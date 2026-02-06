Hosted by

Our Saviour School PTO Account

About this event

Sales closed

Our Saviour Catholic School's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

5301 N Atlantic Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931, USA

Homemade Fish Quilt item
Homemade Fish Quilt item
Homemade Fish Quilt
$100

Starting bid

Value Priceless


This darling crib quilt was expertly stitched by Mrs. Moore! It measures 54x46 inches.

Beauty Basket item
Beauty Basket
$100

Starting bid

Value $160


Red light therapy face and neck device

Right light therapy serum

Face and hand mask

Migraine head and neck cold wrap

Stress relief oil with flower diffuser

Nail gift certificate - Rose Nails

Spa headband

Face Wipes

2nd Grade Sunshine Mosaic item
2nd Grade Sunshine Mosaic item
2nd Grade Sunshine Mosaic
$25

Starting bid

Value Priceless


Second graders each painted suns for this cheerful mosaic.

1st Grade Georges Seurat Painting item
1st Grade Georges Seurat Painting
$50

Starting bid

Value Priceless


First grade did an outstanding job recreating the famous "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte."

7 Night Stay in Bali item
7 Night Stay in Bali
$2,600

Starting bid

  • 7-nights in a one bedroom villa in a boutique resort
  • ﻿﻿Airport transfers included for hassle-free arrival and departure
  • ﻿﻿Welcome drinks upon your arrival to set the tone for your relaxing getaway
  • ﻿﻿Daily breakfast served with a choice of Balinese or
    American options
  • ﻿﻿(2) one-hour Balinese massages to unwind and rejuvenate
  • ﻿﻿(2) scuba dive sessions to explore Bali's mesmerizing underwater world
  • ﻿﻿Accommodates 2 people
  • ﻿﻿Booking and concierge services provided by Raise
    Away
  • EXPERIENCE A LUXURIOUS 7-NIGHT GETAWAY IN BALI, NESTLED ALONG THE EASTERN COAST IN EXQUISITE ONE-BEDROOM VILLAS. YOUR STAY INCLUDES AIRPORT TRANSFERS, WELCOME DRINKS, DAILY BREAKFAST (CHOOSE BETWEEN AUTHENTIC BALINESE OR CLASSIC AMERICAN), REJUVENATING BALINESE MASSAGES, AND THRILLING SCUBA DIVE SESSIONS. IMMERSE YOURSELF IN THE BEAUTY OF BALI WITH SHARED ACCESS TO THE MAIN VILLA, A RECREATION VILLA BOASTING FITNESS EQUIPMENT AND A HAND-CARVED BILLIARD TABLE, OUTDOOR DINING PAVILION, SPA RETREAT, AND AN INFINITY POOL WITH A SWIM-UP BAR. DON'T MISS OUT ON EXPLORING BALI'S RICH CULTURE, FROM VISITING ANCIENT TEMPLES LIKE LEMPUYANG TEMPLE TO INDULGING IN TRADITIONAL BALINESE DANCE PERFORMANCES AND SAVORING THE ISLAND'S RENOWNED CUISINE.
NFL London VIP Experience item
NFL London VIP Experience
$4,000

Starting bid

  • 3-night stay at The Resident Soho (or comparable hotel)
  • ﻿﻿(2) Two tickets to a 2025 or 2026 Jacksonville Jaguars game at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom (date and opponent to be determined)
  • ﻿﻿Fully inclusive beer, wine, and soft drinks for three hours pre-game, during half-time, and one hour post-game
  • ﻿﻿Access via VIP entrances to Club Wembley
  • ﻿﻿Premium Level Two seating directly outside the suite
  • ﻿﻿Champagne reception
  • ﻿﻿Street food-style buffet stations pre-game until kick-off
  • ﻿﻿Half-time drinks and snacks
  • ﻿﻿Post-game savories
  • ﻿﻿Private cash bar during the game
  • ﻿﻿Private table guaranteed for four or more guests
  • ﻿﻿Exclusive NFL entertainment, live music, and Jags-themed giveaways
  • ﻿﻿Exclusive access to Jags-themed hospitality suite
  • ﻿﻿Doors open three hours before the game and remain open one hour post-game
  • ﻿﻿Matchday programme
  • ﻿﻿Suite subject to availability
  • ﻿﻿Raise Away booking & concierge services
  • ﻿﻿Additional fees or taxes may apply due to local ordinances
City of Lights item
City of Lights
$4,000

