with love projects

Hosted by

with love projects

About this event

Our Rest Resists

910 N La Cienega Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90069, USA

General admission
$25

• Entry to the event • 1 raffle ticket • Refreshments & guest speaker session

Community Supporter
$45

• Everything in General Admission • 5 raffle tickets (instead of 1) • Priority seating for guest speakers

Wellness Champion
$65

• Everything in Community Supporter • VIP seating for yoga + speakers • Special gift bag (sponsored wellness items, exclusive merch, or discounts) • Recognition on event materials as a supporter

Pay-It-Forward Ticket
$25

• Covers admission for someone who wouldn’t otherwise be able to attend • No physical ticket received (pure donation)

Business Sponsorship Package
$150

• 2 VIP tickets • Business or name listed on event promotions • Special thank-you from the stage

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