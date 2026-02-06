Our Saviour Catholic School's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
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This darling crib quilt was expertly stitched by Mrs. Moore! It measures 54x46 inches.
Starting bid
Value $160
Red light therapy face and neck device
Right light therapy serum
Face and hand mask
Migraine head and neck cold wrap
Stress relief oil with flower diffuser
Nail gift certificate - Rose Nails
Spa headband
Face Wipes
Starting bid
Value Priceless
Second graders each painted suns for this cheerful mosaic.
Starting bid
Value Priceless
First grade did an outstanding job recreating the famous "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte."
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Experience the ultimate Parisian luxury with our five-night package for two, designed for those with a taste for the finer things in life. This experience includes a dinner cruise on the Seine River, where you can enjoy the luxurious views, fine wines, and a delicious 4 course meal that includes starter, main dish, cheese, and dessert. You'll also indulge in a 7-course dinner at Michelin guide restaurant, Auberge Nicolas Flamel.
Apart from these, there are plenty of other exciting things to do in Paris, such as visiting the Louvre Museum, taking a stroll through the beautiful gardens of Versailles Palace, exploring the charming streets of Montmartre, and enjoying a croissant at one of the city's famous bakeries.
Packages Includes:
Starting bid
Tuscany, Italy
Tuscany, nestled in central Italy, is renowned for its stunning landscapes, rich history, and delectable cuisine. With a 7-night stay accommodating six people, this enchanting region offers a plethora of activities and attractions. Explore the region on a wine tour, savoring exquisite wines, or visit historic cities like Florence and Siena to admire iconic landmarks such as the Duomo and Uffizi Gallery. Meander through the vibrant streets of hilltop towns like Cortona and Montepulciano, or partake in thrilling outdoor adventures like hiking and hot air ballooning over the picturesque countryside. To make your vacation even more special, enjoy an in-house, 3-course Italian meal prepared by a private chef. Additionally, the package includes a delightful lunch at a local winery, the perfect chance to savor Tuscany's exceptional wines, leaving you with unforgettable memories of Tuscany.
The Residence
This villa perfectly combines modern amenities with the rustic charm of the Tuscan countryside. Designed to accommodate up to six guests, the villa boasts three spacious bedrooms and three bathrooms, ensuring both comfort and privacy. Spend your days soaking up the sun on the expansive terrace, where you can marvel at the breathtaking views of the Chiana Valley and the ancient hill town of Cortona in the distance. The villa's outdoor oasis includes a sparkling pool and lush, green gardens, creating the ideal setting for relaxation or a peaceful afternoon with a good book. This enchanting retreat offers a serene and picturesque backdrop for an unforgettable Tuscan vacation.
Includes
Notes
Starting bid
Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto
Penasco, Mexico for a 7 night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12) along Mexico's stunning Caribbean coast. Nestled between lush jungle and white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers access to sparkling pools, diverse dining, a full service spa, and nearby Jack Nicklaus designed golf courses. Spend your days exploring jungle trails, relaxing at the beach, or enjoying the Jungala Aqua Experience water park. In the evening, take in the magic of Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ-Latin America's only resident Cirque show-just steps from the resort.
Packages includes
7-nights at Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico
The Studio Master Room - 1 studio bedroom and 1 bathroom
Accommodates up to 4 people (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old)
Starting bid
This European escape to some of the continent's most captivating destinations is a true bucket-list travel experience. With a five-night winner's choice stay in locations like Porto, Seville, Tuscany, Vienna, or Mykonos, this journey lets you explore the culture, history, and charm that define Europe at its best. Enjoy immersive local experiences, iconic sights, and unforgettable moments unique to your chosen destination. Along the way, create memories that will last a lifetime and savor the flexibility of an adventure tailored to your travel style.