Starting bid

Experience the ultimate Parisian luxury with our five-night package for two, designed for those with a taste for the finer things in life. This experience includes a dinner cruise on the Seine River, where you can enjoy the luxurious views, fine wines, and a delicious 4 course meal that includes starter, main dish, cheese, and dessert. You'll also indulge in a 7-course dinner at Michelin guide restaurant, Auberge Nicolas Flamel.

Apart from these, there are plenty of other exciting things to do in Paris, such as visiting the Louvre Museum, taking a stroll through the beautiful gardens of Versailles Palace, exploring the charming streets of Montmartre, and enjoying a croissant at one of the city's famous bakeries.


Packages Includes:

  • ﻿﻿5 night stay in a 4 star hotel in Paris city center
  • ﻿﻿Dinner cruise on the Seine River
  • ﻿﻿7-course dinner at Michelin guide restaurant Auberge Nicolas Flamel
  • ﻿﻿2 years to travel from date of purchase
  • ﻿﻿Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, New Years week, 4th of July week
  • ﻿﻿Raise Away booking & concierge services
  • ﻿﻿Additional fees or taxes may apply due to local
Rustic Italy item
Rustic Italy
$6,000

Starting bid

Tuscany, Italy


Tuscany, nestled in central Italy, is renowned for its stunning landscapes, rich history, and delectable cuisine. With a 7-night stay accommodating six people, this enchanting region offers a plethora of activities and attractions. Explore the region on a wine tour, savoring exquisite wines, or visit historic cities like Florence and Siena to admire iconic landmarks such as the Duomo and Uffizi Gallery. Meander through the vibrant streets of hilltop towns like Cortona and Montepulciano, or partake in thrilling outdoor adventures like hiking and hot air ballooning over the picturesque countryside. To make your vacation even more special, enjoy an in-house, 3-course Italian meal prepared by a private chef. Additionally, the package includes a delightful lunch at a local winery, the perfect chance to savor Tuscany's exceptional wines, leaving you with unforgettable memories of Tuscany.


The Residence


This villa perfectly combines modern amenities with the rustic charm of the Tuscan countryside. Designed to accommodate up to six guests, the villa boasts three spacious bedrooms and three bathrooms, ensuring both comfort and privacy. Spend your days soaking up the sun on the expansive terrace, where you can marvel at the breathtaking views of the Chiana Valley and the ancient hill town of Cortona in the distance. The villa's outdoor oasis includes a sparkling pool and lush, green gardens, creating the ideal setting for relaxation or a peaceful afternoon with a good book. This enchanting retreat offers a serene and picturesque backdrop for an unforgettable Tuscan vacation.


Includes

  • 7-nights in a 3 bedroom 3 bathroom charming villa
  • (1) Private chef-prepared 3-course tasting menu, showcasing the finest Tuscan cuisine
  • Delightful lunch at a renowned local winery (transportation not included)
  • Relax and unwind by your own private pool
  • Accommodates a group of 6
  • Final cleaning & utility fees
  • Booking and concierge services by Raise Away


Notes

  • Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
  • Please note that the stay must be from Saturday - Saturday
  • Property subject to availability; this is an example villa as we have access to multiple villas
  • At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
  • Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
  • Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
  • Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
Gems of Mexico item
Gems of Mexico
$1,000

Starting bid

Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto

Penasco, Mexico for a 7 night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12) along Mexico's stunning Caribbean coast. Nestled between lush jungle and white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers access to sparkling pools, diverse dining, a full service spa, and nearby Jack Nicklaus designed golf courses. Spend your days exploring jungle trails, relaxing at the beach, or enjoying the Jungala Aqua Experience water park. In the evening, take in the magic of Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ-Latin America's only resident Cirque show-just steps from the resort.

