themselves with confidence and joy. The inspiration behind 3 Seeds came from my three daughters—my original “seeds.” As a stay-at-home mom, I began crafting bags that reflected their vibrant spirits and imaginative personalities. Each design is a celebration of creativity, individuality, and the colorful chaos of motherhood.
Canvas Tote Bag with short handle strap made with seatbelt material.
Vendor: 3 Seeds Product
Handmade bags and accessories designed to add a pop of fun and personality to your everyday lifestyle. With bold, bright patterns and playful character prints, our pieces are made for anyone who wants to express themselves with confidence and joy. The inspiration behind 3 Seeds came from my three daughters—my original “seeds.” As a stay-at-home mom, I began crafting bags that reflected their vibrant spirits and imaginative personalities. Each design is a celebration of creativity, individuality, and the colorful chaos of motherhood.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!