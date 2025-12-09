Our Next Chapter on Broad Street - Raffle

Hosted by
About this raffle
Win a tour for you and a friend of the new Calder Gardens. You will be accompanied by other raffle winners as well as the 2025 AIA Philadelphia Board President, Danielle DiLeo Kim and 2026 AIA Philadelphia Board President, Katie Broh. The tour will be held at 5PM on January 8, 2026.
Win a 4-day weekend getaway at this charming Pocono Mountain home located near Lake Naomi. Peak holiday travel weekends will not be available. Raffle Winner will determine availability with host. Sleeps 5. Listing: https://redcottage.com/property/the-blankenburg-house/
Tired of gazing at beautiful facades? Time to inhabit one! Win a night inside the chic design of the Anna and Bel Hotel, followed by a dinner for two at Bastia. It’s a masterclass in ambiance and the only blueprint you’ll need is for your route to relaxation. A perfect urban escape.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!