5-night stay in a double occupancy 4-star boutique hotel room
Accommodates 2 guests
Choice of European Destination: Porto Portugal, Seville Spain, Tuscany Italy, Vienna Austria, or
Mykonos Greece
Guided tour with included activity (such as wine tour & tasting or a food tour & tasting)
2 years to travel from date of purchase
Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, New Years week, 4th of July week Property subject to availability; this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities
Raise Away booking & concierge services
Additional fees or taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Starting bid
Value $450
Soda-stream
Tumbler
Battery Daddy
Candle Diffuser and Candle
Tote Bag
Cell Phone Stand Holder
2 Baseball hats
Notepad and Pen Set
Miscellaneous Books and Pens
Password Book
2 Big Pencils
Principal Socks
Apple Key/Backpack Clip
Starting bid
Value $170
2 gift cards to access to the Serenity Lounge where you'll luxuriate in plush robes and slippers.
Soothe your senses with a session in our Salt and Light Vitality Zone, where healing salt and serene lightning create an atmosphere of pure tranquility.
Elevate your well-being at our Airlift Oxygen Bar where you'll experience the rejuvenating effects of oxygen combined with organic herbal inhalation therapy.
Starting bid
This cabin is a perfect place for friends and families to leave life’s everyday stresses behind and enjoy the great
outdoors.The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom boasts a spacious interior, a furnished and covered deck, and an abundance
of amenities for a comfortable mountain getaway. Situated only 3 miles outside of Bryson City, 5 miles from the lake,
and a 40 minute drive to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
This well-appointed home is the perfect starting point for all your outdoor adventures.
INCLUDES: gas grill, hot tub, smart TVs, pool table, en- suite bathroom w/ soaking tub, fully equipped kitchen, cooking essentials, coffee maker, WiFi, central heating & AC, linens/bath towels, washer/dryer
Starting bid
Signed poster by Hall of Fame Song Writer Tony Macaulay
Tony Macaulay is one of the most successful songwriters/record producers of his generation. Twenty-four of his
songs were Top Twenty hits in his native UK, seven were Number Ones, there. Three of these songs topped the charts
in the USA. He's won the Ivor Novello Award (the British music business Oscar) nine times, and was twice named
Songwriter of the Year - one of only two solo songwriters to ever achieve this.
Macaulay's hit songs include: "Build Me Up Buttercup", "Baby Now That I've Found You" (both by The Foundations) "Love
Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)" (Edison Lighthouse), "Don't Give Up On Us" (David Soul), "Last Night l Didn't Get To
Sleep At All" (The Fifth Dimension), "Smile a little Smile For Me" (The Flying Machine), "Here Comes That Rainy Day
Feeling Again" (The Fortunes).
Tony's songs have been recorded by: Elvis Presley, Gladys Knight, Donna Summer, Tom Jones, Engelbert Humperdinck,
The Fifth Dimension, Andy Williams, David Soul, The New Seekers, The Drifters, Cliff Richard, Sony and Cher, Glen
Campbell, The Foundations, The Hollies, Donny Osmond, Annie Lennox, Jon Bon Jovi, Olivia Newton John, and many
others.
"Build Me Up Buttercup" has been streamed on Spotify more than five hundred million times. "Love Grows (Where My
Rosemary Goes)" has been listened to more than two hundred million times on the same media service. In 2022, this
track "exploded" on TikTok, trending for two weeks, sparking over three million videos, and over a billion plays.
Tony songs have featured in many major movies, including: "There's Something About Mary", "Heartbreakers", "Starsky
and Hutch", "Shallow Hal", "The Notebook", and "Johnny English Reborn". Macaulay penned three hit novels in the
nineties, and went on to become a regular lecturer in creative writing at Brighton University in the UK.
Macaulay's hit musical, Windy City, opened in London's West End in 1982, and went on to win the Evening Standard
Drama Award, and The British Academy Award in the category Best Musical. Over the last three decades, more than
twenty major productions of Tony's shows have been mounted in the USA and in 2017, Tony became the first non-
American to receive The Edwin Forest Award for Significant Contribution to American Theatre.
Tony holds the rare title of Composer to Her Majesty the Queen. In 1986, a work he was commissioned to write, to
celebrate the monarch's sixtieth birthday, was performed by six thousand children at Buckingham Palace, in the
biggest rehearsed musical event in history.
Tony is a past chairman of The (British) Society of Distinguished Songwriters. In January of this year, he was awarded
an honorary doctorate in music from the University of Sussex, in England.