Packages includes

7-nights at Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico

The Studio Master Room - 1 studio bedroom and 1 bathroom

Accommodates up to 4 people (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old)

European Escape for Two item
European Escape for Two
$2,000

Starting bid

This European escape to some of the continent's most captivating destinations is a true bucket-list travel experience. With a five-night winner's choice stay in locations like Porto, Seville, Tuscany, Vienna, or Mykonos, this journey lets you explore the culture, history, and charm that define Europe at its best. Enjoy immersive local experiences, iconic sights, and unforgettable moments unique to your chosen destination. Along the way, create memories that will last a lifetime and savor the flexibility of an adventure tailored to your travel style.

5-night stay in a double occupancy 4-star boutique hotel room

Accommodates 2 guests

Choice of European Destination: Porto Portugal, Seville Spain, Tuscany Italy, Vienna Austria, or

Mykonos Greece

Guided tour with included activity (such as wine tour & tasting or a food tour & tasting)

2 years to travel from date of purchase

Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, New Years week, 4th of July week Property subject to availability; this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities

Raise Away booking & concierge services

Additional fees or taxes may apply due to local ordinances

5th Grade Principal for a Day Basket item
5th Grade Principal for a Day Basket
$200

Starting bid

Value $450


Soda-stream

Tumbler

Battery Daddy

Candle Diffuser and Candle

Tote Bag

Cell Phone Stand Holder

2 Baseball hats

Notepad and Pen Set

Miscellaneous Books and Pens

Password Book

2 Big Pencils

Principal Socks

Apple Key/Backpack Clip

La Bella Spa Relaxing and Wellness Bundle item
La Bella Spa Relaxing and Wellness Bundle item
La Bella Spa Relaxing and Wellness Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Value $170


2 gift cards to access to the Serenity Lounge where you'll luxuriate in plush robes and slippers.


Soothe your senses with a session in our Salt and Light Vitality Zone, where healing salt and serene lightning create an atmosphere of pure tranquility.


Elevate your well-being at our Airlift Oxygen Bar where you'll experience the rejuvenating effects of oxygen combined with organic herbal inhalation therapy.

North Carolina Mountain Giveaway item
North Carolina Mountain Giveaway
$1,500

Starting bid

This cabin is a perfect place for friends and families to leave life’s everyday stresses behind and enjoy the great

outdoors.The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom boasts a spacious interior, a furnished and covered deck, and an abundance

of amenities for a comfortable mountain getaway. Situated only 3 miles outside of Bryson City, 5 miles from the lake,

and a 40 minute drive to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

This well-appointed home is the perfect starting point for all your outdoor adventures.


INCLUDES: gas grill, hot tub, smart TVs, pool table, en- suite bathroom w/ soaking tub, fully equipped kitchen, cooking essentials, coffee maker, WiFi, central heating & AC, linens/bath towels, washer/dryer

Signed Poster by Hall of Fame Song Writer Tony Macaulay item
Signed Poster by Hall of Fame Song Writer Tony Macaulay item
Signed Poster by Hall of Fame Song Writer Tony Macaulay
$50

Starting bid

Signed poster by Hall of Fame Song Writer Tony Macaulay


Tony Macaulay is one of the most successful songwriters/record producers of his generation. Twenty-four of his

songs were Top Twenty hits in his native UK, seven were Number Ones, there. Three of these songs topped the charts

in the USA. He's won the Ivor Novello Award (the British music business Oscar) nine times, and was twice named


Songwriter of the Year - one of only two solo songwriters to ever achieve this.


Macaulay's hit songs include: "Build Me Up Buttercup", "Baby Now That I've Found You" (both by The Foundations) "Love

Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)" (Edison Lighthouse), "Don't Give Up On Us" (David Soul), "Last Night l Didn't Get To

Sleep At All" (The Fifth Dimension), "Smile a little Smile For Me" (The Flying Machine), "Here Comes That Rainy Day


Feeling Again" (The Fortunes).


Tony's songs have been recorded by: Elvis Presley, Gladys Knight, Donna Summer, Tom Jones, Engelbert Humperdinck,

The Fifth Dimension, Andy Williams, David Soul, The New Seekers, The Drifters, Cliff Richard, Sony and Cher, Glen

Campbell, The Foundations, The Hollies, Donny Osmond, Annie Lennox, Jon Bon Jovi, Olivia Newton John, and many


others.


