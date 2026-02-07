Our Place 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament Sponsorships

Be the premier partner of the Our Place 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament and receive top-level recognition throughout the event.





As the Title Sponsor, your business name will be featured as “Our Place 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament presented by [Your Company]” and prominently displayed on event signage, the main bracket wall, and promotional materials. You’ll receive verbal recognition during opening announcements, throughout the day, and during the championship game, along with recognition on Our Place social media before and after the tournament.





This sponsorship offers the highest visibility and strongest brand association with Our Place Drug & Alcohol Education Services and our mission to support prevention, education, and recovery programs for youth and families.