He divides his time between Brighton, England, and Cocoa Beach, Florida.
Starting bid
Value $400
Get ready for a fun-filled family game night with this exciting gift basket! Packed with a variety of board games and card games for all ages, plus a delicious assortment of sweet treats and savory snacks to keep everyone energized, this basket is perfect for creating memories with loved ones. Whether it's a friendly competition or a relaxing evening, this gift has everything you need for a night of laughter and enjoyment.
What Do You Meme?
Pictionary
Uno
Pass the Pigs
Monopoly Jackpot
Checkers
Throw Throw Burrito
Operation
Do You Really Know Your Family?
Kanoodle
Magnet Game
Sorry!
Trouble
Clue
Twister
Battleship
Dog Man Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea Game
Guess Who?
Headbanz Blast Off!
Barrel of Monkeys
Jurassic World Ravenous Raptors
Connect Four
Moose Munch Premium Popcorn
Albanese World's Best Gummy Bears
Plastic Tote with Lid - 66 quart
Starting bid
Total Value $2,595
Whole House Air Purifier
Reme Halo whole house air purifier installed in your HVAC system!
Value $1,545
Kills Mold
Kills Viruses
Kills Bacteria
Donated by JMAK Cooling & Heating
Wilson's Pressure Wash
Value $500
2 free hours of residential service card at $550
Starting bid
Value $250
Coppola Red Cabernet Sauvignon
Vino Dell’Amicizia Pinot Grigio
Elegant Red Wine Glass Set
Heart-Shaped Charcuterie Board
“Build-A-Board” Entertaining KitBoar’s Head Salami
Sweet Dried Apricots
Gourmet Crisp Crackers
Trendy Dubai Chocolate Cones
2 Rounds of Golf at Golf N Gator
2 Tickets to Gregory’s Comedy Show
$25 Gift Card to Sunset
$25 Gift Card to Grills
Starting bid
Value $275
Starting bid
Value $275
Irish spirits, local treats, and $100 in lotto tickets—this basket might just be your rainbow to the jackpot!
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Baileys Irish Cream
Guinness 6 pack
Shamrock Charcuterie board
The Celtic Store, Cocoa Beach $25 Gift Certificate
Coconuts on the Beach $50 Gift Certificate
$100 Lotto Scratch Off tickets
Starting bid
Value Priceless
Starting bid
Value $275
Traeger Grill Cleaner
Rolling Grill Basket
Alpha Grillers Meat Shredder Claws
Blackstone Griddle Seasoning and Cast Iron Conditioning
Spice Lab Seasonings
Spice Rack BBQ Seasonings and Rubs
Grill napkins
King of Grill Apron
Grilling Caddy
Thermo-pro Thermometer
BBS Grill Light with Magnetic Base
Comsmart BBQ Heat Resistant Gloves
Grill Brush Bristle Free
Waterproof Tablecloth and Matching Paper Plates and Napkins
Starting bid
Value $500
Gift certificate for a 2-night family getaway for up to 6 people at Cape Crossing Resort.
Incudes a free half day pontoon rental and gift card to Dolphins restaurant!
Starting bid
Value $350
Get ready for the perfect day in the sun with this curated collection of beachside essentials, experiences, and local favorites!
Experiences & Gift Cards
Beach & Outdoor Essentials
Fun in the Sun
Whether you’re hitting the waves, enjoying waterfront dining, or relaxing under the Florida sun, this bundle has everything you need for the ultimate coastal escape.