"Build Me Up Buttercup" has been streamed on Spotify more than five hundred million times. "Love Grows (Where My

Rosemary Goes)" has been listened to more than two hundred million times on the same media service. In 2022, this

track "exploded" on TikTok, trending for two weeks, sparking over three million videos, and over a billion plays.

Tony songs have featured in many major movies, including: "There's Something About Mary", "Heartbreakers", "Starsky

and Hutch", "Shallow Hal", "The Notebook", and "Johnny English Reborn". Macaulay penned three hit novels in the

nineties, and went on to become a regular lecturer in creative writing at Brighton University in the UK.

Macaulay's hit musical, Windy City, opened in London's West End in 1982, and went on to win the Evening Standard

Drama Award, and The British Academy Award in the category Best Musical. Over the last three decades, more than


twenty major productions of Tony's shows have been mounted in the USA and in 2017, Tony became the first non-

American to receive The Edwin Forest Award for Significant Contribution to American Theatre.


Tony holds the rare title of Composer to Her Majesty the Queen. In 1986, a work he was commissioned to write, to

celebrate the monarch's sixtieth birthday, was performed by six thousand children at Buckingham Palace, in the


biggest rehearsed musical event in history.


Tony is a past chairman of The (British) Society of Distinguished Songwriters. In January of this year, he was awarded


an honorary doctorate in music from the University of Sussex, in England.

He divides his time between Brighton, England, and Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Third Grade Family Game Night item
Third Grade Family Game Night
$150

Starting bid

Value $400


Get ready for a fun-filled family game night with this exciting gift basket! Packed with a variety of board games and card games for all ages, plus a delicious assortment of sweet treats and savory snacks to keep everyone energized, this basket is perfect for creating memories with loved ones. Whether it's a friendly competition or a relaxing evening, this gift has everything you need for a night of laughter and enjoyment.


What Do You Meme? 

Pictionary 

Uno

Pass the Pigs 

Monopoly Jackpot

Checkers

Throw Throw Burrito

Operation

Do You Really Know Your Family?

Kanoodle

Magnet Game

Sorry!

Trouble

Clue

Twister

Battleship

Dog Man Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea Game

Guess Who?

Headbanz Blast Off!

Barrel of Monkeys

Jurassic World Ravenous Raptors

Connect Four

Moose Munch Premium Popcorn

Albanese World's Best Gummy Bears

Plastic Tote with Lid - 66 quart

Home Improvement Package item
Home Improvement Package item
Home Improvement Package item
Home Improvement Package
$250

Starting bid

Total Value $2,595


Whole House Air Purifier

Reme Halo whole house air purifier installed in your HVAC system!

Value $1,545


Kills Mold

Kills Viruses

Kills Bacteria

Donated by JMAK Cooling & Heating


Wilson's Pressure Wash

Value $500


2 free hours of residential service card at $550

First Grade Date Night for Two Basket #1 item
First Grade Date Night for Two Basket #1
$100

Starting bid

Value $250


Coppola Red Cabernet Sauvignon

Vino Dell’Amicizia Pinot Grigio

Elegant Red Wine Glass Set

Heart-Shaped Charcuterie Board

“Build-A-Board” Entertaining KitBoar’s Head Salami

Sweet Dried Apricots

Gourmet Crisp Crackers

Trendy Dubai Chocolate Cones

2 Rounds of Golf at Golf N Gator

2 Tickets to Gregory’s Comedy Show

$25 Gift Card to Sunset

$25 Gift Card to Grills

1st Grade - The Ultimate Wine and Entertaining Collection item
1st Grade - The Ultimate Wine and Entertaining Collection
$100

Starting bid

Value $275

  •  Premium Wine Selection
  • Casillero del Diablo Malbec
  • Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay
  • Chilling Pure Stainless Steel Wine Chiller
  • Corkcicle Wine Chiller
  • Riedel Set of 2 Merlot Wine Tumblers
  • Boars Head Salami
  • Garlic Stuffed Olives
  • Signature Nut MIx
  • Sea Salt Virginia Peanuts
  • Dark Chocolate Almonds
  • Assorted Gourmet Crackers
  • Hot Honey
  • Philadelphia Candies Cranberry Bark
  • 100% Natural Bamboo Cheese Board
  • Wine & Food Pairing Cookbook
  • $25 Gift Card to the Boardroom
4th Grade Luck of the Irish Basket item
4th Grade Luck of the Irish Basket
$100

Starting bid

Value $275


Irish spirits, local treats, and $100 in lotto tickets—this basket might just be your rainbow to the jackpot!


