Our Rest Resists

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About this event
• Entry to the event • 1 raffle ticket • Refreshments & guest speaker session
• Everything in General Admission • 5 raffle tickets (instead of 1) • Priority seating for guest speakers
• Everything in Community Supporter • VIP seating for yoga + speakers • Special gift bag (sponsored wellness items, exclusive merch, or discounts) • Recognition on event materials as a supporter
• Covers admission for someone who wouldn’t otherwise be able to attend • No physical ticket received (pure donation)
• 2 VIP tickets • Business or name listed on event promotions • Special thank-you from the stage
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