Our Saviour Catholic School's Silent Auction

Signed poster by Hall of Fame Song Writer Tony Macaulay





Tony Macaulay is one of the most successful songwriters/record producers of his generation. Twenty-four of his

songs were Top Twenty hits in his native UK, seven were Number Ones, there. Three of these songs topped the charts

in the USA. He's won the Ivor Novello Award (the British music business Oscar) nine times, and was twice named





Songwriter of the Year - one of only two solo songwriters to ever achieve this.





Macaulay's hit songs include: "Build Me Up Buttercup", "Baby Now That I've Found You" (both by The Foundations) "Love

Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)" (Edison Lighthouse), "Don't Give Up On Us" (David Soul), "Last Night l Didn't Get To

Sleep At All" (The Fifth Dimension), "Smile a little Smile For Me" (The Flying Machine), "Here Comes That Rainy Day





Feeling Again" (The Fortunes).





Tony's songs have been recorded by: Elvis Presley, Gladys Knight, Donna Summer, Tom Jones, Engelbert Humperdinck,

The Fifth Dimension, Andy Williams, David Soul, The New Seekers, The Drifters, Cliff Richard, Sony and Cher, Glen

Campbell, The Foundations, The Hollies, Donny Osmond, Annie Lennox, Jon Bon Jovi, Olivia Newton John, and many





others.





"Build Me Up Buttercup" has been streamed on Spotify more than five hundred million times. "Love Grows (Where My

Rosemary Goes)" has been listened to more than two hundred million times on the same media service. In 2022, this

track "exploded" on TikTok, trending for two weeks, sparking over three million videos, and over a billion plays.

Tony songs have featured in many major movies, including: "There's Something About Mary", "Heartbreakers", "Starsky

and Hutch", "Shallow Hal", "The Notebook", and "Johnny English Reborn". Macaulay penned three hit novels in the

nineties, and went on to become a regular lecturer in creative writing at Brighton University in the UK.

Macaulay's hit musical, Windy City, opened in London's West End in 1982, and went on to win the Evening Standard

Drama Award, and The British Academy Award in the category Best Musical. Over the last three decades, more than





twenty major productions of Tony's shows have been mounted in the USA and in 2017, Tony became the first non-

American to receive The Edwin Forest Award for Significant Contribution to American Theatre.





Tony holds the rare title of Composer to Her Majesty the Queen. In 1986, a work he was commissioned to write, to

celebrate the monarch's sixtieth birthday, was performed by six thousand children at Buckingham Palace, in the





biggest rehearsed musical event in history.





Tony is a past chairman of The (British) Society of Distinguished Songwriters. In January of this year, he was awarded





an honorary doctorate in music from the University of Sussex, in England.

He divides his time between Brighton, England, and Cocoa Beach, Florida.