Jameson Irish Whiskey 

Baileys Irish Cream 

Guinness 6 pack 

Shamrock Charcuterie board 

The Celtic Store, Cocoa Beach $25 Gift Certificate

Coconuts on the Beach $50 Gift Certificate

$100 Lotto Scratch Off tickets

Kindergarten Thumbprint Flower Pot item
Kindergarten Thumbprint Flower Pot item
Kindergarten Thumbprint Flower Pot
$40

Starting bid

Value Priceless

PreK 4 Chilling and Grillin Basket item
PreK 4 Chilling and Grillin Basket
$100

Starting bid

Value $275


Traeger Grill Cleaner

Rolling Grill Basket

Alpha Grillers Meat Shredder Claws

Blackstone Griddle Seasoning and Cast Iron Conditioning

Spice Lab Seasonings

Spice Rack BBQ Seasonings and Rubs

Grill napkins

King of Grill Apron

Grilling Caddy

Thermo-pro Thermometer

BBS Grill Light with Magnetic Base

Comsmart BBQ Heat Resistant Gloves

Grill Brush Bristle Free

Waterproof Tablecloth and Matching Paper Plates and Napkins


Cape Crossing Package item
Cape Crossing Package
$200

Starting bid

Value $500


Gift certificate for a 2-night family getaway for up to 6 people at Cape Crossing Resort.


Incudes a free half day pontoon rental and gift card to Dolphins restaurant!

Ultimate Beach Day Experience Package item
Ultimate Beach Day Experience Package
$150

Starting bid

Value $350


Get ready for the perfect day in the sun with this curated collection of beachside essentials, experiences, and local favorites!


Experiences & Gift Cards

  • Two Complimentary Longboard Rentals at Longboard House
  • $50 Gift Card to Grills (Riverside or Port location)
  • $25 Gift Card to Sunset Grill
  • Three Complimentary Rounds of Golf
  • $50 Longdoggers Gift Card 

Beach & Outdoor Essentials

  • Bogg® Bag with Organizer Insert
  • Turkish Cotton Beach Towel
  • Wekapo Sand-Resistant Beach Blanket
  • Outdoor Beach Mat
  • Sand-Removing Cloth
  • Towel Clips
  • Beverage Holder
  • Insulated Stanley Tumbler
  • NASA Insulated Travel Cup
  • Assorted Beach Towels




 Fun in the Sun

  • Three Delta Kites
  • Water Football

Whether you’re hitting the waves, enjoying waterfront dining, or relaxing under the Florida sun, this bundle has everything you need for the ultimate coastal escape.

Sterling Silver Sacred Heart item
Sterling Silver Sacred Heart
$50

Starting bid

Value $100


Immaculate Heart of Mary Sacred Heart Pendant

14K Crucifix Cross Pendant item
14K Crucifix Cross Pendant
$50

Starting bid

Value $550


14K Crucifix Cross Pendant & Chain

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP item
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
$4,000

Starting bid

Don't miss your chance to witness golfing history at the PGA Championship! Join us in May for an unforgettable weekend of sportsmanship and skill. With two tickets included for Saturday and Sunday's rounds, immerse yourself in the excitement as golfing legends and rising stars compete fiercely for glory on the prestigious course. Enjoy unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages at concession venues, along with access to public grandstand seating and PGA Shops. Be part of the electric atmosphere and create lasting memories at one of the year's most anticipated sporting events. Package includes: 3-night stay in a double occupancy room at the Hyatt House (or comparable hotel) (2) tickets to the PGA Championship at the Aronimink Golf Club (Saturday & Sunday) Access to the grounds of Aronimink Golf Club, grandstand seating, the PGA Shops, and other spectator amenities Inclusive food & non-alcoholic beverage offerings at all concession venues throughout the grounds Opportunity to receive one (1) entrée item, one (1) snack item, and one (1) non-alcoholic beverage each time a Championship+ Ticket holder visits a concession venue, and return as many times as they like Menus inspired by the surrounding region and distinct daily.

