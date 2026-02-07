Our Place 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament Sponsorships

Hosted by
Be the premier partner of the Our Place 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament and receive top-level recognition throughout the event.
As the Title Sponsor, your business name will be featured as “Our Place 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament presented by [Your Company]” and prominently displayed on event signage, the main bracket wall, and promotional materials. You’ll receive verbal recognition during opening announcements, throughout the day, and during the championship game, along with recognition on Our Place social media before and after the tournament.
This sponsorship offers the highest visibility and strongest brand association with Our Place Drug & Alcohol Education Services and our mission to support prevention, education, and recovery programs for youth and families.
Put your brand directly in the action by sponsoring one of the game courts.
Court Sponsors receive naming rights to a specific court (e.g., “Court 3 sponsored by [Your Company]”), signage displayed at the court, and recognition at the start of games played on that court. Your logo will also be included on promotional materials and sponsor recognition signage, along with acknowledgment in post-event communications.
This sponsorship offers strong visibility with players, families, and spectators throughout the tournament.
(Sponsor the Free Throw or Hot Shot Contest)
Sponsor one of the tournament’s most engaging attractions and keep your brand front and center all day long.
As a Skill Contest Sponsor, your business receives naming rights to the contest (e.g., “Hot Shot Contest presented by [Your Company]”), prominent signage at the contest basket, and frequent verbal recognition while the contest is running. Your logo will also appear on promotional materials and be recognized during prize announcements and post-event thank-you communications.
This is a great option for sponsors looking for repeated mentions and high participant interaction.
Show your support for a positive, community-focused event and gain meaningful recognition.
Supporting Sponsors are listed on sponsor signage, included on promotional materials, and thanked verbally during the event. Your business will also be recognized in post-event thank-you communications.
This level is ideal for small businesses or organizations that want to support youth, health, and community connection while maintaining a visible presence at the tournament.