Starting bid
Value $100
Immaculate Heart of Mary Sacred Heart Pendant
Starting bid
Value $550
14K Crucifix Cross Pendant & Chain
Starting bid
Don't miss your chance to witness golfing history at the PGA Championship! Join us in May for an unforgettable weekend of sportsmanship and skill. With two tickets included for Saturday and Sunday's rounds, immerse yourself in the excitement as golfing legends and rising stars compete fiercely for glory on the prestigious course. Enjoy unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages at concession venues, along with access to public grandstand seating and PGA Shops. Be part of the electric atmosphere and create lasting memories at one of the year's most anticipated sporting events. Package includes: 3-night stay in a double occupancy room at the Hyatt House (or comparable hotel) (2) tickets to the PGA Championship at the Aronimink Golf Club (Saturday & Sunday) Access to the grounds of Aronimink Golf Club, grandstand seating, the PGA Shops, and other spectator amenities Inclusive food & non-alcoholic beverage offerings at all concession venues throughout the grounds Opportunity to receive one (1) entrée item, one (1) snack item, and one (1) non-alcoholic beverage each time a Championship+ Ticket holder visits a concession venue, and return as many times as they like Menus inspired by the surrounding region and distinct daily.
Starting bid
Value $350
Dallas Cowboys Helmet donation for Auction from The Kinsey Operation K6 Kollectables. Authentic Helmet
Signed by Leighton Esch Vanders
Starting bid
Value $870
Brevard Zoo tickets
Walkie talkie set
2 Adventure Kids sets (compass, binoculars, whistle, magnifying glass, flight light)
Glowing ring toss
Nature explorer kit
Scavenger hunt scratch game
Aerial Adventure gift card
AMC gift card
AMC 5 tickets
Medium Cool pouch, koozie, air freshener, stickers with gift card
2 Nautica beach towels
Twistee Treat gift card
Golf n Gator (2 rounds of golf and 2 rounds of go cart racing)
Yeti Cooler
Chick-fil-A gift card
Bug spray
Sunscreen
Starting bid
Starting bid
Value $100
Starting bid
$250
Decor & Main Items
Books
Easter / Activity Items
Tableware & Home Items
Paper Goods
Starting bid
Value $350
Miami Dolphins Helmet donation for Auction from The Kinsey Operation K6 Kollectables.
Starting bid
Value Priceless
Give your athlete the opportunity to learn from a professional!
Includes:
Two private pitching lessons with Brian Johnson
Former Boston Red Sox pitcher
University of Florida standout & John Olerud Award recipient
These lessons are perfect for youth or high school players looking to improve mechanics, velocity, and confidence on the mound.
Starting bid
$940 Value
$450 Brahmin Bag
$50 Sunglasses
$50 Necklace
$65 Anne Klein Scarf/Ring
$100 TJ Maxx Gift Card
$100 Dillard’s Gift Card
$100 Macy’s Gift Card
$25 Bath & Body Works Gift Card
Starting bid
Value $230.80
Grab this throw and a good book!
Throw made by Mrs. Cavey
List of Books:
Baseball World Series
All-Pro Basketball
The Right Call
Animals at Risk
Anne Frank
Be Smart on the Computer
The Beginner's Guide to Manga
Hello my name is Pinecone
Fishing with Grandpa
There's a Dragon in Your Book
Thomas and Friends
Magnitude
Deep Secrets
Silent Sister
The 250th Anniversary of the United States
Other Items:
Shirt
Goodies
Throw
Family Book List Total
Other Basket Items
Starting bid
Value $364
1 Month membership (unlimited) value = $149
Gi (can be exchanged for size needed) value = $129
Fight club t-shirt value = $35
Yoga mat value = $15
Resistance bands value = $25
Water bottle value =$10
Starting bid
Value $200
2 Bottles of Pinot Noir
1 Bottle of GH Mumm Champagne
Rosemary Crisps
2 Jars of Feta-Stuffed Olives
Boardroom Strawberry Jalapeno Jam
Praline Pecans
Peppered Salami
Mixed Nuts
Wine Stoppers
Small Cheeseboard and Knife
Ice Bucket
Starting bid
Value $150
Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Sauvignon Blanc
Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon
Gerard Bertrand Côte des Roses Rosé
Niccolo da Uzzano Chianti
Technique Cabernet Sauvignon
Josh Red Reserve Blend
Wine Cooler
Starting bid
Value $300
Broadhorn Bourbon
Shortbarrel (The Bee’s Knees / Double Oak style)
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
Mr. Boston Blended Whiskey
Penelope Bourbon Toasted Series
Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve / Single Malt (tube)
Orange bitters
Simple syrup
Old fashion syrup
Starting bid
Value $280
Basket Contents
Base Item
Starting bid
Value $300
Styring Signature Pinot Noir
Champagne
Scented Candle
2 Hand Painted Champagne Flutes
Date Night Scratch Offs
Date Night Game Night
Date Night Dice
Fondue Set
Paint Canvas Set
JT's Social Bar Gift Card
Island Time Gift Card
Two Free Shows at Gregory Comedy Club
Starting bid
Value Priceless
Starting bid
Value $550
Tiki Cruise
Gift Card Swim Safe Now
Large Sand Resistant Towel
Beach Towel
Large Sand Resistant Towel
2 Pack Dive Toys
Swimways Paddle Puppy
Sport Sunscreen
Beef Tallow Sunscreen
Starting bid
Tuscany, Italy
Discover the heart of Tuscany and immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of a countryside town near Florence. Nestled among picturesque rolling hills, lush vineyards, and fragrant olive groves, this destination offers an authentic and romantic Italian experience tailor-made for couples seeking both relaxation and adventure. Your unforgettable 4-night escape includes a warm welcome with a bottle of wine and a delightful charcuterie plate, ideally enjoyed on the terrace (weather permitting). Indulge in a delectable dinner at the hotel's garden restaurant, featuring multiple courses complemented by a fine bottle of wine. To enrich your stay further, embark on a wine and olive oil tasting journey at a local winery in town, rounding out this truly captivating Tuscan experience.
The Accommodations
Nestled in the heart of the Tuscan countryside in the town of Impruneta, the hotel residence offers a 4-night retreat that exudes charm and hospitality. Accommodating two guests, the double superior room is equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a cozy and comfortable stay as you explore the beauty of Tuscany.
Includes
- 4-nights in a beautiful countryside hotel
- A welcome bottle of wine and charcuterie plate
- 3-course dinner at the Garden Restaurant (bottle of wine included)
- Wine and olive oil tasting experience
- Daily breakfast
- Accommodates 2 guests
- Booking & concierge services provided by Raise Away
Notes
- Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
- At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
- Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
- Property subject to availability
- Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
- Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Starting bid
Value $500
Tiny Turtle $50
Amazon $25
Chick-Fil-A $10
JT's $50
Fandango $25
Golf N Gator 1 Golf and 1 Go Kart
Long Doggers $50
Medium Cool Goods $25
Target $25
Starbucks $15
Salty Sisters $50
Surfinista $25
Grills $50
7 options Restaurant Variety $30
1 round of golf and go-karting at Gold N Gator
Plant $25
Starting bid
Value $650
Gift certificate $500 worth of botox or IPL or light Co2
Vanicream Vitamin C Serum
Alastin Sunscreen and Moisturizer
Cosmetic Bag
Coozies
Candle
Starting bid
Value $150
Reposado Punta Diamante
Margarita Mix
Margarita Salt
Salted Caramel Cashews
Rosemary Cashews
Espresso Martini Mix
Cranberry and Sea Salt Crisps
Fig Chili Spread
Ice Bucket
Starting bid
Value $850
$250 Adventurous Custom Fishing Rod
$375 Yeti Tundra Cooler
$75 Lure Kit
$50 Mass Pro Shop
$38 Marker 24 Hat
$25 Marker 24 Gift Card
CODEK Starter Kit
Coozies
Starting bid
Value $300
A fun and exciting bundle filled with local favorites and a chance to win big!
Includes:
Starting bid
Value $400
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of elevated dining at the Bistro Restaurant inside the Marriott Hotel in Titusville. This exclusive experience features a custom 6-course tasting menu designed to your personal preferences in collaboration with Chef Chris Chadwick.
Perfect for a special celebration, date night, or memorable night out, you’ll work directly with the chef to curate a menu tailored just for you.
Experience Includes:
• Customized 6-course chef’s tasting menu
• Personalized planning with Chef Chris Chadwick
• Soft drinks included (alcohol not included)
• Gratuity included
• Must schedule at least 2 weeks in advance
• Date and menu selections must be coordinated ahead of time
A truly unique culinary experience that promises an evening to savor!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!