Dallas Cowboys Helmet Signed by Leighton Esch Vanders item
Dallas Cowboys Helmet Signed by Leighton Esch Vanders
$100

Starting bid

Value $350


Dallas Cowboys Helmet donation for Auction from The Kinsey Operation K6 Kollectables. Authentic Helmet


Signed by Leighton Esch Vanders 

Kindergarten Family Outings Basket #1 item
Kindergarten Family Outings Basket #1
$370

Starting bid

Value $870


Brevard Zoo tickets

Walkie talkie set

2 Adventure Kids sets (compass, binoculars, whistle, magnifying glass, flight light)

Glowing ring toss

Nature explorer kit

Scavenger hunt scratch game

Aerial Adventure gift card

AMC gift card

AMC 5 tickets

Medium Cool pouch, koozie, air freshener, stickers with gift card

2 Nautica beach towels

Twistee Treat gift card

Golf n Gator (2 rounds of golf and 2 rounds of go cart racing)

Yeti Cooler

Chick-fil-A gift card

Bug spray

Sunscreen

VIP Car Line Pass item
VIP Car Line Pass
$100

Starting bid

Immaculate Heart of Mary item
Immaculate Heart of Mary
$50

Starting bid

Value $100

Easter Basket item
Easter Basket
$50

Starting bid

$250


Decor & Main Items


  • Woven wicker basket
  • Decorative rope bunny ears handle
  • Artificial tulip arrangement (red, pink, yellow)
  • White wooden bunny décor with black gingham bow (Martha Stewart)
  • Blue-and-white ceramic vase

Books

  • The Country Bunny and the Little Gold Shoes
  • The Tale of Peter Rabbit

Easter / Activity Items

  • PAAS Color Cups egg decorating kit

Tableware & Home Items

  • Blue floral bunny-shaped plates (stack)
  • Glass jar with metal lid (appears to contain treats or filler)

Paper Goods

  • Spring/Easter themed napkins (bunny and floral print)
Miami Dolphins Helmet singed by Tua Tagovailoa item
Miami Dolphins Helmet singed by Tua Tagovailoa
$100

Starting bid

Value $350


Miami Dolphins Helmet donation for Auction from The Kinsey Operation K6 Kollectables.



2 Pitching Lessons with Former MLB Pitcher Brian Johnson item
2 Pitching Lessons with Former MLB Pitcher Brian Johnson
$100

Starting bid

Value Priceless


Give your athlete the opportunity to learn from a professional!


Includes:

 Two private pitching lessons with Brian Johnson

 Former Boston Red Sox pitcher

 University of Florida standout & John Olerud Award recipient


These lessons are perfect for youth or high school players looking to improve mechanics, velocity, and confidence on the mound.

Luxury Shopping Basket item
Luxury Shopping Basket
$250

Starting bid

$940 Value


$450 Brahmin Bag

$50 Sunglasses

$50 Necklace

$65 Anne Klein Scarf/Ring

$100 TJ Maxx Gift Card

$100 Dillard’s Gift Card

$100 Macy’s Gift Card

$25 Bath & Body Works Gift Card



Comfy Throw and Book Basket item
Comfy Throw and Book Basket item
Comfy Throw and Book Basket
$100

Starting bid

 Value $230.80


Grab this throw and a good book!


