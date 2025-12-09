American Institute of Architects, Philadelphia Chapter

Hosted by

American Institute of Architects, Philadelphia Chapter

About this raffle

Our Next Chapter on Broad Street - Raffle

Tour of Calder Gardens for you and a friend
$20

Win a tour for you and a friend of the new Calder Gardens. You will be accompanied by other raffle winners as well as the 2025 AIA Philadelphia Board President, Danielle DiLeo Kim and 2026 AIA Philadelphia Board President, Katie Broh. The tour will be held at 5PM on January 8, 2026.

4-Day Weekend Getaway in Poconos
$20

Win a 4-day weekend getaway at this charming Pocono Mountain home located near Lake Naomi. Peak holiday travel weekends will not be available. Raffle Winner will determine availability with host. Sleeps 5. Listing: https://redcottage.com/property/the-blankenburg-house/

Aalto Pendant in Chrome from RARIFY
$20

 Aalto Pendant in Chrome from RARIFY

The "Phila-stay-cation" Getaway
$20

Tired of gazing at beautiful facades? Time to inhabit one! Win a night inside the chic design of the Anna and Bel Hotel, followed by a dinner for two at Bastia. It’s a masterclass in ambiance and the only blueprint you’ll need is for your route to relaxation. A perfect urban escape. 

Add a donation for American Institute of Architects, Philadelphia Chapter

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!