Throw made by Mrs. Cavey


List of Books:

Baseball World Series

All-Pro Basketball

The Right Call

Animals at Risk

Anne Frank

Be Smart on the Computer

The Beginner's Guide to Manga

Hello my name is Pinecone

Fishing with Grandpa

There's a Dragon in Your Book

Thomas and Friends

Magnitude

Deep Secrets

Silent Sister

The 250th Anniversary of the United States


Other Items:

Shirt

Goodies

Throw


 Family Book List Total

  • Sum of all books: $148.81

Other Basket Items

  • Shirt: $24.99
  • Goodies: $22
  • Throw: $35


Cocoa Beach Fight Club item
Cocoa Beach Fight Club
$100

Starting bid

Value $364


1 Month membership (unlimited) value = $149

Gi (can be exchanged for size needed) value = $129

Fight club t-shirt value = $35

Yoga mat value = $15

Resistance bands value = $25

Water bottle value =$10

2nd Grade Happy Hour Basket #1 item
2nd Grade Happy Hour Basket #1
$50

Starting bid

Value $200


2 Bottles of Pinot Noir

1 Bottle of GH Mumm Champagne

Rosemary Crisps

2 Jars of Feta-Stuffed Olives

Boardroom Strawberry Jalapeno Jam

Praline Pecans

Peppered Salami

Mixed Nuts

Wine Stoppers

Small Cheeseboard and Knife

Ice Bucket

Wine Lover's Basket item
Wine Lover's Basket
$25

Starting bid

Value $150


Kendall-Jackson Vintner's Reserve Sauvignon Blanc

Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon

Gerard Bertrand Côte des Roses Rosé

Niccolo da Uzzano Chianti

Technique Cabernet Sauvignon

Josh Red Reserve Blend

Wine Cooler

2nd Grade Whiskey and Bourbon Gift Basket item
2nd Grade Whiskey and Bourbon Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Value $300


Broadhorn Bourbon

Shortbarrel (The Bee’s Knees / Double Oak style)

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

Mr. Boston Blended Whiskey

Penelope Bourbon Toasted Series

Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve / Single Malt (tube)

Orange bitters 

Simple syrup 

Old fashion syrup

Harbor Septic Margarita Shush Maker and Basket item
Harbor Septic Margarita Shush Maker and Basket
$50

Starting bid

Value $280


Basket Contents

  • Black insulated travel tumbler
  • Bottle of Cayman Reef white rum 
  • Margarita Master Mixes 
  • Pina Colada Master Mixes drink mixer
  • Aluminum cold drink cup 

Base Item

  • Iceman Slush-Ease MAX 64 oz. Slushy Maker (XL Capacity)
PreK 2 Date Night Basket item
PreK 2 Date Night Basket
$50

Starting bid

Value $300


Styring Signature Pinot Noir

Champagne

Scented Candle

2 Hand Painted Champagne Flutes

Date Night Scratch Offs

Date Night Game Night

Date Night Dice

Fondue Set

Paint Canvas Set

JT's Social Bar Gift Card

Island Time Gift Card

Two Free Shows at Gregory Comedy Club

PreK 3 Book and Tote Bag item
PreK 3 Book and Tote Bag
$30

Starting bid

Value Priceless


  1. Llama Llama Red Pajama — Anna Dewdney
  2. Construction Site: Farming Strong, All Year Long — Sherri Duskey Rinker
  3. What’s New, Daniel? — Micha Archer
  4. Noah’s Ark (board book)
  5. 5-Minute Bedtime Stories
  6. Help Wanted: One Rooster — Andrea Zimmerman & David Clemesha
  7. The Little Engine That Could — Watty Piper
  8. Pete the Cat: Big Easter Adventure — James Dean
  9. A Jedi You Will Be (Star Wars) — Preeti Chhibber
Swim Basket item
Swim Basket
$100

Starting bid

Value $550


Tiki Cruise

Gift Card Swim Safe Now

Large Sand Resistant Towel

Beach Towel

Large Sand Resistant Towel

2 Pack Dive Toys

Swimways Paddle Puppy

Sport Sunscreen

Beef Tallow Sunscreen



Bella Toscana item
Bella Toscana
$2,000

Starting bid

Tuscany, Italy


Discover the heart of Tuscany and immerse yourself in the enchanting beauty of a countryside town near Florence. Nestled among picturesque rolling hills, lush vineyards, and fragrant olive groves, this destination offers an authentic and romantic Italian experience tailor-made for couples seeking both relaxation and adventure. Your unforgettable 4-night escape includes a warm welcome with a bottle of wine and a delightful charcuterie plate, ideally enjoyed on the terrace (weather permitting). Indulge in a delectable dinner at the hotel's garden restaurant, featuring multiple courses complemented by a fine bottle of wine. To enrich your stay further, embark on a wine and olive oil tasting journey at a local winery in town, rounding out this truly captivating Tuscan experience.


The Accommodations


Nestled in the heart of the Tuscan countryside in the town of Impruneta, the hotel residence offers a 4-night retreat that exudes charm and hospitality. Accommodating two guests, the double superior room is equipped with modern amenities, ensuring a cozy and comfortable stay as you explore the beauty of Tuscany.


Includes

  • 4-nights in a beautiful countryside hotel
  • A welcome bottle of wine and charcuterie plate
  • 3-course dinner at the Garden Restaurant (bottle of wine included)
  • Wine and olive oil tasting experience
  • Daily breakfast
  • Accommodates 2 guests
  • Booking & concierge services provided by Raise Away

Notes

  • Nights must be used consecutively in one trip
  • At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age
  • Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase
  • Property subject to availability
  • Blackout dates include: Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years week
  • Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances
PreK 3 Gift Card Tree item
PreK 3 Gift Card Tree
$150

Starting bid

Value $500


Tiny Turtle $50

Amazon $25

Chick-Fil-A $10

JT's $50

Fandango $25

Golf N Gator 1 Golf and 1 Go Kart

Long Doggers $50

Medium Cool Goods $25

Target $25

Starbucks $15

Salty Sisters $50

Surfinista $25

Grills $50

7 options Restaurant Variety $30

1 round of golf and go-karting at Gold N Gator

Plant $25

Island Dermatology Wellness Basket item
Island Dermatology Wellness Basket
$200

Starting bid

Value $650


Gift certificate $500 worth of botox or IPL or light Co2

Vanicream Vitamin C Serum

Alastin Sunscreen and Moisturizer

Cosmetic Bag

Coozies

Candle

Happy Hour Basket #2 item
Happy Hour Basket #2
$50

Starting bid

Value $150


Reposado Punta Diamante

Margarita Mix
Margarita Salt

Salted Caramel Cashews

Rosemary Cashews

Espresso Martini Mix

Cranberry and Sea Salt Crisps

Fig Chili Spread

Ice Bucket


Kindergarten Family Outings Basket #2 item
Kindergarten Family Outings Basket #2
$200

Starting bid

Value $850


$250 Adventurous Custom Fishing Rod

$375 Yeti Tundra Cooler

$75 Lure Kit

$50 Mass Pro Shop

$38 Marker 24 Hat

$25 Marker 24 Gift Card

CODEK Starter Kit

Coozies

Money Tree Basket item
Money Tree Basket
$50

Starting bid


Value $300


A fun and exciting bundle filled with local favorites and a chance to win big!


Includes:


  •  $100 in Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
  •  4 Tickets to Gregory’s Comedy Show
  •  $100 Causeway Diner Gift Card
  •  $25 JT’s Bar Gift Card
  •  $50 Jazzy’s Mainly Lobster Gift Card
  •  $50 Graham’s Bar & Joanne’s Diner Gift Card
  •  $25 Island Time Gift Card
  •  $30 Kelsey’s Pizza Gift Card



Chef’s Tasting Experience — Marriott Titusville item
Chef’s Tasting Experience — Marriott Titusville
$100

Starting bid

Value $400


Enjoy an unforgettable evening of elevated dining at the Bistro Restaurant inside the Marriott Hotel in Titusville. This exclusive experience features a custom 6-course tasting menu designed to your personal preferences in collaboration with Chef Chris Chadwick.

Perfect for a special celebration, date night, or memorable night out, you’ll work directly with the chef to curate a menu tailored just for you.

Experience Includes:
• Customized 6-course chef’s tasting menu
• Personalized planning with Chef Chris Chadwick
• Soft drinks included (alcohol not included)
• Gratuity included
• Must schedule at least 2 weeks in advance
• Date and menu selections must be coordinated ahead of time

A truly unique culinary experience that promises an evening to savor!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!